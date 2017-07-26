Police find homeless man living in woman’s attic

You know those noises you hear at night that you attribute to the house settling? One woman in Arlington, Virginia, found out those noises were not the house or the wind, but rather a homeless man who broke into her home and set up residence in her attic, WRC reported.

>> Read more trending news

The woman told WRC that she heard footsteps in the attic overnight and checked with her landlord. She said sometimes he uses the attic for storage. When he said it wasn’t him, the landlord called police.

They searched the attic and found a homeless man had moved into the space.

Police found Jones’ backpack, clothes and bedding. They are not sure how long he had been living there, but believe he came into the home through an open sliding glass door, WRC reported.