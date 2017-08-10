Listen Live
cloudy-day
74°
H 82
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
74°
Chance of Rain
H 82° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Chance of Rain. H 82° L 72°
  • heavy-rain-day
    82°
    Today
    Chance of Rain. H 82° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    85°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of T-showers. H 85° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Pizza spill shuts down highway after crash
Close

Pizza spill shuts down highway after crash

Pizza spill shuts down highway after crash
Photo Credit: Arkansas DOT/Twitter

Pizza spill shuts down highway after crash

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -  What a waste, but luckily everyone was OK, except for those who love frozen pizzas.

Traffic was stopped on Interstate 30 in Little Rock Wednesday after a tractor trailer truck hit a support column on an overpass, KARK reported. The impact tore the trailer apart and spilled hundreds of pizzas, and fuel across the highway.

The spill didn’t stop traffic completely for long, as drivers were able to use the shoulder to get around the cleanup that needed a bulldozer to help scoop the ruined pizza pies from the road, KARK reported.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • YouTube video shows father using restraint on toddler, police say
    YouTube video shows father using restraint on toddler, police say
    Police say a YouTube video shows a Cobb County father using a restraint around his toddler's waist to keep him from moving. A tip led Department of Family and Children’s Services officials to the video. Officials then went to the home to investigate, and say they found unsanitary conditions. According to the warrant, officers found the child with what appeared to be a seat belt material around his waist. The child's father, Michael Jones, removed the restraint. But when officers returned to the home on July 31, they say they found the child restrained in a car sea, a foul smell of urine coming from a bathtub, a crib cluttered with junk and a baby bottle and child's cup with particles floating in them and stuck to their sides. Police arrested Jones, who is in his 70s. TRENDING STORIES: Man who killed neighbor over dog droppings made shocking confessions, police say 8 cellphones found in murder suspect's cell leads to shakedown at jail Dash cam video shows chase that killed woman, 2 grandchildren Neighbor Theresa Harshaw said she was shocked by the accusations. “He’s been a good dad,” she said. “So this comes as a real surprise?” Channel 2’s Tom Regan asked her. “It does,” she said. “You’ve never known him to be neglectful or abusive?” Regan asked. “Not to that baby. I don’t know about the other kids, but not to that baby right here,” she said. She said the father has eight other children, but only the baby lives with him. Jones is charged with contributing to the depravation of a minor, which is a misdemeanor charge.
  • Law enforcement officers surprise young girl with cancer
    Law enforcement officers surprise young girl with cancer
    A young girl who has a rare form of cancer celebrated her seventh birthday in a magical way with the help of her favorite people. Karma Lilly Little has been dealing with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma nonstop since she was diagnosed at age 3.  >> Read more trending news While in Atlanta for treatment, she befriended local law enforcement officers and became close friends with Police Chief Erika Shields. Karma was even made an honorary officer by both the Atlanta and New York police departments. The young girl's “Alice in Wonderland”-themed birthday party on Saturday featured characters, a tea party and her friends from law enforcement agencies. To follow Karma's experience with cancer, visit her Facebook page.
  • Solar eclipse 2017: What time does it start; how long does it last; glasses; how to view it
    Solar eclipse 2017: What time does it start; how long does it last; glasses; how to view it
    On Aug. 21, a solar eclipse will cut across the entire United States.While most of the country will see a partial eclipse, in which the sun is only partially blocked by the moon, other areas will go into total darkness as the moon moves in between the sun and the Earth.What will it look like where you are? How do you look at it? Can you take photos? Where do you get solar glasses?Here’s what you need to know about the 2017 eclipse.What is a solar eclipse?A solar eclipse happens when the moon lines up between the Earth and the sun as the Earth revolves around the sun. The moon blocks the sun’s light from reaching the Earth. Wait, doesn’t the moon move between the Earth and the sun every month?Yes, but we don’t have solar eclipses every month because the moon’s orbit is tilted by about five degrees, with respect to the Earth’s orbit around the sun. It’s only when the Earth, the sun and the moon line up just right that you have an eclipse.When is the solar eclipse?The eclipse will happen on Aug, 21.What time will the eclipse start?The totality -- more on that in a minute -- will reach the West Coast of the United States – between the Oregon cities of Newport and Lincoln City – at 10:16 a.m. PT. That is 1:16 ET.How long will it last?The eclipse will end at 2:49 p.m. ET as the moon’s shadow moves off the Atlantic coast. That means it will take one hour and 33 minutes for the shadow of the moon to cross the country.How fast will the shadow move?According to eclipse2017.org, when the totality hits the Oregon coasts it will be moving at 2,955 mph. The shadow moves at different speeds across the country because of the curvature of the Earth. When totality makes it to Charleston, South Carolina, it will be going at 1,502 mph. How wide is the swath of the eclipse?The path of the totality, in which the moon totally blocks out the sun’s rays, is only about 70 miles wide.Those not in that 70-mile-wide strip across America will still see between a 20 percent to a 99 percent coverage of the sun by the moon.What will happen during the eclipse?Whether you are in the area of a partial eclipse or in the strip of totality, as the moon moves between the Earth and the sun, the sky will gradually begin to darken. If you are in the area of totality, the sky will grow dark as if it were nighttime, stars will appear and the temperature will drop.No matter where you are when the moon starts to cover the sun, you will see something called Baily’s Beads, the jagged edge of the lunar surface illuminated by the backlighting sun. In a little while, the light from the sun will brighten and concentrate on one edge of the moon and create an effect that looks like a diamond ring.Once the diamond ring disappears, the sun will be covered by the moon and you can safely look at it. But you’ll have to be careful not to look too long. The effect lasts only minutes before the process begins again, but in reverse – Bailey’s Beads, the diamond ring effect, then the sun again.Do we know where the next total solar eclipse is