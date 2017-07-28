Listen Live
cloudy-day
75°
H -
L 75

!
Traffic
DONATE NOW:

The WSB Care-a-Thon Total: $643,631

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
75°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H -° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H -° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H -° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 87° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Police: Minnesota man arrested for threatening Social Security employees
Close

Police: Minnesota man arrested for threatening Social Security employees

Police: Minnesota man arrested for threatening Social Security employees
Leonard Booth was arrested Wednesday.

Police: Minnesota man arrested for threatening Social Security employees

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ROCHESTER, Minn. -  A Minnesota man was arrested Wednesday after threatening employees at a Social Security office, KAAL reported.

>> Read more trending news

According to Capt. John Sherwin of the Rochester Police Department, Leonard Booth, 26, walked into the Social Security office at 10:15 a.m. and complained that he was unable to receive benefits. Booth began “acting erratically” and threatened employees with bodily harm, Sherwin told KAAL.

Sherwin was arrested by police and taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, KAAL reported. During the booking process, Sherwin said officers found Booth in possession of less than a gram of cocaine.

Booth is facing a felony terroristic threats charge and a fifth-degree controlled substance charge, KAAL reported.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Obamacare repeal fails again in the Senate in 49-51 vote
    Obamacare repeal fails again in the Senate in 49-51 vote
    The Senate's effort to pass a stripped-down version of an Obamacare repeal measure -- the so-called 'skinny repeal' of the Affordable Care Act -- failed during a vote, 49-51, held shortly around 1:30 a.m. Friday.Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., was among those who voted 'no.' There were gasps and applause from the Senate floor when he voted.It came in the middle of the Senate's days-long debate in which it struggled to pass any option for repealing or replacing the Affordable Care Act. Two earlier attempts - one to pass a repeal-and-replace option, and another on a repeal-only measure - both failed Wednesday. Gasps and applause from the Senate floor as McCain votes no on 'skinny' Obamacare repeal. https://t.co/c8WxE0BwjS pic.twitter.com/wWPbBQNGiE-- ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 28, 2017 The bill that did not pass during the early hours of Friday morning is dubbed 'skinny' repeal because of its limited scope. The text of the pared down bill, released just hours before the vote, revealed that it would scrap the individual mandate for insurance coverage, repeal the employer mandate for at least eight years and allow individuals to put more money in tax-exempt health savings accounts.The bill also suspends a tax on medical devices and allows states to seek waivers from consumer protections in the Affordable Care Act.An estimate from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office showed that skinny repeal alone would leave 16 million more people uninsured than the current law over the next decade, and would raise premiums for some consumers by 20 percent. TRENDING STORIES: Grandson charged in woman's 'highly suspicious' disappearance Hospital denies mother's faith-based healthcare coverage DeKalb Sheriff banned from all parks as part of guilty plea At least four Republican senators had threatened to block the so-called skinny repeal proposal unless they have assurances from House Speaker Paul Ryan that it is only a placeholder and would not be passed in the House and sent to the president's desk. They, and others, want this to serve a vehicle for the next step of negotiations between the House and the Senate.'The skinny bill as policy is a disaster. The skinny bill as a replacement for Obamacare is a fraud,' Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said. He said he could support the bill, but warned of the dire consequences if it was allowed to become law.Graham said he has had conversations with Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., in which Meadows has warned him that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has apparently been telling 'some' people that the House will just take up the skinny repeal and pass it and put it on the president's desk.'I need assurances that it will not be the final product,' Sen. Graham went on during a press conference Thursday. Graham said he worried about rumors that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who has been recovering from a gunshot wound but was released from the hospital this week, was considering bringing the narrow repeal bill up for a vote as is.Amid the negotiations Thursday evening, House Speaker Paul Ryan opened the door for the Senate proposal to be considered in a conference committee with House lawmakers, giving the Senate efforts a much-needed boost.'It is now obvious that the only path ahead is for the Senate to pass the narrow legislation that it is currently considering,' Ryan's statement read. 