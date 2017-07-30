Listen Live
Care-a-Thon 2017:

Thank you for your support! You helped us raise over $1,750,000 for The Aflac Cancer Center!

Police kill dog after it attacks three people
By: Tremayne Hogue, Dayton Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio -  Dayton police said an officer was forced to kill a dog late Friday night after hearing a woman’s screams for help.

According to a police report filed by Officer William Overholtz, he and Officer Jeremy Campbell were traveling along Nassau Street around 10:28 p.m. on routine patrol when they heard the woman scream for help.

Overholtz wrote the two officers observed the woman had blood “all over her arms and shirt,” where she told the two officers two more people were in the house being attacked by a pit bull.

After drawing their weapons, the two officers entered the home, spotted a man severely injured with deep wounds and blood on both arms. The reporting officer then spotted a dog in the corner with blood on its ribs, stomach and mouth. The dog then began “showing his teeth and growling” before taking a quick step toward the officer “as if he was getting ready to attack.”

The officer then fired a shot at the dog, striking him above the nose, causing it to flee.

When medics arrived they found a second man in the backyard of the home with lacerations to his arms that appeared to be dog bites.

After a Dayton police sergeant arrived, Overholtz was told to “put the dog down to prevent further incident.”

Overholtz then fired another shot at the dog’s head, killing it.

An interview with the dog bite victims revealed the dog had bitten a man earlier in the day in an unrelated domestic dispute. After the incident, the dog tried jumping on the owner and accidentally ripped a toenail off, which the owner said caused the dog to be upset “ever since.”

The dog shortly began attacking the people in the house.

The Animal Resource Center arrived at the home to recover the carcass. According to the police report, officers were informed the center was “unsure” an accurate test of rabies could be conducted, due to the location where the dog was shot.

