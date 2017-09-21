Police: Intoxicated man forced 8-year-old to drive him around

A New Castle, Pennsylvania, man forced an 8-year-old girl to drive him around, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said Kevin Michael Cook, 24, forced the child into the vehicle and had her start driving to East Palestine, Ohio, before they were stopped by two bystanders.

Police said they received a call regarding a reckless driver around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3. The caller told dispatchers there was a small child operating the vehicle, according to the complaint.

The child told police they left the home of her grandmother, Brenda Spencer, and were attempting to head across state lines, police said.

According to the complaint, police were told the car almost wrecked at least two times.

Investigators said the 8-year-old said a man got out of his car at the intersection and yelled at her and Cook. Two bystanders stopped the car right around the time the 911 call was made.

The girl told police Cook then switched seats her and got into the driver's seat before police got there, according to the complaint.

Police said they tried to give Cook a sobriety test, but he couldn’t finish it because he was so drunk. The officer had to catch him to keep him from falling to the ground, according to police.

Darlington Township Police Chief Al Filauri said the 8-year-old girl has no relation to the suspect. He said he is a family friend.

Cook is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child, driving under the influence and driving without a license.