'Senators have made clear that this is an effort to keep the process alive, not to make law. If moving forward requires a conference committee, that is something the House is willing to do.'As the possibility of the Senate passing a partial repeal bill loomed Thursday, several patient, hospital and insurance groups put out statements arguing that scrapping even just the mandate that individuals buy insurance could have real consequences for health care marketplaces.Blue Cross wrote in statement: 'A system that allows people to purchase coverage only when they need it drives up costs for everyone.'America's Health Insurance Plans CEO Marilyn B. Tavenner echoed their concern, writing in a statement: 'We would oppose an approach that eliminates the individual coverage requirement, does not offer alternative continuous coverage solutions, and does not include measures to immediately stabilize the individual market.'The AARP called it a 'wolf in sheep's clothing.' Citing a recent report from the Congressional Budget Office that predicted repealing even just the individual mandate could lead to 15 million more Americans uninsured in the next decade a 20 percent premium increase for folks buying their own insurance.This increase in premium costs could lead to some people's being priced out of plans, or the federal government may aid those people through subsidies and tax credits.The individual mandate provides social cost savers as well. If people don't have insurance and get sick, hospitals, taxpayers and local governments end up covering the costs. 'In the absence of a mandate, those social costs would probably increase relative to the case under current law,' the CBO said in a report last December.Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., indicated he would vote for a bare-bones package as long as it kept the process moving forward. 'We'll keep the process going. If we've got to do something less than obviously I'd want to keep the process going, we'll do it,' he said. McConnell: 'I imagine many of our colleagues on the other side are celebrating.' Schumer: 'We are not celebrating. We are relieved…' pic.twitter.com/xz8jrycU0W-- ABC News (@ABC) July 28, 2017
  • Retired Florida judge celebrates 87th birthday by swimming from Alcatraz to SF 
    Retired Florida judge celebrates 87th birthday by swimming from Alcatraz to SF 
    A retired Florida circuit judge celebrated his 87th birthday by swimming from Alcatraz to San Francisco’s Aquatic Park, KGO reported. >> Read more trending news Bob Beach navigated the chilly waters of San Francisco Bay in 46 minutes on Tuesday, averaging 67 strokes per minute. “Water has been a big part of my life,” Beach told KGO.  Beach grew up in Santa Monica, California, and put himself through the University of Tampa by working in a Tampa strip club, the Tampa Bay Times reported in 2008. He graduated from the Stetson College of Law in 1958. He took up swimming in his 30s after quitting chain-smoking cold turkey. “Swimming makes you emotionally very tranquil,” Beach told KGO. Swimming from the site of the infamous prison was not lost on the former judge. “When I send those guys away, I can tell them I relate to them,” he told KGO. Beach is no stranger to strenuous athletic endeavors. He also hiked up Mount Kilimanjaro and did a parachute jump in Africa. His next swim is scheduled to be under the Golden Gate Bridge, KGO reported. Beach retired as a circuit court judge in Pinellas County, Florida, in 1993. He said his birthday swim was exhilarating. “To say that you swam from Alcatraz on your 87th birthday and you made it. Are you kidding me?” Beach told KGO. “I’ll never have a birthday like this.”
  • GOP dealt stiff blow in Senate's bid to repeal 'Obamacare'
    GOP dealt stiff blow in Senate's bid to repeal 'Obamacare'
    Dealing a serious blow to President Donald Trump's agenda, the Senate early Friday rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law after a night of high suspense in the U.S. Capitol. Unable to pass even a so-called 'skinny repeal,' it was unclear if Senate Republicans could advance any health bill despite seven years of promises to repeal 'Obamacare.' 'This is clearly a disappointing moment,' said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. 'I regret that our efforts were not enough, this time.' 'It's time to move on,' he said. McConnell put the health bill on hold and announced that the Senate would move onto other legislation next week. Trump responded on Twitter: '3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!' A key vote to defeat the measure was cast by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who returned to the Senate this week after receiving a diagnosis of brain cancer. In an impassioned speech the day he returned, McCain had called for bipartisanship on major issues of national concern, and a return to the 'regular order' of legislating by committee. Three Republicans joined with all Democrats to reject the amendment, which would have repealed a mandate that most individuals get health insurance and suspended a requirement that large companies provide coverage to their employees. It would have also delayed a tax on medical devices and denied funding to Planned Parenthood for a year. The final vote was 49-51. Republicans Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine joined McCain in voting no. The amendment was a last resort for Senate Republicans to pass something — anything — to trigger negotiations with the House. 'It's time to turn the page,' said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York. 'We are not celebrating. We are relieved.' Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said in a statement the Trump administration would pursue its health care goals through regulation. 