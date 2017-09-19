Listen Live
National
Police revive pregnant woman who overdosed twice in one hour
By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PHILADELPHIA -  A pregnant woman was revived twice from heroin overdoses within an hour on Monday, police said.

The woman, who was not identified, is approximately seven months pregnant, police said. Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority officers were patrolling the Allegheny Station in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia Monday afternoon when they first found the woman, WPVI reported. 

A citizen alerted the officers to a pregnant woman who appeared to be unconscious and was possibly overdosing. The officers administered two doses of Narcan before the woman was revived, WPVI reported.

The woman refused further medical services and left the area, police said.

Approximately 40 minutes later, the officers found the woman lying on a sidewalk, unconscious. She was transported to a local hospital. The condition of the woman and the unborn child was not released.

Narcan

Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
