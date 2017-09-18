Listen Live
cloudy-day
86°
H 88
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
86°
Mostly Clear
H 88° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 66°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 66°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Police chant ‘Whose streets, our streets,’ after making arrests in St. Louis
Close

Police chant ‘Whose streets, our streets,’ after making arrests in St. Louis

Police chant ‘Whose streets, our streets,’ after making arrests in St. Louis
Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
ST LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 16: Demonstrators confront police while protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on September 16, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. Dozens of business windows were smashed and at least two police cars were damaged during a second day of protests following the acquittal of Stockley, who was been charged with first-degree murder last year following the 2011 on-duty shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Police chant ‘Whose streets, our streets,’ after making arrests in St. Louis

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ST. LOUIS -  When the protests were over Sunday night, the street cleared of demonstrators, and after those who didn’t leave were arrested, police clad in riot gear chanted “Whose streets, our streets,” a phrase commonly heard by protesters.

Three days of peaceful protests in the wake of a judge’s ruling that Jason Stockley was not guilty in the 2011 death of Anthony Lamar Smith have been met with nights of violence.

>> Read more trending news

More than 80 people were arrested Sunday amid reports of property damage and vandalism.

"We're in control. This is our city, and we're going to protect it," Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole said early Monday morning.

About 1,000 people gathered Sunday near police headquarters, then marched downtown, including through two shopping malls, without incident. Most of those people had gone home by the evening; however, about 100 people remaining started to knock over planters and break windows on their way back downtown, according to police.

“After the demonstration, organizers announced that the daytime protest was over,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said in news conference early Monday morning. “But a group of agitators stayed behind, apparently intent on breaking windows and destroying property.”

The remaining protesters also sprayed an unknown substance from bottles onto officers and threw rocks, authorities said.

Police arrested 80 people, including a reporter. Police said they also seized five weapons.

"I'm proud to tell you the city of St. Louis is safe and the police owned tonight," O’Toole said.

After the arrests, witnesses, including, David Carson, a photographer with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, heard police chanting the refrain.

“I spoke with the commander at the scene, he said he did not hear the chant, but said chant was not acceptable, said he would deal with it,” Carson tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related

