National
Pittsburgh Penguins accept White House invitation
Close

Pittsburgh Penguins accept White House invitation

Pittsburgh Penguins accept White House invitation
Photo Credit: Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Penguins accept White House invitation

By: WPXI.com

Some championship-winning teams have declined the invitation to visit the White House and meet President Donald Trump.

The Pittsburgh Penguins publicly announced Sunday that they will accept that invitation.

﻿>> Read more trending news﻿

The team will attend the White House ceremony this year after winning its second consecutive Stanley Cup. 

In the statement, the Penguins said they “respect the institution of the Office of the President, and the long tradition of championship teams visiting the White House.”

The team said it respects the rights of other individuals and groups to express themselves, but there are other ways to protest.

“Any agreement or disagreement with a president's politics, policies or agenda can be expressed in other ways,” the statement said.

Trump rescinded an invitation to the Golden State Warriors, who won the NBA championship this year. The North Carolina Tar Heels who won the NCAA men’s basketball championship this spring declined an invitation, citing schedule conflicts.

The Penguins' full statement is available here

Live updates: Trump slams players, NFL responds by taking a knee 

Donald Trump says NFL anthem protesters should be ‘off the field’ and fired

Trump withdraws White House invitation to Golden State Warriors

Trump continues railing against protesting NFL, NBA players

Bruce Maxwell first MLB player to kneel during national anthem

Seahawks' Pete Carroll responds to Trump's condemnation of national anthem protests

Is Colin Kaepernick breaking the law by not standing for the National Anthem?
News

