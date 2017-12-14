Listen Live
National
Police: Drug dealers left mother of 9 to die from overdose
Police: Drug dealers left mother of 9 to die from overdose

Police: Drug dealers left mother of 9 to die from overdose
Police: Drug dealers left mother of 9 to die from overdose

By: Rick McCrabb, Journal-News.com

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -  Authorities in Ohio are searching for two drug dealers who allegedly left a mother of nine to die from a drug overdose, according to Middletown Police.

>> Read more trending news 

Investigators were called to a home Wednesday night where they found a woman dead from a fatal overdose of heroin, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The woman was with “friends” who let her die in front of her nine children, police officials said on Facebook. The two men also stole money from the dying woman.

Police are looking for two white males, possibly a father/son team.

“It has disturbed us so much that it’s time for us to make a difference,” the police department’s social media post said. “Their father is a hard worker. He has tried to make ends meet, but it’s a vicious cycle.”

Middletown police are accepting donations of clothes, coats, blankets, food, a stove, a refrigerator, and toys for the children.

The kids range in age from 1-14, according to the police department. The girls are ages 14, 5, 3 and 1. The boys are ages 13, 11, 10, 6 and 2.

Donations have started to come, according to Middletown Police Chief Rodney Muterspaw.

>> Related: Drunk man steals taxi, crashes through gates of Trump’s Florida golf  course, police say

Muterspaw said one donor gave $9,000 — $1,000 for each child.

