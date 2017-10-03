Listen Live
National
Police find body of man dead for more than a year inside home
Police find body of man dead for more than a year inside home

Police find body of man dead for more than a year inside home
Police in Ellenwood, Georgia, found the body of man who is believed to have been dead for more than a year inside this home.

Police find body of man dead for more than a year inside home

By: Liz Artz, WSBTV.com

ELLENWOOD, Ga. -  Police say the body of a man found in a home may have been there for a year.

DeKalb police were called to a home in  Ellenwood, Georgia, on Monday night and found the bones of a 48-year-old man in a bedroom.

Neighbors said the original owners of the home died a decade ago and the house was left to their children. 

>> Read more trending news

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said two sisters brought their disabled brother to live at the home more than four years ago. 

“They would come twice a week, bring his food, take the trash out to the street and bring the trash cans back,” the neighbor said. 

He said for an unknown reason, the sisters stopped coming by about three years ago. The neighbor assumed the man had moved out. 

“We do have to talk to the family and see exactly what happened with this person. It is believed he moved in after the parents died,” DeKalb police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell said. 

The neighbor said he called a number the family gave him when a tree fell on the house a year ago, but no one ever returned his calls. 

“They didn’t come back anymore to bring him any food or watch after him or call me and ask me to, you know, look out for the house. A tree fell on it and they never said anything else. They just locked the house up and that’s it,” the neighbor said. 

DeKalb police were called after a homeless man allegedly burglarized the home.

A police report shows code enforcement had been at the home about three weeks ago, but a spokesman said they did not go onto the property or inside the house. 

The medical examiner said it could take months to positively identify the body and they may never know how he died. An anthropologist may have to be brought into examine the bones. 

