National
Police: Ride-share driver reportedly forced woman into apartment, raped her for hours
Police: Ride-share driver reportedly forced woman into apartment, raped her for hours

Police: Ride-share driver reportedly forced woman into apartment, raped her for hours
Police: Ride-share driver reportedly forced woman into apartment, raped her for hours

By: KIRO7.com

SEATTLE, Wash. -  The Seattle Police Department is investigating a report that a Seattle ride-share driver forced a woman into a Capitol Hill apartment and sexually assaulted her for hours on Sunday. 

According to SPD, the woman, who is in her 20s, got into a ride-share vehicle on Sunday afternoon, but the driver reportedly canceled the ride. The male driver said she would not be charged for the ride, and then he drove to an apartment near Summit Avenue.

The victim told police that the suspect forced her into the apartment and raped her for several hours until she was able to get away.

The woman contacted police the next day. Investigators are now working with the ride-share company to identify the driver.

SPD did not identify which ride-share company the suspected driver worked for in Sunday’s incident.

KIRO7 News did an investigation last year about women who claimed Uber and Lyft drivers sexually assaulted them.

We talked to an SPD sexual assault detective who confirmed that their department is seeing more cases involving sexual assault ride-share drivers. But he also said that “prior to the increase in ride-share services, we were getting cases of taxicab” drivers suspected of sexually assaulting female passengers. 

