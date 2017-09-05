Listen Live
cloudy-day
84°
H 86
L 66

!
Traffic
LIVE AUDIO:

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders holds White House briefing, following the Trump administration's decision to rescind DACA

DONATE:

Cox Media Group: Help for Houston Fundraiser

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
84°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H 86° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    84°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 86° L 66°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    86°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 86° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    76°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 76° L 55°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Pittsburgh Int'l Airport becomes first to allow access to shops for non-ticketed visitors
Close

Pittsburgh Int'l Airport becomes first to allow access to shops for non-ticketed visitors

Pittsburgh Int'l Airport becomes first to allow access to shops for non-ticketed visitors
Photo Credit: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
A TSA agent instructs travelers on traveling through security lines at Pittsburgh International Airport November 24, 2010. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Int'l Airport becomes first to allow access to shops for non-ticketed visitors

By: WPXI.com

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -  Non-ticketed visitors will have access to Pittsburgh International Airport’s gates, shops and restaurants starting Tuesday.

>> Read more trending news

The “myPITpass” program, which was announced in late August, makes Pittsburgh the first airport in the country to allow such access since 9/11.

The TSA pilot program will allow guests beyond the security checkpoint for shopping, dining and greeting passengers year-round from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the possibility of additional hours and weekend days in coming months.

Security will not change, even for people with a myPITpass. Just like ticketed passengers, people with the one-day pass will still have to go through security and have their name vetted against the No Fly list.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants objects to the program.

“This is an ill-conceived relaxation of security requirements and a dangerous precedent. We shouldn't be letting our guard down,” APFA president Bob Ross said in a statement. “Airports are not shopping malls. They are travel hubs, where security must always be the top priority.”