News

  • Las Vegas shooting: Remembering the victims
    Las Vegas shooting: Remembering the victims
    More than 50 people were killed Sunday night in Las Vegas near the Mandalay Bay Casino during Route 91 Harvest music festival in what is believed to be the deadliest shooting in modern US history. Hundreds more were injured. >> Read more trending news  The gunman, ﻿identified by police as an American man named Stephen Craig Paddock﻿, 64, was found dead at the scene. Authorities say they believe he killed himself. Related: Las Vegas shooting: Live updates Here's what we know about those who lost their life that night:
  • Forensics results are in for the Aruba remains believed to be Natalee Holloway’s
    Forensics results are in for the Aruba remains believed to be Natalee Holloway’s
    Remains discovered in Aruba as part of a new investigation into Natalee Holloway’s death are not hers, according to a forensic scientist who tested them. >> Read more trending news “Out of the four individual bone samples only one was found to be human. The mitochondrial DNA bone sample was not a match to [mother] Beth Holloway, and so it was ruled out as being Natalee Holloway,” Dr. Jason Kolowski told Oxygen following the end of the network’s “The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway.” >> RELATED: An investigation into Natalee Holloway’s disappearance has led to the discovery of human remains The series followed Holloway’s father Dave and private investigator T.J. Ward, who were led to the remains by an informant claiming to have knowledge of the location of the Alabama teenager’s body. Holloway’s father believed the discovery to be the most credible lead in the search since she went missing in 2005. Holloway went missing on a post-high school graduation trip to the island after spending a night out at a bar with Joran van der Sloot. While van der Sloot was never charged in her death, he was indicted on charges of wire fraud and extortion after he extorted $25,000 from her family by promising to lead them to her remains and instead taking them to a location where nothing was found. Van der Sloot is currently serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for another murder he committed five years after Holloway went missing. He may face extradition to the United States when his sentence is up.
    Police say the body of a man found in a DeKalb County home may have been there for a year. DeKalb police were called to a home on Telstar Drive on Monday night. They found the bones of a 48-year-old man in a bedroom. Neighbors said the original owners of the home died a decade ago and the house was left to their children.  A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said two sisters brought their disabled brother to live at the home more than four years ago.  “They would come twice a week, bring his food, take the trash out to the street and bring the trash cans back,” the neighbor said.  He said for an unknown reason, the sisters stopped coming by about three years ago. The neighbor assumed the man had moved out.  “We do have to talk to the family and see exactly what happened with this person. It is believed he moved in after the parents died,” DeKalb police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell said.  TRENDING STORIES: 'I love you': Wife texts husband after being shot in Las Vegas Officer shoots at actor portraying robber in movie scene, police say At least 15 weapons seized in largest shakedown at Fulton County jail The neighbor said he called a number the family gave him when a tree fell on the house a year ago, but no one ever returned his calls.  “They didn’t come back anymore to bring him any food or watch after him or call me and ask me to, you know, look out for the house. A tree fell on it and they never said anything else. They just locked the house up and that’s it,” the neighbor said.   DeKalb police were called after a homeless man allegedly burglarized the home. A police report shows code enforcement had been at the home about three weeks ago, but a spokesman said they did not go onto the property or inside the house.  The medical examiner said it could take months to positively identify the body and they may never know how he died. They may have to bring in an anthropologist to examine the bones. 
  • How to cope with fear, sadness after mass shooting in Las Vegas
    How to cope with fear, sadness after mass shooting in Las Vegas
    Police said the gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on people attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Authorities later found him dead in his hotel room, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. >> Read more trending news In the aftermath of a mass shooting, it is common for people to experience a vast range of emotions, including shock, fear, anger and sorrow. Dr. J. Kip Matthews, an Athens, Georgia, psychologist, said when people experience these intense emotions, it is not uncommon to begin to have trouble sleeping, concentrating, eating or even remembering things in general. He said it’s important to remember that these reactions are common and normal and often subside over time. He said reaching out to your support system — your friends and family — and taking special care of yourself can bring comfort and help with coping. The Rev. Bill Ross, the pastor of the First Baptist Church Marietta, Georgia, said his office is getting calls from members about the shooting which is likely to be part of the prayers and services Wednesday and Sunday. He plans to pray for the families of those killed and people who were injured in the shooting and even those who witnessed the massacre. “It’s our vulnerability,” he said. “We realize how vulnerable we are and how fragile life is. The question always comes into play, ‘Is pain and suffering greater than good?’” The incident was overwhelming in terms of its scope and its impact on people around the world. This is a time to turn to prayer and focus on the good in the world, Ross said. “Sometimes, a lot of times, we take that for granted,” he said. “No one can really understand the mind of the person who did this, but goodness, beauty and truth outweigh the evil in the world.” Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, the presiding prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, echoed that sentiment. “There are no words to ease the pain or fill the void caused by this tragedy. Instead, we offer our love and compassion,” Jackson said. “We are neither white, black or brown, but brothers and sisters; one nation, caring and encouraging each other. We lift our sisters, brothers and nation in prayer, trusting God to do what only he can do: heal our hearts and ease our pain.” Whitney Owens, a licensed professional counselor at Savannah at Water’s Edge Counseling, said tragedies offer us a time to reflect on our own lives. “Consider taking a mental inventory of how you spend your time and make sure you are investing in what is important,” she said. “Allow this tragedy to push you forward in making your life have meaning.” Meanwhile, Matthews recommends the following coping strategies to help get through the coming days and weeks: Talk about it with others. Turning to the support of loved ones who genuinely care about you and processing your thoughts and feelings with them can be reassuring. Additionally, people may find it helpful to talk with others who have gone through a similar experience. This sharing can normalize one’s feelings and reactions to the event. Turn off the news and take a break. It is vital that people strike just the right balance between staying informed by watching the news while not getting overloaded with too much information and exposure to the discussion. Too much exposure can actually heighten your stress, whereas too little exposure can create uncertainty and doubt. Schedule some breaks where you can engage in some activities that are fun and relaxing. Avoid negative thinking. People need to become better aware of their inner voice and how it is interpreting these events. Two traps that individuals can fall into are castrophizing, or seeing things as being much worse than they really are, and black-and-white thinking, viewing people as either wholly good or bad. Nurture and take care of yourself. Engaging in activities that help you feel better allows you to better cope with life’s challenges. Eating a healthy, balanced diet and participating in regular physical activity can do wonders for the mind and body. Meditation, yoga and relaxation training can quiet your mind and improve sleep. Try to minimize or avoid use of alcohol as a means of coping. Talk to your children about what has happened but be sure the conversation is age-appropriate. With a younger child, you will not get into as many details as you would with a teenager. When bringing this up for conversation, find a quiet moment to discuss what happened. Find out what your children already know. Tell the truth. Lay out the facts as you understand them. You do not need to give graphic details. Reassure your children that you will do everything you can do to take care of them and to protect them. And remind them that they can come to you at any time if they have more questions or need to talk.