  • Nation's oldest synagogue wins property battle
    Nation's oldest synagogue wins property battle
    The nation's oldest synagogue has won a drawn-out property battle. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston announced Wednesday that the nation's oldest synagogue, Shearith Israel in New York City, had won its case over the ownership of Touro Synagogue in Newport, Rhode Island, the nation's oldest synagogue building. In an opinion written by retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter, the appeals court declared that Shearith Israel owns both the synagogue building and historical Jewish ritual objects that have gone with the synagogue. Shearith Israel had appealed last year's ruling removing it as trustee of the 250-year-old Touro Synagogue. The judge at the time rejected the New York congregation's arguments that it was the rightful owner of a set of silver Colonial-era bells, called rimonim, valued at $7.4 million, and the synagogue. 'What this decision means is that synagogues have rights too,' said Eric Rassbach, deputy general counsel at the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty. 'As Justice Souter makes clear, houses of worship involved in property disputes have the full legal right and ability to resolve those disputes using enforceable contracts, just like any other American. The alternative would be to treat Jewish congregations as if they were, in effect, second-class citizens.' Touro Synagogue holds an important place in the history of the nation's commitment to religious liberty. In 1790, George Washington visited Touro, and then sent a letter to the congregation pledging America's commitment to religious liberty. The synagogue, dedicated in 1763, is a national historic site that draws thousands of visitors each year. By 1820, all of the Jews had left Newport, and Congregation Shearith Israel became trustee of Touro. It was reopened later that century as Jews began to move back to the city. The dispute over ownership began when the Newport congregation, which was struggling with money, formed a plan to establish an endowment by selling the bells to the Museum of Fine Arts. The New York congregation objected, arguing that the sale would violate religious law and would be akin to selling a 'birthright.
  • Alex Rodriguez opens up about girlfriend Jennifer Lopez
    Alex Rodriguez opens up about girlfriend Jennifer Lopez
    In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez opened up about his growing relationship with singer Jennifer Lopez. >> Read more trending news While speaking with the publication, he explained that the pair have a lot in common and that their similarities are what drew them to each other and have helped them to continue going strong. “We both appreciate where we are in our lives,” he said of Lopez, who sweetly FaceTimed him during the interview. “We appreciate being parents, and we’re so similar; we’re both kind of workaholics.” The couple, both of whom are Latino, parents to young children and from New York, went public with their relationship back in March. In May, they attended their first public appearance together — the Met Gala. >> RELATED: Jennifer Lopez showed her love and support for ex Marc Anthony with this sweet family photo with their kids “There was a great deal of paparazzi,” Rodriguez said while thinking back on the event. “They were telling me to get the hell out of the way so they could get a good shot of Jennifer.” Lopez and Rodriguez have been spending a lot of time together lately, getting to know each other’s families and children. They recently celebrated both of their birthdays together, and on Sunday they frolicked around New York City together.
  • Body of vacationer found buried on beach with only arm visible through sand
    Body of vacationer found buried on beach with only arm visible through sand
    Her arm extended through the sand. It was an eerie sight for early morning beachgoers who came across the body of a Texas woman found buried in the sand Monday with just her arm visible, police said. >> Read more trending news Ashley O’Connor, 30, of Plano, Texas, was vacationing with family when she went for a walk alone on the beach around 2 a.m., officials said. Her body was discovered around 6:30 a.m. covered in sand. It is unclear if she fell into the hole dug earlier in the day or climbed into it on her own. Part of the beach was closed Monday as investigators worked to remove her body. They stood waist-deep in the hole searching for clues for hours. O’Connor’s death was ruled an accident. She died of asphyxiation and suffocation, the medical examiner said.
  • Trump aide dismisses Statue of Liberty 'huddled masses' poem
    Trump aide dismisses Statue of Liberty 'huddled masses' poem
    Senior White House aide Stephen Miller told reporters the poem written by Emma Lazarus about the 'huddled masses' is not part of the original Statue of Liberty. Miller said the statue is a 'symbol of American liberty lighting the world' and suggested it had little to do with immigrants. Miller's comment prompted ridicule on social media and angry responses from immigrant rights advocates. Miller was responding to a question from CNN reporter Jim Acosta asking if the Trump administration's new merit-based green card proposal was keeping with U.S. tradition. The reporter read a line of the Lazarus sonnet, 'Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses.' 'The poem you were referring to was added later,' Miller said. 'It's not actually part of the originally Statue of Liberty.' The National Park Service says Lazarus' sonnet depicts the statue 'as the 'Mother of Exiles:' a symbol of immigration and opportunity — symbols associated with the Statue of Liberty today.' The statue was a gift from France commemorating its alliance with the United States during the American Revolution. Edouard de Laboulaye, a French political thinker and abolitionist, proposed the idea of the statue and made sure broken shackle and chain were at the right foot of the statue. Writers and authors later asked Emma Lazarus, a poet and descendant of Jewish immigrants, to write a sonnet to be sold at an auction to raise money for a pedestal to hold the Statue of Liberty. She wrote 'The New Colossus' on Nov. 2, 1883, inspired by the plight of immigrants and refugees and her own experiences. The poem appeared in Joseph Pulitzer's New York World and The New York Times. She died four years later and the poem eventually faded from public memory. In 1901, a Lazarus friend, Georgina Schuyler, found a book containing the poem and started an effort to resurrect the work. Her words were eventually inscribed on a plaque and placed on the statue's pedestal. The poem reads, 'Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.' The Statue of Liberty and nearby Ellis Island have since become welcoming symbols for immigrants and refugees coming to the United States. It draws thousands of visitors each day. ___ Follow Russell Contreras on Twitter at http://twitter.com/russcontreras
  • 3 shot, another person pinned under car in NW Atlanta
    3 shot, another person pinned under car in NW Atlanta
    Atlanta police say three people have been shot and another person was pinned under a vehicle along Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW. Investigators say the person who was pinned under the vehicle is currently listed in critical condition. Detectives are currently on the scene trying to sort out the incident. Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez is currently at the scene. She said she found bullet casing scattered along the roadway when she got there.  Jaquez is working to get more information from investigators for a live report on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.   
  • McCain says he expects to return to Senate next month
    McCain says he expects to return to Senate next month
    Arizona Sen. John McCain said in a radio interview Wednesday that he hates the healthy diet his wife and daughter are forcing on him as he fights an aggressive form of brain cancer but expects to return to the Senate next month. McCain made the remarks in his first extended interview with Arizona media since his diagnosis last month. On KFYI radio's Mike Broomhead show, the Republican said he's facing a tough challenge but the best thing to do when facing adversity is to stay busy. He said plans to do just that during the August congressional recess. 'It's a tough challenge, you know, of course,' McCain said. 'But I'm getting the best care you could possibly have, I'm eating well, I'm feeling fine, getting plenty of exercise. I expect Congress to go out here pretty soon, and I'll be ready to go back to work in September.' McCain began chemotherapy and radiation treatment for glioblastoma on Monday. The senator said he plans meetings and regular travel this month. His remarks came a week after he returned to the Senate and gave a rousing speech blasting partisanship and the one-sided push to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law. Days later, he cast the deciding vote that stopped GOP Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's 'skinny repeal' bill. McCain said Wednesday that he campaigned for 'repeal and replace' of the health law and the Senate plan was repeal and 'not replace.' 'What we were going to do, and its gets a little arcane, but take a 'skinny bill' as they called it and give it to a conference of House and Senate people,' McCain said. 'With no input, no amendments, and then have them put out a product that was going to be an up-or-down vote in both House and Senate. 'I wanted us to have a full-fledged debate, amendments, go through committees,' he said. 'That's the way we should operate.' McCain said he was buoyed by news that the Republican chairman of the Senate health committee and the top committee Democrat agreed to hold bipartisan hearings on a new push. 'It will be, I think, a consensus bill that comes out to the floor. That's our only shot right now, honestly,' he said. McCain said he wanted to protect Arizona's Medicaid program and had three amendments in hand proposed by Gov. Doug Ducey. When it became clear they could not be added, he voted no. 'But, having said that, it is imploding in Arizona,' McCain said. 'There's only one provider per county, the premiums are going up, the deductibles are going up. So we have to fix it, but we have to fix it in the right way so that I protect the state of Arizona.' At the end of the segment, McCain spoke of his life and his legacy. 'Look, I am the luckiest person that you will ever have on your show, ever,' McCain said. 'And I am very aware of that, and I am very happy. For a guy who stood at the bottom of his class at the naval academy, we've come a hell of a long way.