  • President's criticisms spark more protests at NFL games
    President's criticisms spark more protests at NFL games
    A week ago, just six players protested . As he prepared to board Air Force One to return to Washington from New Jersey on Sunday, Trump said the players protesting the anthem were 'very disrespectful to our country' and called again on owners to stop what he considers unpatriotic displays in America's most popular sport. 'This has nothing to do with race,' Trump said. 'This has to do with respect for our country.' The NFL and its players, often at odds, have been united in condemning the president's criticisms. One of Trump's biggest supporters in the NFL, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, joined the chorus of criticism of the president when he expressed 'deep disappointment' with Trump. 'I like Bob very much. He's my friend. He gave me a Super Bowl ring a month ago. So he's a good friend of mine and I want him to do what he wants to do,' Trump said. 'We have a great country. We have great people representing our country, especially our soldiers our first responders and they should be treated with respect. 'And when you get on your knee and you don't respect the American flag or the anthem.' Defensive star Von Miller was among the majority of Denver Broncos who took a knee in Buffalo Sunday, where Bills running back LeSean McCoy stretched during the 'Star Spangled Banner.' 'I felt like it was an attack on us,' Miller, who normally steers clear of politics and social issues, said of Trump's comments. In Chicago, the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed in the tunnel except for one player, Army veteran Alejandro Villanueva, who stood outside with a hand over his heart. Both the Seahawks and Titans stayed inside until after the national anthem was over in Nashville, a throwback to the pre-2009 NFL when teams, not the league, set pre-game policy regarding players standing on the sideline for the anthem. A handful of NFL players have refused to stand during the anthem to protest several issues, including police brutality. But that number ballooned Sunday following Trump's two-day weekend rant that began with the president calling for NFL protesters to be fired and continued Saturday with the president rescinding a White House invitation for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors over star Stephen Curry's criticism of Trump. Tom Brady was among the New England Patriots who locked arms in solidarity in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Aaron Rodgers did the same with his teammates in Green Bay. The president's comments Friday night and Saturday turned the anthems — usually sung during commercials — into must-watch television shown live by the networks and Yahoo!, which streamed the game in London. In some NFL stadiums, crowds booed or yelled at players to stand. There was also some applause. NFL players, coaches, owners and executives used the anthems to show solidarity in their defiance to Trump's criticism. In Detroit, anthem singer Rico Lavelle took a knee at the word 'brave,' lowering his head and raising his right fist into the air. In Nashville, anthem singer Meghan Linsey, took a knee as she finished singing. Jets Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson, whose brother, Woody, is the ambassador to England and one of Trump's most ardent supporters, called it 'an honor and a privilege to stand arm-in-arm unified with our players during today's national anthem' in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The issue reverberated across the Atlantic, where about two dozen players took a knee during the playing of the U.S. anthem at Wembley Stadium. 'We stand with our brothers,' Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs said. 'They have the right and we knelt with them today. To protest, non-violent protest, is as American as it gets, so we knelt with them today to let them know that we're a unified front.' Jaguars owner Shad Khan and players on both teams who were not kneeling remained locked arm-in-arm throughout the playing of the anthem and 'God Save The Queen.' No players knelt during the British anthem. 'Me taking a knee doesn't change the fact that I support our military, I'm a patriot and I love my country,' Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said. 'But I also recognize there are some social injustices in this country and today I wanted to take a knee in support of my brothers who have been doing it.' The movement started more than a year ago when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand during the national anthem as a protest of police treatment of racial minorities. This season, no team has signed him, and some supporters believe NFL owners are avoiding him because of the controversy. A handful of Miami Dolphins players wore black T-shirts supporting Kaepernick during pregame warm-ups. The shirts have '#IMWITHKAP' written in bold white lettering on the front. Trump's targeting of top professional athletes in football and basketball brought swift condemnation from executives and players in the National Football League and the National Basketball Association. The National Hockey League's reigning champion Pittsburgh Penguins announced Sunday they've accepted a White House invitation from Trump. The Penguins said they respect the office of the president and 'the long tradition of championship team visiting the White House.' 'Any agreement or disagreement with a president's politics, policies or agenda can be expressed in other ways,' the Penguins said. 'However, we very much respect the rights of other individuals and groups to express themselves as they see fit.' Before Game 1 of the WNBA Finals in Minneapolis on Sunday, the Los Angeles Sparks left the floor while the Minnesota Lynx stood arm-in-arm. The Sparks returned to a chorus of boos when the song was finished. Sports hasn't been immune from America's deep political rifts, but the president's delving into the NFL protests started by Kaepernick brought new attention to the issues. 'Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you'd say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He's fired,'' Trump said to loud applause Friday night at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama. Trump also mocked the league's crackdown on illegal hits, suggesting the league had softened because of its safety initiatives. Kahn, who was among the NFL owners who chipped in $1 million to the Trump inauguration committee, said he met with his team captains before kickoff in London 'to express my support for them, all NFL players and the league following the divisive and contentious remarks made by President Trump.' Trump's comments drew sharp responses from some of the nation's top athletes, with LeBron James calling the president a 'bum.' Hours later, Major League Baseball saw its first player take a knee during the national anthem. Among the strongest criticisms of the president Sunday was this from Saints coach Sean Payton: 'I'm disappointed in the comments that were made. I think we need a little bit more wisdom in that office. ... I want that guy to be one of the smarter guys in the room and it seems like every time he's opening up his mouth it's something that is dividing our country and not pulling us together.' ___ For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL ___ AP Sports Writers Dennis Waszak Jr., Steve Reed, Larry Lage, Teresa M. Walker, John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno and Associated Press Writer Zac Boyer contributed. ___ Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton
  • Police investigating third armed robbery in 3 weeks near Georgia Tech
    Police investigating third armed robbery in 3 weeks near Georgia Tech
    A string of armed robberies in northwest Atlanta all in the same neighborhood has Georgia Tech students on alert. 'That's pretty nerve wracking because obviously you want to be safe,' one student told us. TRENDING STORIES: Falcons, Lions link arms during national anthem Police say gunman captured after opening fire at church Man arrested in connection with infant daughter’s death Police say three robberies happened in three weeks in a popular area near Georgia Tech's campus where many students live. The latest incident happened on Mecaslin Street and it's the second time this area was hit. Police say the group of 7 Georgia Tech students were robbed Sunday morning. They complied with the armed robbers, handing over phones and credit cards, police say. An update on the investigation, on Channel 2 Action News at 6. Police say group of 7 Georgia Tech students robbed this a.m. in NW Atlanta complied w/ armed robbers, handing over phones, credit cards. 6pm pic.twitter.com/dRvsLHoK8D — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) September 24, 2017