  • After Vegas, Congress quickly rolls into familiar political positions on guns
    After Vegas, Congress quickly rolls into familiar political positions on guns
    As President Donald Trump visits Las Vegas on Wednesday in the wake of the mass shooting there which killed 59 people and resulted in injuries for over 500 others, the two political parties in Congress remain in their partisan corners over how to address gun violence in the United States, with few hints of compromise on the hot button issue. “I think it’s premature to be discussing legislative solutions,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, while some rank and file Republicans were a little more blunt about the demands of Democrats for action on gun control measures. “Personally, I’m a little frustrated by their selective outrage,” said Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) of Democrats. “Somehow, when there’s another shooting, then it’s always for gun control,” Davidson added. In recent years, Democrats have rallied around the theme of inaction by the GOP, unable to forge a majority in Congress on almost any gun restrictions. “It really is getting to me,” said Rep. John Lewis (D-GA). “I’m sick and tired of not doing anything.” After a mass shooting is EXACTLY the right time to talk about gun safety. If not now, when? To my Republican colleagues, I beg you—stand up to the NRA! — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) October 3, 2017 “It is a broken record,” said Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN), as he joined other Democrats in complaining that the Congress holds a moment of silence, and then doesn’t consider any legislative action on guns. “You hear people say this isn’t the time to talk about how to stop this,” said Rep. Mike Doyle (D-PA). “But the problem is it seems like there is never a time to talk about it.” On Tuesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan said there were no immediate plans to bring a sportsmen’s bill to the floor for a vote, which includes a provision that would make it easier for people to buy gun silencers. “That bill is not scheduled now, I don’t know when it’s going to be scheduled,” Ryan told reporters. It was actually the second time that work on that measure had been delayed; the first time was back in mid-June, because of the gun attack on a baseball practice involving Republican lawmakers. Speaker Ryan on gun silencer bill: 'That bill is not scheduled now. I don't know when it's going to be scheduled' — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) October 3, 2017 While the bill was produced by the Natural Resources Committee, and is named the “Sportsmen’s Heritage And Recreational Enhancement Act,” it covers more than that when it comes to firearms. In terms of natural resources, there are provisions on fishing protection, Polar Bear trophies, Gray Wolves, management of Grand Canyon bison, hunting and fishing in national forests, and more. But a big chunk of the bill is also about guns. Some of the details: + To the many people who have told this reporter that I am using the wrong term in “silencer,” that is the word used in the bill by Republicans: + The bill would preempt any state law and not allow state taxes on the purchase of gun silencers. The plan also requires any federal records about the purchase or transfer of a silencer to be destroyed within one year of the transaction. + The bill would expand protections for people who transport firearms across state lines, giving them extra legal protection when they stop at a hotel, for food, gas, or other places during their trip. + The provisions also create a new item in federal law that if someone is charged with a crime for transportation a firearm illegally – but is not convicted – then, the bill would allow a judge to “grant damages and other such relief as a court deems appropriate, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.” + The bill would also allow people to bring a lawsuit against any government worker, state or political subdivision that claimed a person was wrongly carrying a weapon over state lines. + The bill guarantees the right to carry firearms on U.S. Army Corps lands. Back in 2009 – during the early months of the Obama Administration – the House and Senate (under Democratic control), overwhelmingly voted to allow people to legally carry firearms in national parks and national wildlife refuges. Supporters of that say that Congress should have also extended that right to lands government by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and this plan would change that, under the name of the “Recreational Lands Self-Defense Act.” + The “Sportsmen’s Heritage And Recreational Enhancement Act” also includes provisions dealing with armor piercing bullets, specifically prohibiting federal regulators from re-classifying any “popular rifle ammunition” in order to prevent its sale. That is done under the heading of the “Lawful Purpose and Self Defense Act.” + The bill also relaxes the rules on the import of foreign firearms or ammunition, making it easier in some cases to bring a weapon into the United States or any possession. + The bill also would protect a certain class of weapons from being classified as “destructive devices,” declaring that shotguns and large caliber rifles could be “recognized as suitable for lawful purposes,” and for “sporting purposes.” Asked about possibly removing the silencer provision from the bill, Rep. Rob Bishop (R-UT), the Chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee – which approved this bill – made clear that was not an option. “The suppressor part actually helps people, to remove it would not be helping anybody out; that would be silly,” Bishop said, saying the decision on a floor vote is up to GOP leaders. You can read more about the Sportsmen’s bill here. The bill was also referred to the House Judiciary Committee, which would normally be in charge of gun provisions in federal law, but that panel waived its jurisdiction.  
  • Clogged Cobb Water Line Suspected in Sewage Spill
    Clogged Cobb Water Line Suspected in Sewage Spill
    A Cobb County couple says their basement flooded with raw sewage, and a clogged county water pipe appears to be the cause.    Joan and Steve Deegan say they got one whiff, and knew something was very wrong in their Acworth home.   'The smell would have knocked you over when you walked down those stairs.  It was obviously raw sewage,” Joan Deegan said.   Steve Deegan says the water was more than a foot deep, and was pouring out of the bathtub and toilet. TRENDING STORIES: 'I love you': Wife texts husband after being shot in Las Vegas Story behind heartbreaking Las Vegas shooting photo Police find the body of man dead for more than a year inside home 'The water will not stop.  It just kept coming and coming.  I could not get the water out fast enough.  It just kept coming.'   A water department crew later discovered a clogged county line.  A spokesman says there was gravel in the pipe.  But the damage was done.   The Deegan’s say a contractor had to tear out the lower portion of the basement walls.   Furniture that was damaged is now out on the lawn. The cellar is now full of air cleaners and dehumidifiers.   The couple says none of it was their fault, but they say so far they have no promises from the county to make this right. 'I was heartbroken at the damage caused to a house I've raised my family in. Angry at their lack of empathy or sense of urgency. And here we sit some 5 days later, and I'm still dealing with a tremendous issue,” Joan Deegan said.    A county spokesman told Channel 2 the couple should file a claim through their insurance, then come back to the county.   The couple says they hope their county commissioner will be able to help, and they’ve been in contact with his office.  
