Pizza Hut workers deliver food to Harvey victims via kayak

Pizza Hut workers in Sugar Land, Texas, went out of their way to make sure Texas residents affected by Hurricane Harvey, which later turned to Tropical Storm Harvey, didn’t go hungry in the wake of the storm.

Local workers delivered the pies via kayak amid floodwaters.

Shayda Habib, the manager of the Sugar Land Pizza Hut location, told the Houston Chronicle she made the decision to deliver pizzas via kayak after an employee told her people in a nearby neighborhood were hungry and running low on food.

“When I heard there were families in need, I knew we needed to act fast,” Habib told KPRC. “I called my husband and asked him to gather up kayaks and meet me at the restaurant.”

Habib and six other workers kayaked to homes in the Village of Oak Lake neighborhood in waters as high as their chests, the Chronicle reported.

“We packed 120 pizzas into kayaks and took them out to people in their homes,” Habib told the Chronicle. “The people in the houses didn’t expect us to come. It was so nice to see their smiles after so much gloom.”

THANK YOU to our Oak Lake Pizza Hut team for their out-of-the-car response to deliver hot pizzas all day to the community they serve. pic.twitter.com/Xmkv9XhrKw — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) August 30, 2017

“We are so proud of our team for seeing a need, stepping up and helping the community in a time of devastation,” Pizza Hut franchisee James Bodenstedt said, according to KPRC.

Habib told the Chronicle that she plans to deliver more pizzas throughout the region this week until the store runs out of food.

