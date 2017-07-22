Police break window to rescue dogs from hot car

Boston police officers and firefighters broke into a car Thursday evening to save a couple of dogs trapped inside.

Boston 25 was there when police pulled the dogs from the car and put them into a police cruiser.

A woman told us she was out for a run on Columbia Road in South Boston when she saw the dogs inside the car.

She said she checked the temperature on her phone and it was 87 degrees outside.

She ran to get police, and officers broke in and took the dogs.

The woman was talking to our crew when the dog's owner returned about two hours after the dogs were found. The man said to us, "There is no problem. What's the problem?"

Alan Borgel, of the Animal Rescue League of Boston, said he often gets a similar reaction.

"People never think they did anything wrong," he said.

If you see an animal locked in a car, call police. Borgel said people should not break the window or open doors because the laws have changed.

Owners could be charged with a felony and get jail time for keeping an animal in a hot car.

'Don't break the window': Dog rescued from hot car in Southie https://t.co/q3xvULaX3n — Boston 25 News (@boston25) July 21, 2017

The owner from Thursday evening was cited for violating the state's tethering law and not vaccinating one of his dogs. He was fined $200. He was given his dogs back, which are in good condition.

When we checked the temperature inside a car Friday, a heat gun showed 152 degrees Fahrenheit on the dashboard and 91 in the seats.