going to be?The next solar eclipse will be on July 2, 2019. The moon’s shadow will pass over an area from the southern Pacific Ocean to South America.The next solar eclipse happening over the United States will be April 8, 2024.Can you tell me what I will see no matter where I am on Aug. 21?Yes. Check out the NASA interactive map that allows you to see the exact time the eclipse will begin and end and the level of coverage of the sun for any spot in the world.Can I still plan a trip to the areas that will see the sun totally blocked out?Yes, but you better hurry. Everyone in the country will be able to experience the eclipse, even though only a small section of the country will be pitched into total darkness. If you want the full experience, it’s not too late to make plans to travel to a point along the path of 100 percent totality. While some have had hotel rooms booked for years, the American Astronomical Society offers this link to tours and travel opportunities.What about the weather?There is nothing you can do about the weather. If there are clouds in your area it will be tougher to see the eclipse, obviously. Check out the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chart on where it is typically cloudy on August 21 to see if it is likely to be overcast where you are. I understand it is dangerous to look at the sun. Will I go blind if I look at the sun during the eclipse?It is dangerous to look at the sun at any time. The light from the sun can damage the retina in your eye. If you want to watch the eclipse, you need the proper glasses to do so. Also, there are only certain times at which you can look directly at the sun during an eclipse. Here’s what NASA says about looking at the eclipse:“When watching a partial eclipse you must wear eclipse glasses at all times if you want to face the sun, or use an alternate indirect method. This also applies during a total eclipse up until the time when the sun is completely and totally blocked. During the short time when the moon completely obscures the sun – known as the period of totality – it is safe to look directly at the star, but it's crucial that you know when to take off and put back on your glasses.”Where can I get eclipse glasses?The American Astronomical Society offers this list of Reputable Vendors of Solar Filters & Viewers.Note: Make sure you get glasses that are safe for directly viewing the sun. They should indicate they are compliant  with ISO 12312-2. The IOS logo will be on the glasses or on the box they come in. According to the AAS, “alarming reports of potentially unsafe eclipse viewers (are) flooding the market.”Again, refer to the AAS list (above).What about a livestream?NASA will be hosting an “Eclipse Megacast” on Aug. 21 that will last about four hours. Check it out here, or on Ustream or YouTube.You can also watch the eclipse on the Time and Date website starting at 11:30 a.m. ET for footage from various locations.Newsweek has a list of the other places you can watch it via livestream.NASA is also offering “Eyes on the 2017 Eclipse!,” an “interactive, 3-D simulation” of the eclipse.Can I photograph the eclipse with my smartphone or camera?Yes, you can, but check out this video for some tips.  
  • Mom who triggered Amber Alert faces attempted murder charge
    Mom who triggered Amber Alert faces attempted murder charge
    A woman who triggered an Amber Alert when she took her 3-year-old daughter from a home in Worcester, Massachusetts, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, according to authorities. >> Read more trending news  Leeann Rickheit, 38, is expected to be arraigned in Dudley District Court Thursday morning to face the charges, brought against her. Massachusetts State Police said that when troopers located Rickheit’s car in the woods in Charlton, Massachusetts, Rickheit and her daughter were in the car, the car was running and the tailpipe had been stuffed with clothing, blocking the exhaust. Troopers said they found Rickheit and her daughter either sleeping or unconscious in the car. A trooper smashed the window of the car to remove the child and Rickheit. Two ambulances were called to the scene, and the girl was taken to UMass Medical Center. Rickheit was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Worcester. The girl is reported to be in good condition, and Rickheit, who was kept under police guard, was held at the State Police Barracks in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and will be arraigned on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery on a child and reckless endangerment of a child. State police said the car was located on the back side of a pond located through the woods behind a store in Charlton. Investigators said they were able to locate Rickheit and the girl after members of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section obtained information indicating Rickheit frequented the wooded area where they were located. Rickheit will appear in Dudley District Court on Thursday morning. State police issued the Amber Alert Wednesday night around 7:45 p.m. after they said Rickheit took the girl from the child's home and then began to make threats to harm her. The Amber Alert was canceled hours later, just before 3:30 a.m., after the pair was located.
  • Pizza spill shuts down highway after crash
    Pizza spill shuts down highway after crash
    What a waste, but luckily everyone was OK, except for those who love frozen pizzas. Traffic was stopped on Interstate 30 in Little Rock Wednesday after a tractor trailer truck hit a support column on an overpass, KARK reported. The impact tore the trailer apart and spilled hundreds of pizzas, and fuel across the highway. The spill didn’t stop traffic completely for long, as drivers were able to use the shoulder to get around the cleanup that needed a bulldozer to help scoop the ruined pizza pies from the road, KARK reported.
  • Starbucks debuts horchata-inspired Frappuccino made with almond milk
    Starbucks debuts horchata-inspired Frappuccino made with almond milk
    Move over, Unicorn, Dragon and Mermaid Frappuccinos. Starbucks debuted its latest icy concoction, the Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino, on Tuesday at stores across the U.S. and Canada. >> Read more trending stories The drink, which takes its inspiration from the horchata drinks popular across Spain and Latin America, is made with almond milk, cinnamon dolce syrup, coffee and ice. Baristas top the mix with whipped cream, caramel and cinnamon and sugar sprinkles. “The creamy and cool texture – ideal for warm August days – is complemented by sweet caramel and warm spice flavors of cinnamon, which hint that fall is near,” Starbucks said in a news release. Horchata recipes vary across the world. In America, the drink is typically made with ground rice and cinnamon in the Mexican style. The Starbucks version of the drink is the chain’s first to feature almond milk as a default. On the coffee giant’s website, the drink was described as “delightful during the warmer months, and like summer, not here for long.”
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.