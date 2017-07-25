Listen Live
National
Police: Impaired driver arrested in car with no windshield, no doors, ax sticking out of roof
Police: Impaired driver arrested in car with no windshield, no doors, ax sticking out of roof
By: Rare.us

Jared Price, 21, was arrested on Monday after reports came in of him riding in a “suspicious vehicle.” But, the term “suspicious” doesn’t even begin to describe the car that Price was operating. When police in New York pulled him over, they realized that the car had no doors, no windshield and no license plates, and an ax was sticking out of the roof.

WIVB reports that when Wethersfield police pulled over the vehicle, they administered tests to Price and realized that he was “impaired by multiple drugs.” He was arrested for the following crimes:

  • DWAI-drugs
  • DWAI by the Combined Influence of Drugs
  • No License Plates
  • Unregistered Motor Vehicle
  • Operating Without Insurance
  • No Front Windshield
  • No Safety Glass

His bail was set at $10,000 and he will appear in court again on Aug. 1. Spectrum News reported that the vehicle was towed. There are no reports of what became of the doors and why the ax was there.