  • Boy burned in fire started by discarded cigarette dies day after mother
    Boy burned in fire started by discarded cigarette dies day after mother
    A 6-year-old Spalding County boy who was burned in a Saturday morning fire started by a cigarette in a trash can has died, officials say. Zachary Shavers Tobias Sevenstar died about noon on Sunday, Communication Director for the Georgia Department of Insurance/State Fire Marshal's Office Glenn Allen said. The boy had been taken to the burn center in Augusta on Saturday. His mother, 44-year-old Christie Lewis, died at her home located at 408 E. Macintosh Road, in Griffin, when the fire broke out about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Allen said. “The early Saturday morning house fire was caused by careless smoking,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said. “The investigation revealed that the improper discarding of a cigarette into a trash can started the blaze.” RELATED: Flammable cladding used on buildings in Georgia The woman’s husband, Jimmy Lewis, said firefighters found his wife on top of Zachary in an attempt to shield him from the flames.  'She was a good person and a beautiful person and she loved life,' Lewis said.  Lewis said he is asking for prayers as he tries to stay strong for Zachary and tries to imagine a life without his wife. 'I don't want anything like this to happen to anybody,” he said. “I really don't.'    Hudgens said this death brings Georgia's fire fatality total to 65 for 2017.
  • Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
    Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
    President Donald Trump wanted more discipline and structure in the West Wing, and expects to get that from the retired general taking over as the new chief of staff, a top White House official said Sunday. Department Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is among the military officers past and present, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford and national security adviser H.R. McMaster, with prominent roles in the administration. 'You know that he enjoys working with generals,' White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said. Kelly was announced Friday as Trump's second chief of staff and planned to begin work Monday, replacing Reince Priebus, a former Republican Party chairman who held the job for six months. The moved ended months of speculation about Priebus' fate and came among infighting and turmoil in the early stages of the Trump White House. 'I think Reince was terribly effective, but was probably a little bit more laid-back and independent in the way he ran the office,' Mulvaney said. 'And I think the president wants to go a different direction, wants a little bit more discipline, a little more structure in there. Trump, in his Friday tweet announcing the retired Marine four-star general's new assignment, called him 'a Great American ... and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration.' Priebus held the post for fewer than 200 days, the shortest tenure for any president's first chief of staff since the position was formally established in 1946. He was blamed by some within the White House for the failure of the Republican health care plan in Congress. Some Trump allies thought that Priebus' longtime relationships with Republicans on Capitol Hill, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, also from Wisconsin, should have ensured the bill's passage.
  • Musicians offer $15K reward after burglary at popular Athens club
    Musicians offer $15K reward after burglary at popular Athens club
    After a burglary at a popular Athens club, members of the music community are rallying support in the form of a $15,000 reward. The 40 Watt Club in Athens was burglarized in the early hours Friday, Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Sgt. Jim Schultz told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. More than $20,000 worth of house equipment was stolen, Velena Vego, a talent buyer for the club, said. “We’re devastated,” Vego said. “We’ve never had this happen in the 30 years we’ve been here.” Vego said all the microphones, amplifiers and electronics have the club’s information engraved with 40 Watt. “So I don’t know how they’re going to resell anything,” Vego said. “People are pretty pissed off. I don’t know what (the burglars) were thinking.” Some of those who were angered by the news include David Lowery of Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker, who pinned a tweet Friday saying, “$5k reward from me personally for arrest/conviction of the (expletive) lowlifes who broke into the @40WattAthens last night and stole the PA.” R.E.M.’s Mike Mills offered another $5,000 to the pot and Jason Isbell of Nashville followed suit. Vego said if anyone has any information or the burglars want to return the equipment, please contact police.  “We have a lot of great people who work at our club,” she said. The list of items stolen, according to 40 Watt staff: Power Amps: Peavey GPS 3500 – subs (<80Hz) 2 Crest 8001 – subs (< 80Hz) Crown MT 1200 – low midrange (80Hz – 150Hz) 3 Crown MT 1200 – high midrange (150Hz – 1.6kHz) Mics: 1 Shure Beta 52 1 Shure Beta 91 4 Shure Beta 58 4 Shure Beta 57 6 Shure SM 58 8 Shure SM 57 2 Shure SM81 1 Shure PG81 1 Electro Voice RE 20 1 AKG D112 1 Electro Voice 408A 1 Audio Technica ATM25 3 Sennheiser 604 3 Audix OM 5 DI's: 2 Radial JDI 4 Radial Pro DI 2 Whirlwind Director 2 Rapco DB-100 In other news:
  • Ohio fair officials say rides to reopen after fatal accident
    Ohio fair officials say rides to reopen after fatal accident
    Officials say rides shut down at the Ohio State Fair after a thrill ride broke apart and killed a man are open after being re-inspected. Fair officials made the announcement Sunday morning. Some rides, mostly in the fair's Kiddie Land, had previously reopened. All rides were shut down Wednesday night after a swinging and spinning ride called the Fire Ball broke apart, killing 18-year-old high school student Tyler Jarrell and injuring seven others, several critically. The Dutch manufacturer of the Fire Ball subsequently ordered similar rides to shut down worldwide. A co-owner of the company providing rides at the fair has told WCMH-TV in Columbus he's certain a mechanical failure caused the ride to break apart. Jarrell's family has hired an attorney to possibly pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.
  • German police: 2 dead, 4 wounded in disco shooting
    German police: 2 dead, 4 wounded in disco shooting
    German police say a shooting in a discotheque has claimed two lives, including that of the gunman, and wounded four people, three of them seriously. A tweet by police in the town of Konstanz in southwestern Baden-Wurttemberg state says one person was killed and three were seriously wounded in the early-morning shooting. A subsequent exchange of fire on the street with the gunman left a policeman with non-life-threatening wounds and the gunman in critical condition. The gunman died later in the hospital. The dpa news agency says police believe the 37-year-old suspect appears to have been acting alone. They have not established a motive for the shooting. __ This story has been corrected to say that the police officer was wounded in an exchange of fire with the gunman.
  • Dive crews continue search for missing DeKalb grandmother
    Dive crews continue search for missing DeKalb grandmother
    Divers searched a DeKalb County lake Sunday to try and find a missing grandmother after her grandson was charged with murder in her disappearance. Channel 2's Tom Regan looked on as divers from the DeKalb County Fire Department spent about seven hours combing parts of the lake near Chapel Hill Park, searching for Millicent Williams. Her grandson is accused of killing her at her home no far from the lake, and then disposed of the body. Divers scoured the muddy waters of the lake, hoping to find the missing grandmother. Williams was last seen in her home, but when police searched it, they only found blood. The evidence led investigators to charge her 37-year-old grandson, Gregory Williams, with murder kidnapping and other charges. 'I can't remember anything like this happening in our area,' search volunteer Mildred Ray told Regan. TRENDING STORIES: Gwinnett teen dies after collapsing at club soccer practice Police search for gunman who shot woman, Uber driver Prisoner abducts, kills warden's teen stepdaughter after escape, police say Ray recruited her granddaughter, Heather, to help search for Millicent Williams in the woods near the lake. 'I'm very concerned about this older lady, because this is like my grandmother and grandmothers do a lot for their grandkids,' Heather Ray said. Police say the accused grandson has obtained an attoryney and is not giving them any help in the search. 'This is just one of the places that we have to check and eliminate as a possibility,' Sgt. Bryan Danner with the DeKalb County Police Department told Regan. Lavida Bennett, who heads up the local HOA, hope that the crews will find Williams. 'This is truly an unfortunate situation. This is usually a quiet neighborhood over here. I just hope they find her,' Bennett told Regan. Police investigators haven't decided whether they will resume the search for the missing grandmother on Monday or move to another location. Cadaver dog getting in boat to search for body of missing woman at Chapel Hill Park in DeKalb County pic.twitter.com/IyfrBKDZcz-- Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) July 30, 2017 Police on ATVs back on shoreline of DeKalb Co park where divers getting ready to start searching for murder victim pic.twitter.com/NexlF4cjWS-- Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) July 30, 2017