'This effort will continue,' Price said. Buoyed by a signal from House Speaker Paul Ryan, McConnell had introduced a pared-down health care bill late Thursday that he hoped would keep alive Republican ambitions to repeal 'Obamacare.' McConnell had called his measure the Health Care Freedom Act. It was not intended to become law, but to open a path for a House-Senate conference committee to try to work out comprehensive legislation Congress could pass and send to Trump. The measure would have repealed the unpopular Affordable Care Act requirement that most people have health insurance or risk a fine from the IRS. A similar requirement on larger employers would be suspended for eight years. Additionally it would have denied funding to Planned Parenthood for a year, and suspended for three years a tax on medical device manufacturers. States could seek waivers from consumer protections in the Obama-era law, and individuals could increase the amount they contribute to tax-sheltered health savings accounts for medical expenses. Ryan, R-Wis., seemingly opened a path for McConnell earlier Thursday evening by signaling a willingness to negotiate a more comprehensive bill with the Senate. Some Republican senators had been concerned that the House would simply pass the 'skinny bill' and send it to Trump. That would have sent a shock wave through health insurance markets, spiking premiums. Ryan sent senators a statement saying that if 'moving forward' requires talks with the Senate, the House would be 'willing' to do so. But shortly afterward, his words received varied responses from three GOP senators who'd insisted on a clear commitment from Ryan. 'Not sufficient,' said McCain, who returned to the Capitol Tuesday. The 80-year-old McCain had been home in Arizona trying to decide on treatment options for brain cancer. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., initially said 'not yet' when asked if he was ready to vote for the scaled-back Senate bill. But later, he told reporters that Ryan had assured him and others in a phone conversation that the House would hold talks with the Senate. 'I feel comfortable personally. I know Paul; he's a man of his word,' said Graham. The convoluted developments played out as a divided Senate debated legislation to repeal and replace the Obama-era law. With Democrats unanimously opposed, the slender 52-48 GOP majority was divided among itself over what it could agree to. After a comprehensive 'repeal and replace' bill failed on the Senate floor, and a straight-up repeal failed too, McConnell and his top lieutenants turned toward the 'skinny repeal.' It would have been the ticket to negotiations with the House, which passed its own legislation in May. But that strategy caused consternation among GOP senators after rumors began to surface that the House might just pass the 'skinny bill,' call it a day and move on to other issues like tax reform after frittering away the first six months of Trump's presidency on unsuccessful efforts over health care. Ryan responded not long after with a far from definitive statement that blamed the Senate for being unable to pass anything, but said, 'if moving forward requires a conference committee, that is something the House is willing to do.' 'The reality, however, is that repealing and replacing Obamacare still ultimately requires the Senate to produce 51 votes for an actual plan,' he said. The insurance company lobby group, America's Health Insurance Plans, wrote to Senate leaders Thursday saying that ending Obama's requirement that people buy insurance without strengthening insurance markets would produce 'higher premiums, fewer choices for consumers and fewer people covered next year.' And a bipartisan group of governors including John Kasich of Ohio and Brian Sandoval of Nevada also announced against it. On their own, the changes in the skinny bill could roil insurance markets. Yet the scenario at hand, with senators trying to pass something while hoping it does not clear the House or become law, was highly unusual. 'We're in the twilight zone of legislating,' said Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri. ____ Associated Press writers Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Stephen Ohlemacher and Kevin Freking contributed to this report.
  • Police: Minnesota man arrested for threatening Social Security employees
    Police: Minnesota man arrested for threatening Social Security employees
    A Minnesota man was arrested Wednesday after threatening employees at a Social Security office, KAAL reported. >> Read more trending news According to Capt. John Sherwin of the Rochester Police Department, Leonard Booth, 26, walked into the Social Security office at 10:15 a.m. and complained that he was unable to receive benefits. Booth began “acting erratically” and threatened employees with bodily harm, Sherwin told KAAL. Sherwin was arrested by police and taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, KAAL reported. During the booking process, Sherwin said officers found Booth in possession of less than a gram of cocaine. Booth is facing a felony terroristic threats charge and a fifth-degree controlled substance charge, KAAL reported.
  • Dozens of crawdads crawl through New Mexico neighborhood
    Dozens of crawdads crawl through New Mexico neighborhood