News

  • The Latest: Trump supports Disney's 21st Century Fox deal
    The Latest: Trump supports Disney's 21st Century Fox deal
    The Latest on Disney's deal for large part of Fox (all times local)12:20 p.m.The White House says President Donald Trump supports Disney's purchase of much of 21st Century Fox.White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump called media magnate Rupert Murdoch to congratulate him on the deal.Disney is buying the Murdoch family's Fox movie and television studios and some cable and international TV businesses for about $52.4 billion.Sanders says Trump thinks the deal 'could be a great thing for jobs.'___7:10 a.m.Rupert Murdoch says selling much of the 21st Century Fox entertainment businesses to Disney allows what remains of his family's business to focus on American news and sports.Murdoch and his sons talked about the deal in a call with investors Thursday. They describe the move as a return to the company's lean and aggressive roots.Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox for about $52.4 billion in stock, including film and television studios and cable and international TV businesses, as it tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business. The deal doesn't include the Fox Broadcasting network and stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FS1, FS2 and Big Ten Network.Murdoch, calling himself a 'newsman with a competitive spirit,' says Fox is 'probably the strongest brand in all of television' and hasn't been hurt by losing some of its stars. He says the new company will be centered on live news and sports brands and the strength of the Fox network.He says, 'I know a lot of you are wondering, 'Why did the Murdochs come to such a momentous decision?' Are we retreating? Absolutely not. We are pivoting at a pivotal moment.'___6:15 a.m.Disney CEO Robert Iger says he'll work with Fox CEO James Murdoch on integrating the two companies, but Iger doesn't know what Murdoch's role will be over the long term.Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox for about $52.4 billion in stock, including film and television studios and cable and international TV businesses, as it tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business.Iger told investors on a conference call Thursday that Murdoch will 'be integral to helping us integrate these companies.' After that, Iger says he will 'continue to discuss with him whether there's a role for him here or not.'James Murdoch is the son of Rupert Murdoch, who built 21st Century Fox and News Corp. out of an inheritance from his father in Australia.Rupert Murdoch has ostensibly already handed the reins over to a new generation at Fox. His son James is CEO, while his other son, Lachlan, like Rupert, has the title of executive chairman.___5:40 a.m.Disney CEO Bob Iger says its deal for a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox is a chance to combine some of the world's 'most iconic' entertainment franchises.The deal is a strong sign that the home of Mickey Mouse is serious about an upcoming streaming service to compete with Netflix. The Disney-branded service, expected in 2019, will have classic and upcoming movies from the studio, shows from Disney Channel, and the 'Star Wars' and Marvel movies.In an audio webcast Thursday to discuss the deal, Iger said some of the Fox properties will fit with that offering, including National Geographic and additional Marvel productions.The service is driven by changes in how viewers watch TV and movies. While Disney has benefited from years of selling packaged channels such as ESPN through cable and satellite TV distributors, many viewers are ditching traditional TV and watching online instead. A streaming service lets Disney reach those viewers directly.During the webcast, Iger said, 'Creating a direct (to) consumer relationship is vital to the future of our media business and it is our highest priority.'___5:05 a.m.Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger will remain in those roles until at least 2021 as part of the company's deal to acquire a large part of 21st Century Fox.The Walt Disney Co. had announced in March an extension of his contract to July 2, 2019, ending any speculation that Iger would retire this year. Thursday's extension is driven by the $52.4 billion deal for Fox's film and television studios, cable and international TV businesses.Orin Smith, lead independent director of Disney's board, says keeping Iger was key to 'provide the vision and proven leadership required to successfully complete and integrate such a massive, complex undertaking.'During an appearance on 'Good Morning America' on Disney-owned ABC, Iger said, 'I've got one of the greatest jobs in the world ... This combination makes it even more exciting.'Disney has no obvious successor since Iger's heir apparent, COO Tom Staggs, left last year.Since taking the top role in 2005, Iger has acquired Star Wars owner LucasFilm, Pixar and Marvel and driven improvements in Disney's consumer products and parks division, most recently with the opening of Shanghai Disneyland in 2016.___4:50 a.m.Analysts say Disney's $52.4 billion deal to buy a large part of 21st Century Fox will put it in a better position to compete with the likes of Netflix and Amazon.Paolo Pescatore of CCS Insight says that 'even a giant like Disney has not been immune' to changes in how consumers watch TV shows and movies. The deal, he says, will give Disney greater control of all aspects of content, from creation to distribution. That would lead to greater sources of revenue.Disney already has announced plans to create its own streaming service in 2019 to compete with Netflix. Disney will now be able to beef up that offering with additional video from Fox.Daniel Ives, head of technology research at GBH Insights, calls the announcement a 'home run deal' for Disney, one that will give the company and its upcoming streaming service 'a clear runway to gain market and mind share' from Netflix and others.___4:15 a.m.Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in a $52.4 billion deal, including film and television studios, cable and international TV businesses as it tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business.Before the buyout, 21st Century Fox will separate the Fox Broadcasting network and stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FS1, FS2 and Big Ten Network into a newly listed company that will be spun off to its shareholders.The entertainment business is going through big changes. Tech companies are building video divisions. Advertisers are following consumer attention to the internet. And Disney is launching new streaming services, which could be helped with the addition of the Fox assets.
