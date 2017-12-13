An off-duty Dallas firefighter is accused of killing a pregnant teenager and her unborn child early Wednesday in a crash in nearby Cedar Hill.

The unnamed firefighter was driving a Mercedes-Benz south on U.S. Highway 67 around 12:45 a.m. when he rear-ended a Mazda SUV, according to the Dallas Morning News. The driver of the Mazda, Alyssa Pimentel, 18, and her passenger were both ejected by the impact.

Pimentel and her unborn child died at the scene, the newspaper reported. Her male passenger, who Pimentel’s father identified as her boyfriend, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The firefighter and his passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police investigators believe the firefighter was under the influence of alcohol and speeding at the time of the crash.

Pimentel’s father told WFAA-TV that his daughter’s baby boy, whom she planned to name Josiah, was due next month. She had just picked up her boyfriend from work when the crash occurred.

The boyfriend has a broken neck, Pimentel’s father told the news station.

Pimentel identified her boyfriend on her Facebook page as Isaiah Perez.



>> Read more trending news



Pimentel’s father described his daughter as a “sweetheart,” a kind and caring person who would do anything for people.

Family members mourned Pimentel on social media.

“I’m going to miss you, my beautiful niece,” Mary Flores Pimentel wrote from Chandler, Arizona. “You will always be in my heart.”

KDFW Fox 4 in Dallas reported that the name of the firefighter has yet to be released, but investigators said he faces an intoxication manslaughter charge in Pimentel’s death.