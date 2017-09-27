Police officers reprimanded after kneeling against police brutality 

Two black Chicago police officers, who were seen in an Instagram post taking a knee in support of the nationwide protests against police brutality, are being reprimanded for violating department policy against political activity while on duty.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the photo was posted Monday by Chicago activist Aleta Clark.

In the Instagram post, Clark wrote she walked into the Chicago Police Department precinct Monday and asked the officers on duty whether they are against police brutality and racism and whether they support Colin Kaepernick, the NFL quarterback who gained nationwide attention in 2016 for protesting against the oppression of people of color by police in the U.S. by not standing during the national anthem.

Clark then asked the officers if they would take a knee alongside her, she wrote.

The picture showed the two uniformed officers kneeling beside her in the precinct’s lobby with their fists held high.

That Moment when you walk into the police station and ask the Men of Color are they Against Police Brutality and Racism & they say Yes... then you ask them if they support Colin Kapernick... and they also say yes... then you ask them to Kneel.! ✊🏿👏🏿 #ColinKaepernick #WeSupportYou A post shared by Aleta (@englewoodbarbie) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Anthony Guglielmi, spokesman for the police department, said in a statement that the department was not going to identify the officers, and told the Chicago Tribune the photographed act of protest will be handled “the same way we have handled previous incidents in which officers have made political statements while in uniform, with a reprimand and a reminder of department policies.”

According to its code of conduct, the Chicago Police Department prohibits political activity on duty.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel declined to critize the officers, but told reporters he understands why they are being reprimanded, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Clark’s post came one day after hundreds of NFL players, coaches and owners participated in a silent protest by kneeling, sitting, linking arms or raising their fists in the air as the national anthem was performed prior to Sunday’s games.

Supporters describe it as an act of solidarity following President Donald Trump’s scolding remarks in which he criticized players as disrespecting the U.S. when refusing to stand and said, at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama, Friday, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of the NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now'?”

Since then, Trump has doubled down on his stance and, on Wednesday, he suggested the NFL should tweak its rules and regulations to ban players from kneeling during the anthem.

The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