  • Criminal charges against UGA player arrested after SEC game dismissed
    Criminal charges against UGA player arrested after SEC game dismissed
    Criminal charges against Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick have been dismissed, according to ESPN. Patrick was one of two UGA players arrested on misdemeanor marijuana charges on Dec. 3, hours after the SEC Championship Game. Here’s a photo of the pot discovered in Georgia LB Natrez Patrick’s seat, which led to his arrest on Dec. 3 pic.twitter.com/STPMn27ULK — Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) December 14, 2017 Patrick's attorney released the following statement about the decision: 'Natrez Patrick’s possession of marijuana was dismissed today. Mr. Patrick had been charged with possession of a loose piece of marijuana that was smaller than a penny. Jayson Stanley was the owner and driver of the vehicle in which marijuana was found. Mr. Stanley admitted ownership of the marijuana both on the scene and in court today. As Mr. Patrick did not have any marijuana on his person, there was no evidence to support the prosecution of Mr. Patrick, and the District Attorney had no choice but to dismiss the charge.' Patrick and wide receiver Jayson Stanley were arrested after a Barrow County sheriff’s deputy pulled their car over for speeding on Highway 316. Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page! For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast. The arrest was Patrick’s third drug-related arrest after being arrested for another misdemeanor drug charge earlier this season which led to suspension. The district attorney's office also dropped DUI charges against Stanley during a hearing Thursday at Barrow County Probate Court. Stanley agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana and speeding, his attorney, Kevin Christopher, told ESPN. Own your piece of UGA history and relive the Georgia Bulldogs’ 2017 season with a special 36-page section produced by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution! This collector’s edition is packed with color photographs, game-by-game summaries and unique insights from Jeff Schultz, Mark Bradley, Zach Klein and Jay Black. You can buy the section at Kroger and RaceTrac locations around metro Atlanta. Patrick, a junior from Atlanta, was facing dismissal from the team as it was his third related drug arrest. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
  • Firefighter shortage for new city of South Fulton has officials scrambling
    Firefighter shortage for new city of South Fulton has officials scrambling
    A local fire department is understaffed, and its future is in doubt with just weeks to find a solution. Their union representative told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez while the department is set to take over services for the new city of South Fulton County they have not been officially offered a job, at least on paper. “There is a lot of uncertainty as to who will be employed, who will get jobs and at what rate,' said Wayne Hines, the president of their union.  Hines said that uncertainty is causing angst among members of the department.  TRENDING STORIES: Mary Norwood may challenge votes following Atlanta mayoral recount Omarosa teases tell-all in post-White House resignation interview Uber driver charged with rape of 16-year-old, police say “They are really anxious because they want to take care of their families,” Hines explained. But they don’t know if they’ll have a job because they haven’t been guaranteed one even though the department is supposed to be taking over services for the new city on Feb. 6 of next year. “We were told we would get our letter of intent, and a tentative job offer in January,” Hines said. They are worried that could ultimately affect the thousands of residents the department serves.  Hines says, they technically need 220 firefighters to guarantee there are four crew members on firetrucks per the national standard. Right now, he says, they have three.  “Everybody (has) got questions and we want the details as soon as we can possibly get them,” Hines said.   City Council voted during executive session in November that Parks and Recreation will be delayed from January until June of 2018. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/IRKnWe9wmW — Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) December 15, 2017
  • What time do stores open and close on Christmas Eve 2017?
    What time do stores open and close on Christmas Eve 2017?
    If you’re banking on some last minute Christmas shopping, you’re not alone.  >> Read more trending news  According to a 2016 survey from the International Council of Shopping Centers, 76 percent of adult shoppers said they planned on making holiday purchases right up until Christmas. And with Christmas Eve on a Sunday this year, shoppers will have an extra weekend day to hit the stores. >> Related: Ultimate Guide to the Holidays For all you last-minute shoppers, here’s a breakdown of store hours for Christmas Eve on Dec. 24, 2017: Department store hours for Christmas Eve 2017 Belk: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dillard’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. JCPenney: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kmart: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. or midnight, depending on the location. Kohl’s: Noon to 6 p.m. Macy’s: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Neiman Marcus: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nordstrom: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sears: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walmart: Regular opening time (varies by location). All stores close at 6 p.m. Von Maur: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. » RELATED: 2017 Christmas shipping deadlines for Amazon, Walmart, FedEx, UPS and more Speciality retail store hours for Christmas Eve 2017 Apple Store: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Babies R Us: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Banana Republic: Opening hours vary. All stores close at 6 p.m. Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bed, Bath & Beyond: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Best Buy: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. BJ’s Wholesale: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dick’s Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dollar Tree: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. GameStop: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Gap: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hobby Lobby: Closed on Sundays Ikea: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lowe’s: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Office Depot & OfficeMax: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Old Navy: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Patagonia: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. REI: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sam’s Club: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Stein Mart: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Toys R Us: 12 a.m. to 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., depending on the location. Grocery store hours for Christmas Eve 2017 Kroger: Hours vary by location. Some will be open until 8 p.m. or close earlier, around 5-6 p.m. Call your nearest store to confirm. Publix: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Whole Foods: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Trader Joe’s: Opening hours vary by location (8 a.m. or 9 a.m.) All stores close at 6 p.m. Sprouts: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pharmacy hours for Christmas Eve 2017 Walgreens: Most Walgreens pharmacies will have regular hours on Christmas Eve. Call yours to confirm. CVS: Most CVS pharmacies are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Call yours to confirm. Rite Aid: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Drummond helps Pistons beat Hawks to snap 7-game skid
    Drummond helps Pistons beat Hawks to snap 7-game skid
    Leading the NBA's worst club by 21 points midway through the fourth quarter, Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy took no chances.He sent his starters back in.'It's been two weeks of hell,' Van Gundy said. 'I said, 'We're going to make sure we get this one.' 'Andre Drummond had 12 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high nine assists, Tobias Harris added 19 points and Detroit snapped a seven-game slide with a 105-91 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night.Avery Bradley finished with 18 points and Langston Galloway scored 17 as Detroit won for the first time since beating Phoenix on Nov. 29.Ersan Ilyasova had 23 points, rookie John Collins scored 15 and Dennis Schroder had 10 assists for Atlanta, which dropped to 6-22 and has lost three in a row.The Pistons never trailed after Galloway's 3-pointer early in the second quarter. They led by 13 at halftime when Galloway hit a 20-footer in the closing seconds and went up by 22 on Reggie Bullock's floater midway through the third.Van Gundy knew Drummond needed just one assist for his first career triple-double, but said he didn't want to risk an injury to the 6-foot-11, 279-pound center and pulled him out with 1:59 remaining. Drummond was fine with the decision.'I tried to get one more, but obviously the flow of the game didn't go that way,' Drummond said. 'But a career night for me, so I'm pretty excited about that.'Detroit recovered from a 103-84 home loss Tuesday to Denver, a performance Van Gundy called one of the worst 'I've ever had to coach' in over 850 career games.Bullock was promoted to the starting lineup after Sunday's 10-point home loss to Boston. He finished with 10 points in 24 minutes against Atlanta.Collins returned after missing the last six games with a sprained left shoulder. The first-round draft pick from Wake Forest is one of the few reasons for Hawks fans to cheer.'He brings an athleticism,' Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. 'He brings a pop. Going to the offensive boards, the ability to put pressure on the rim, the pick-and-roll game and defensively, for his first game back, I'm really pleased with how he played.'TIP-INSPistons: F Stanley Johnson, demoted in favor of Bullock, had two points and two rebounds in 15 minutes. He played 8 minutes in the first half, but returned in the fourth in Bullock's spot as Van Gundy decided to play his starters. ... Drummond had 16 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists in a 111-104 win over Atlanta on Nov. 10. .... After breaking his nose against the Nuggets, F Anthony Tolliver wore a protective mask and had six points and two rebounds in 15 minutes.Hawks: With a left tibia stress fracture sidelining C Dewayne Dedmond for a seventh straight game, Miles Plumlee went scoreless, took no shots and had four boards. The sixth-year veteran has averaged just 3.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in nine games. Acquired in the offseason trade that sent Dwight Howard to Charlotte, Plumlee showed up to training camp out of shape, strained his right quadriceps before the opener and didn't make his Atlanta debut until the end of a blowout loss to Toronto on Nov. 25. .. Rookie Tyler Cavanaugh started at center in Tuesday's loss at Cleveland. He didn't get in Thursday's game until midway through the fourth but still finished with nine points in eight minutes.UP NEXTPistons: Visit Indiana on Friday. Detroit has lost six straight road games in the series.Hawks: Visit Memphis on Friday.___For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