    New Mexico residents were surprised Thursday morning to see dozens of crawdads walking down an Albuquerque street, KRQE reported. >> Read more trending news As Albert Valdez left his home on a stormy morning, he observed a strange scene at the end of his driveway. “As I got out of my truck, there was a crawdad walking down the middle of the street,” Valdez told KRQE. “(And) as I walked around, I saw crawdads walking all over the street.” Valdez grabbed a bucket and began collecting the crayfish, KRQE reported. He then deposited them in a drainage ditch, giving the animals a source of water. Albuquerque officials and spokesmen from the Game and Fish Commission told KRQE they were unable to explain why there were so many crawdads wandering through the streets.
  • Trump heads to New York towns hit hard by gang violence
    Trump heads to New York towns hit hard by gang violence
    A wave of gang killings in New York's Long Island suburbs, many involving teenage victims, has caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to travel Friday to one of the towns hit hardest by the violence. Trump is expected to meet with law enforcement officers and discuss the MS-13 street gang, which his administration has made a symbol of the need for stricter immigration laws. That comes after a previous visit from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has vowed to crack down on the gang and headed to El Salvador Thursday. Trump has compared MS-13's 'meanness' to that of al-Qaida and has promised he'd rid the country of it. Here's a look at the violence that has gotten the president's attention: THE KILLINGS: Police officials say that since Jan. 1, 2016, there have been 17 murders by MS-13 members in Suffolk County, many of which have been in just two neighboring suburbs, Brentwood and Central Islip. Some victims were high school students whose remains turned up months after they vanished, hidden in wooded areas or found on the grounds of an old psychiatric hospital. The deaths began to get attention after best friends Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16, both students at Brentwood High School, were beaten and hacked to death in September by a carload of gang members who spotted them walking down the street. Investigators said Cuevas had been feuding verbally with gang members. In April, three teenagers and a 20-year-old man were massacred in a park in Central Islip. Prosecutors said they were lured to the park and then ambushed by at least a dozen MS-13 members wielding machetes and other weapons. One person escaped. Prosecutors said they were marked for death because some were suspected of being rival gang members — something their families denied. Twenty people have been charged publicly in eight homicides in recent months. They include five people accused in the deaths of Mickens and Cuevas and 10 people in the Central Islip massacre. All but a few of those charged in the deaths were citizens of El Salvador or Honduras who entered the U.S. illegally, according to law enforcement officials. WHAT IS MS-13: MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, originated in the 1980s in Los Angeles then entrenched itself in El Salvador and other parts of Central America when its leaders were deported. The gang has had a presence in several U.S. states for many years. The FBI estimates that it has roughly 10,000 members in the U.S., though those numbers are fuzzy. Gang recruits are often middle- and high-school students predominantly in immigrant communities with roots in El Salvador, law enforcement officials have said. Suffolk County has a large Salvadoran community of more than 40,000 people. Police there have estimated the gang currently has several hundred members. THE CRACKDOWN: Trump and Sessions have said that aggressive immigration enforcement is the answer to MS-13, and the administration is already boasting of success. 'Big progress being made in ridding our country of MS-13 gang members and gang members in general,' Trump tweeted Thursday. In a speech in Iowa last month, he said, 'We are moving them out of the country by the thousands, by the thousands.' Federal authorities have announced the arrests of hundreds of suspected MS-13 gang members in recent months, but that claim of getting rid of MS-13 members 'by the thousands' may be an exaggeration. Deportations from the U.S. to El Salvador through July 27 have actually dropped since the same period last year, from 12,218 to 10,473, according to a spokeswoman from the Embassy of El Salvador. That number includes all deportations, not just gang members, who in most years comprise just a small fraction of that total. In a report to Congress last month, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement said that from Oct. 1, 2016, through June 4, 2017, agency enforcers had arrested 772 MS-13 members and associates. IMMIGRANT FEAR The crackdown has stoked some fears about peaceful immigrants getting swept up, tossed out of the U.S. and returned to countries they fled to avoid rampant gang violence. The New York Civil Liberties Union said it believes at least nine children were placed in restrictive custody as the result of unconfirmed allegations of gang activity by Suffolk police. They said the suspected gang activity came about because they played soccer with suspected affiliates or wore red clothing — a shirt with the Chicago Bulls logo. 'We are saddened and outraged to see President Trump seek to use local tragedies for political gain and particularly to fuel his hateful anti-immigrant agenda,' Walter Barrientos, a member of the activist group Make the Road NY, said at a news conference in Brentwood Thursday. 'We say loud and clear that he is not welcomed here.' Rosa Lanza, of Hempstead, said in Spanish, speaking through a translator, that she had lived a productive life on Long Island for 30 years. 'We are not all criminals,' she said.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.