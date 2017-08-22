Police: Couple tried using tubs of chemicals to cover up killings

A Montana couple is facing homicide charges after they allegedly killed a man and woman then hid their remains inside plastic tubs filled with chemicals.

The suspects, identified as Tiffanie R. Pierce, 23, and Augustus S. Standingrock, 26, were arrested Friday morning and and jailed on separate $2 million bonds, the Missoulian reported.

Pierce’s roommate said he woke up to people screaming on Thursday inside their Missoula home and then found the couple washing off blood in the shower, according to the Missoulian.

Pierce allegedly told the roommate that she and Standingrock brought two people home and attacked them, and that their bodies were in the basement.

When police investigated, they “found the bodies in plastic tubs filled with chemicals, and found knives and an ax covered in blood and human tissue,” the newspaper reported.

Authorities had not identified the victims as of Tuesday morning.