Photos: Dozens arrested as St. Louis readies for more protests
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • London subway attack: 2nd man arrested, police say
    London subway attack: 2nd man arrested, police say
    Police have arrested a second man in connection with Friday’s attack on a subway in London, the BBC reported. >> Read more trending news  Police arrested the 21-year-old Saturday night in west London. He is in custody in south London, police said. 'He was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act and taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody,' police said in a statement Sunday. The Associated Press reported Sunday that London police were searching a home in the suburb of Stanwell that was linked to the second suspect. An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday on terror offenses in connection with Friday's attack, the BBC reported. Home Secretary Amber Rudd told the BBC that the second arrest suggests the attacker was not 'a lone wolf.” Rudd said there was 'no evidence' to suggest that the Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for the incident, were behind the attack. 'But as this unfolds and as we do our investigations, we will make sure we find out how he was radicalised if we can,' she said. The 18-year-old was detained in the port area of Dover on Saturday by Kent Police and is being held at a local station. Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said the arrest was 'significant, but the terror threat level remains at 'critical.' Thirty people were injured after the explosion on a train at Parsons Green, the BBC reported. >>  London train bombing: 5 things to know Most people were treated for minor injuries and have been released, the London Ambulance Service said. Of the 30 people injured in Friday's attack, one remains in the hospital, NHS England told the BBC. Basu said the force was not changing its 'protective security measures,' adding that steps were still being taken to free up extra armed officers. 'This arrest will lead to more activity from our officer,” he said. 'For strong investigative reasons we will not give any more details on the man we arrested at this stage.' British authorities lowered the terrorist threat level from “critical” to “severe” on Sunday.  The Parsons Green station in southwest London reopened at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, more than 17 hours after the explosion. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bomb, which was detonated at 8:20 a.m. It is understood the device had a timer, but Frank Gardner, the BBC's security correspondent,,said the bomb appeared not to have gone off properly. Had it worked as intended, it would have killed everyone around it and maimed everyone in the train carriage for life, he said. The Met said it had spoken to 45 witnesses so far and received 77 images and videos from the public, the BBC reported. Officials urged people to get in touch with any information and to upload footage to www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.
  • Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Alright it was a laugher, it should have been a laugher, it was a laugher.  But this is nothing to joke about.
  • 4 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks
    4 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks
    Georgia Tech students are on alert after the second reported armed robbery near campus in the past two weeks. Police say two armed robbers ambushed two students walking home on Richards Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. Last week, a pair of armed robbers targeted two other Georgia Tech students and a Georgia State student on Mecaslin Street. “They just bank on people not being aware of their surroundings,” neighbor Alexa Reynolds said. TRENDING STORIES: Police: Student brings gun on campus, throws it while trying to get away Music Midtown, Atlanta United, Falcons games to pack downtown Teen killed in crash 'left such an incredible legacy' Reynolds lives in the Home Park neighborhood and said she used to walk home alone at night before the robberies started. Channel 2’s Matt Johnson spoke to students who said they are taking extra precaution after the robberies. Emma Browning said she uses the school-approved LiveSafe app, which lets friends electronically follow each other home. “If your friends are watching, then they can call somebody or check in to make sure you’re OK,” she said. Student Liston Mehserle said he wants to see fewer robbers and more police. “I’d hope there’d be a little more patrolling in the area, but I expect that’s something they’re already working on,” he said.
  • Police chant ‘Whose streets, our streets,’ after making arrests in St. Louis
    Police chant ‘Whose streets, our streets,’ after making arrests in St. Louis
    When the protests were over Sunday night, the street cleared of demonstrators, and after those who didn’t leave were arrested, police clad in riot gear chanted “Whose streets, our streets,” a phrase commonly heard by protesters. Three days of peaceful protests in the wake of a judge’s ruling that Jason Stockley was not guilty in the 2011 death of Anthony Lamar Smith have been met with nights of violence. >> Read more trending news More than 80 people were arrested Sunday amid reports of property damage and vandalism. 'We're in control. This is our city, and we're going to protect it,' Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole said early Monday morning. About 1,000 people gathered Sunday near police headquarters, then marched downtown, including through two shopping malls, without incident. Most of those people had gone home by the evening; however, about 100 people remaining started to knock over planters and break windows on their way back downtown, according to police. “After the demonstration, organizers announced that the daytime protest was over,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said in news conference early Monday morning. “But a group of agitators stayed behind, apparently intent on breaking windows and destroying property.” The remaining protesters also sprayed an unknown substance from bottles onto officers and threw rocks, authorities said. Police arrested 80 people, including a reporter. Police said they also seized five weapons. 'I'm proud to tell you the city of St. Louis is safe and the police owned tonight,' O’Toole said. After the arrests, witnesses, including, David Carson, a photographer with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, heard police chanting the refrain. “I spoke with the commander at the scene, he said he did not hear the chant, but said chant was not acceptable, said he would deal with it,” Carson tweeted. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Deputies: Couple cuts, steals $5K in powerlines from Florida neighborhood
    Deputies: Couple cuts, steals $5K in powerlines from Florida neighborhood
    A man and a woman were arrested Saturday on charges of stealing powerlines in a Florida neighborhood, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. >> Read more trending news According to an arrest report, the pair, identified as Charles Mahoy, 41, and Andrea Foster, 45, were in residents’ yards cutting down powerlines, and neighbors said they repeatedly asked the couple to leave. The report said that when a deputy asked Mahoy about the situation, he replied that he was “just cutting up some of the powerline that was laying on the ground.” Neighbors told deputies that Mahoy and Foster were loading the cut powerlines into a white truck, which authorities said they found parked near the homes. Mahoy told deputies that the truck was his, authorities said. Spools of powerline wire were loaded in the bed of the truck, deputies said. >> Related: Stolen power pole on SUV catches police attention, 2 arrested The report stated that Mahoy was “intentionally depriving the owner of the wire (Duke Energy) to their usage of the property in order to appropriate the property to his own use,” and that the “theft was facilitated by conditions created from Hurricane Irma.” Mahoy said his house was damaged in the hurricane and he was cutting the wire because he needed money, and that he didn’t think it was stealing because the lines were on the ground, the report said. The wire that was in the truck was valued at about $5,000, deputies said. >> Read more Floridoh! Stories The arrest report said deputies found what looked like methamphetamine and marijuana inside the truck. The drugs were located inside a Play-Doh container in the center-front storage compartment of the vehicle, deputies said. A deputy also found a glass smoking pipe and a small amount of loose marijuana inside a purse in the vehicle, according to the report. The pair also face drug and felony trespassing charges. Mahoy had been out on bail on other trespassing charges when the arrest happened, authorities said. Deputies said they are requesting that Mahoy’s bond be revoked and that he be placed on a no-bond status. Authorities said that if released, they will formally request Mahoy be fitted with a GPS monitoring system due to his habitual and repeat violations of theft and burglaries.
  • Linkin Park announces show honoring Chester Bennington
    Linkin Park announces show honoring Chester Bennington
    Linkin Park is celebrating its late band member Chester Bennington with a performance in Los Angeles. The band announced Monday that a one-night-only celebration will be held at the Hollywood Bowl Oct. 27, Billboard reported. >> Read more trending ﻿﻿news Bennington died of a suicide by hanging July 20 at age 41.  “The band will be joined by a number of other artists, for an unforgettable night of music to honor the man that touched the lives of so many around the world,” a news release about the event said. The band initially announced the performance as a “special event” when it was teased Aug. 22 on its Twitter page. Other artists have not yet been announced. Last month, JAY-Z performed a tribute to Bennington, with whom he worked on a collaborative album with Linkin Park. The tribute performance was recorded by fans watching the rapper perform in Chelmsford, England, in August. On Saturday, Bennington’s widow, Talinda Bennington, shared a video of the singer recorded days before his death. The clip showed the musician laughing and joking with his family. “This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death,” she said in the post. “He loved us SO much & we loved him.”
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.