  • Man arrested in connection with infant daughter's death
    Man arrested in connection with infant daughter's death
    A Gwinnett County father accused of killing his infant daughter is in jail this morning. Federal agents arrested him after he stepped off a flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. We’re learning details of his capture for Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM. Charles Hamilton was on the run for several days. Police said he took off three days after the beating that sent his 3-month-old daughter to the hospital, and the day before Adriana Hamilton died from her injuries. Photos show U.S. Customs Border Protection's Border Patrol arresting Hamilton. The officers, along with FBI agents, captured him as he arrived Saturday afternoon back in Atlanta on a flight from the Dominican Republic. Earlier this week, officers said they found Hamilton’s SUV parked at the airport. Police said he is charged with the murder of his daughter. An autopsy revealed the infant had broken ribs and suffered head trauma, police said. Hamilton was allegedly watching the baby at his girlfriend's apartment when, neighbors said, he had them call 911 and said she was not breathing. Federal agents at the airport turned over Hamilton to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, police said. He is expected to have his first appearance in front of a judge sometime Sunday, police said.
  • Aid begins to flow to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico
    Aid begins to flow to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico
    Large amounts of federal aid began moving into Puerto Rico on Saturday, welcomed by local officials who praised the Trump administration's response but called for the emergency loosening of rules long blamed for condemning the U.S. territory to second-class status. In northwest Puerto Rico, people began returning to their homes after a spillway eased pressure on a dam that cracked after more than a foot of rain fell in the wake of the hurricane. The opening of the island's main port in the capital allowed 11 ships to bring in 1.6 million gallons of water, 23,000 cots, dozens of generators and food. Dozens more shipments are expected in upcoming days. The federal aid effort is racing to stem a growing humanitarian crisis in towns left without fresh water, fuel, electricity or phone service. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is in charge of the relief effort, said they would take satellite phones to all of Puerto Rico's towns and cities, more than half of which were cut off following Maria's devastating crossing of Puerto Rico on Wednesday. The island's infrastructure was in sorry shape long before Maria struck. A $73 billion debt crisis has left agencies like the state power company broke. As a result the power company abandoned most basic maintenance in recent years, leaving the island subject to regular blackouts. A federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances authorized up to $1 billion in local funds to be used for hurricane response, but Gov. Ricardo Rossello said he would ask for more. 'We're going to request waivers and other mechanisms so Puerto Rico can respond to this crisis,' he said. 'Puerto Rico will practically collect no taxes in the next month.' U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York said she will request a one-year waiver from the Jones Act, a federal law blamed for driving up prices on Puerto Rico by requiring cargo shipments there to move only on U.S. vessels as a means of supporting the U.S. maritime industry. 'We will use all our resources,' Velazquez said. 'We need to make Puerto Rico whole again. These are American citizens.' A group of anxious mayors arrived in the capital to meet with Rossello to present a long list of items they urgently need. The north coastal town of Manati had run out of fuel and fresh water, Mayor Jose Sanchez Gonzalez said. 'Hysteria is starting to spread. The hospital is about to collapse. It's at capacity,' he said, crying. 'We need someone to help us immediately.' The death toll from Maria in Puerto Rico was at least 10, including two police officers who drowned in floodwaters in the western town of Aguada. That number was expected to climb as officials from remote towns continued to check in with officials in San Juan. Authorities in the town of Vega Alta on the north coast said they had been unable to reach an entire neighborhood called Fatima, and were particularly worried about residents of a nursing home. 'I need to get there today,' Mayor Oscar Santiago told The Associated Press. 'Not tomorrow, today.' Rossello said Maria would clearly cost more than the last major storm to wallop the island, Hurricane George in September 1998. 'This is without a doubt the biggest catastrophe in modern history for Puerto Rico,' he said. Rossello and other officials praised the federal government for planning its response in detail before the storm hit, a contrast with what Puerto Rico has long seen as the neglect of 3.4 million Americans living in a territory without a vote in Congress or the electoral college. 'This is the first time we get this type of federal coordination,' said Resident Commission Jenniffer Gonzalez, Puerto Rico's non-voting representative in Washington. A dam upstream of the towns of Quebradillas and Isabela in northwest Puerto Rico was cracked but had not burst by Saturday night as water continued to pour out of rain-swollen Lake Guajataca. Federal officials said Friday that 70,000 people, the number who live in the surrounding area, would have to be evacuated. But Javier Jimenez, mayor of the nearby town of San Sebastian, said he believed the number was far smaller. Secretary of Public Affairs Ramon Rosario said about 300 families were in harm's way. The governor said there is 'significant damage' to the dam and authorities believe it could give way at any moment. 'We don't know how long it's going to hold. The integrity of the structure has been compromised in a significant way,' Rossello said. Some residents nonetheless returned to their homes Saturday as the water levels in the reservoir began to sink. 'There were a lot of people worried and crying, but that's natural, because the reservoir was about to break through,' said Maria Nieves, 43. 'They couldn't open the spillway until later in the night.' The 345-yard (316-meter) dam, which was built around 1928, holds back a man-made lake covering about 2 square miles (5 square kilometers). More than 15 inches (nearly 40 centimeters) of rain from Maria fell on the surrounding mountains. Officials said 1,360 of the island's 1,600 cellphone towers were downed, and 85 percent of above-ground and underground phone and internet cables were knocked out. With roads blocked and phones dead, officials said, the situation may worsen. At least 31 lives in all have been lost around the Caribbean due to Maria, including at least 15 on hard-hit Dominica. Haiti reported three deaths; Guadeloupe, two; and the Dominican Republic, one. Across Puerto Rico, more than 15,000 people are in shelters, including some 2,000 rescued from the north coastal town of Toa Baja. Many Puerto Ricans planned to head to the mainland to temporarily escape the devastation. ____ Coto reported from San Juan.
  • One Pittsburgh Steeler stood for national anthem
    One Pittsburgh Steeler stood for national anthem
    Initial reports were that the entire Pittsburgh Steelers football team would stay in the locker room during the national anthem for their game in Chicago after incendiary comments over the weekend from President Donald Trump regarding players who peacefully protest. While most of the team did sit out 'The Star-Spangled Banner,' one member of the Steelers was not in the locker room: left tackle Alejandro Villanueva. Villanueva, a former Army Ranger, was deployed to Afghanistan three times during his military career. Villanueva reached the rank of major before starting his NFL career in 2014. Other teams around the league also participated in protests whether it was kneeling, standing and locking arms, or staying in the locker room during the national anthem. 
  • Falcons, Lions link arms during national anthem; singer kneels after performing it
    Falcons, Lions link arms during national anthem; singer kneels after performing it
    Before kickoff of the Lions and Falcons game, both teams stood linking arms on the sidelines to "celebrate (our) differences," the announcer said before Rico LaVelle sang the national anthem. Falcons owner Arthur Blank linked arms with Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman on the sidelines. Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford stood with her arms linked with the players. LaVelle, the Detroit-native singer, waited until the end of the "The Star-Spangled Banner" to kneel. 
