Police, mayor apologize to Utah nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient
Police, mayor apologize to Utah nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient

VIDEO: Nurse Arrested After Refusing To Draw Blood From Unconscious Patient

Police, mayor apologize to Utah nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SALT LAKE CITY -  The mayor of Salt Lake City and Salt Lake City police are apologizing after reports and a video surfaced of a detective arresting a nurse for refusing to draw blood from an unconscious patient.

The Salt Lake City Tribune reported Thursday that bodycam footage and video from University Hospital show Detective Jeff Payne arguing with nurse Alex Wubbels about a police officer who wanted to draw blood from an unconscious patient.

The Tribune reported the victim was injured in a collision July 26. The collision left another driver dead.

>> Read more trending news

Video shows Wubbels tell Payne that she cannot draw blood from an unconscious patient unless they are under arrest, there is a warrant, or if the patient gives consent.

Although Payne acknowledged her statement, he insisted he had authority to get the sample, at one point threatening to arrest the nurse.

Video shows Payne handcuffing Wubbels and pulling her to get her into a patrol car.

On Friday The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill wanted an investigation into the incident. 

Salt Lake City police Chief Mike Brown and Mayor Jackie Biskupski apologized to Wubbles in individual statements. After looking at the incident, Brown said his department “took steps to ensure this will never happen again.”

“We apologized for the incident and promised to find a solution. Additionally, our policy management team continues to work closely with the hospital staff on improved policies and training.”

“To date, we have suspended the officer from the blood draw program. We have already replaced our blood draw policy with a new policy,” Brown said at a Friday news conference, according to KTSU. All remaining officers on the blood draw program have reviewed, and are operating under the new policy and protocol.”

Nurse Alex Wubbels speaks during an interview, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Wubbels followed hospital policy and advice from her bosses when she told Salt Lake City police Detective Jeff Payne that he could not get a blood sample without a warrant or consent from the patient, according to her attorney. The police department is making changes after Payne dragged a screaming Wubbels out of the hospital in handcuffs when she refused to allow blood to be drawn from the unconscious patient. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Police, mayor apologize to Utah nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient

Biskupski said in her statement she watched the video of the incident.

“What I saw is completely unacceptable to the values of my Administration and of the values of the Salt Lake City Police Department. I extend a personal apology to Ms. Wubbles for what she has been through for simply doing her job.”

University of Utah Health, where Wubbles works, released a statement supporting her.

“University of Utah Health fully supports Nurse Wubbels and we are proud her decision to focus first and foremost on the care and well-being of her patient. She followed procedures and protocols in this matter and was acting in her patient’s best interest. We have worked with our law enforcement partners on this issue to ensure an appropriate process for moving forward.”

American Nurses Association also responded through a tweet from its president, Pam Cipriano.

“It is outrageous and unacceptable that a nurse should be treated in this way for following her professional duty to advocate on behalf of the patinet as well as following the policie og her employer and the law. Nurse Wubbels did everything right. It is imperative that law enforcement and nursing professionals respect each other and resove conflicts through dialogue and due process.”

The police department said Payne has been placed on adminstrative leave as the investigation into the incident began.