APFA is also concerned that having shoppers in TSA security lines will lead to flight delays and more ticketed passengers missing flights.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest on the United States and North Korea (all times local): 4:10 p.m. The White House says President Donald Trump has told South Korean President Moon Jae-In that he supports the country's push to lift restrictions on its missile payload capabilities. Trump has offered 'conceptual approval' on the purchase of billions of dollars' worth of U.S. military weapons and equipment by South Korea. The two leaders spoke Monday morning to discuss their response to the latest provocation from North Korea — an alleged Sunday test of a hydrogen bomb. The White House says both leaders 'underscored the grave threat that North Korea's latest provocation poses to the entire world' and agreed 'to maximize pressure on North Korea using all means at their disposal.' That includes a pledge to strengthen their joint military capabilities. ___ 4 p.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the latest provocation by North Korea. The White House says Trump and Merkel 'condemned North Korea's continued reckless and dangerous behavior' and reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at the United Nations. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said during a U.N. Security Council meeting Monday that North Korea's leader 'is begging for war.' The White House is also repeating the president's oft-used line that 'all options' to address the threat remain 'on the table.' North Korea claims it detonated a hydrogen bomb on Sunday — the latest in a string of missile and nuclear tests. ___ 11:55 a.m. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United Nations Security Council should seriously review cutting off oil supplies to North Korea. In a 20-minute phone call with Putin, Moon also urged the U.N. Security Council to review measures to cut off sources of North Korea's foreign currencies, including banning countries from importing North Korean workers. That's according to a statement released by Moon's presidential office. The office said Putin told Moon that North Korea's nuclear and missile programs threatening international peace and security, but emphasized finding a diplomatic solution. ___ 11:30 a.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday for the first time since North Korea's recent nuclear test. According to a statement from South Korea's presidential office, Moon and Trump agreed to remove the limit on the payload of South Korean missiles in response to the North's nuclear test. They also both agreed that the latest test was a grave provocation that was 'unprecedented.' South Korea said Trump also reaffirmed an ironclad commitment to South Korea's defense, and the two countries agreed to seek stronger U.N. sanctions against the North. The two leaders spoke for approximately 40 minutes by phone. ___ 10:34 a.m. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday amid intensifying tensions with North Korea. The call comes as the U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea after the country said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground Sunday. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday said the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a 'massive military response.' Trump has also threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China. He also faulted South Korea for its 'talk of appeasement.
  • Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    A woman is recovering from injuries after a chair that was thrown from the 10th floor of a hotel hit her in the head Sunday morning. Police said chairs and bottles were thrown around 1:30 a.m. from the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Atlanta. >> Read more trending news Authorities said Kelly McDaniel was walking a first-floor landing when one of the chairs struck her in the head. McDaniel said she heard loud pops and felt something wet and warm gushing down her face.  'It was just so much blood,' she told WSBTV.com. She was taken to the hospital where she received two staples to close her wound, police said. McDaniel was attending Dragon Con over the weekend. Event organizers said 82,000 people were expected to attend the four-day pop culture convention. Paramedics rushed McDaniel to the hospital while she was dressed in a Loki costume from the “Avengers” movies. McDaniel said she believes the costume helped lessen the blow from the chair. 'I really think that saved my life,' she said. McDaniel was one of two women who were hurt, police said. Both were treated at the hospital and released. McDaniel is urging witnesses to call police. “I think they need to punished by the law for assault with a deadly weapon,” she said. “I could have been really hurt.” The Marriott Marquis is one of Dragon Con’s host hotels. The director of media relations for Dragon Con sent WSBTV.com the following statement: Two women at Dragon Con were injured at the convention early Sunday morning when two chairs were dropped from an outside balcony on the 10th floor in the Marriott to a landing below. The women were treated and released at separate hospitals. We are grateful that the injuries were not more severe. And we are proud of the Dragon Con attendees who stepped up quickly, realized the severity of the situation and provided immediate assistance. The Atlanta Police Department is investigating. Downtown Atlanta was filled with visitors this Labor Day weekend with Dragon Con, the Chick-fil-A Game, the first big game inside Mercedes-Benz stadium, and Atlanta Black Gay Pride weekend.
  • Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Officials at Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton was pregnant with her and Prince William’s third child, The Sun reported Monday. >> Read more trending news Queen Elizabeth was reported to be “delighted” with the news, according to the Sun. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already have two children: Prince George and Princess Charlotte. According to the official statement, morning sickness forced Kate to cancel her schedule. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the statement read. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. 'As with her previous pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today.” Hyperemesis gravidarum affects about one in every 200 pregnancies and results in severe nausea and vomiting -- with one of the main dangers being dehydration., the BBC reported. The expectant child will become the fifth in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. If a boy, it will be the first time new rules to remove male primogeniture will be invoked, the BBC reported. The change -- which stops royal sons taking precedence over their female siblings in the line of succession -- went into effect in March 2015. The child will be the Queen's sixth great-grandchild. 
  • A brilliant debut ends with Ga Tech's Marshall on his back
    A brilliant debut ends with Ga Tech's Marshall on his back
    The final play was a most unfitting way for TaQuon Marshall to end his brilliant debut as Georgia Tech's starting quarterback. Flinging the ball toward a teammate in a desperation heave. Flat on his back after a broken play. Up to then, Marshall had turned in one of the greatest performances in school history. Officially named the starter just minutes before the first game of the season, the junior carried the ball a staggering 44 times for 249 yards and five touchdowns against Tennessee on Monday night. He also passed for 120 yards, completing 5 of 9 and showing a surprisingly strong arm out of the triple-option offense. It was the most rushing yards ever by a Georgia Tech quarterback, breaking the mark of 199 set by Eddie Prokop in the 1944 Sugar Bowl. It was the most touchdowns scored by any Yellow Jackets player, regardless of position. It was all for naught. The Volunteers rallied from a pair of two-touchdown deficits in the second half before surviving 42-41 in double overtime, stuffing Marshall on a 2-point conversion attempt when the Yellow Jackets decided to go for the win rather than settle for a tying PAT. 'He played his tail off,' Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson said. 'He played tremendously.' Until the end, but that wasn't totally his fault. Marshall took the snap at the 3 and rolled right, looking for a hole. The blocking broke down, leaving him with no chance to get to the end zone. As he was about to go down, he flipped the ball toward KirVonte Benson in a desperate bid to salvage something. The ball touched the turf, prompting the nearest official to immediately signal an incomplete pass even though it looked like a possible lateral. Benson grabbed the ball and tried to power into the end zone. It wasn't clear if he got in. It didn't matter. Game over . 'We had numbers of the backside. Reversed out and tried to get outside of it. Then overran it and I thought I could get up under it,' Marshall said. 'It might have been a little selfish of me.' Johnson didn't really see if that way. He said there were several breakdowns on the play and didn't even complain about the lack of a video review to determine if Marshall lateralled the ball. 'That should have been a walk-in,' the coach said. 'We screwed that up, so we didn't deserve to win.' Maybe not, but it wasn't because of Marshall. He scored three touchdowns in regulation and added scoring plays of 1 and 13 yards in the extra periods. 'He's very talented, very quick, very, very elusive, and a very good football player,' Tennessee coach Butch Jones said. 'They did a great job with some triple-option stuff and trap option, getting him out on the perimeter.' Leading up to the game, Johnson declined to name a starter among four quarterbacks battling for the chance to replace three-year starter Justin Thomas . The most experienced of the group was Matthew Jordan, the top backup the last two seasons and starter in a 2016 upset at Virginia Tech when Thomas was injured. But Johnson had decided several weeks ago that Marshall was his guy. The coach passed it on to the players but told everyone to keep it on the down low. The fans didn't know who would start until Marshall trotted on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first offensive series. 'It was exciting to get out there, especially in a big game,' he said. 'After the first couple of draws, I calmed down. I got into a groove.' Marshall did have one big miscue, losing a fumble in the second quarter that the Vols recovered at the Georgia Tech 46, leading to their first touchdown. But the Yellow Jackets still had no business losing this game given their total domination on the stat sheet. They rushed for 535 yards, finished with a 655-369 edge in total yards, and totally dominated time of possession in regulation, holding the ball for nearly 41½ of the 60 minutes. Now, after a Labor Day opener that lasted until nearly midnight, Georgia Tech had a short week to prepare for its next game, hosting FCS school Jacksonville State on Saturday. 'It's going to be in the back of my mind that we should have won,' Marshall said. 'But I've got to move on from this.' After all, he's just getting started. 'It's exciting to lead the team,' Marshall said. 'I'm looking forward to doing great things this season.' ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry ___ More AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org
  • Drivers whose cars were flooded by Harvey can't find rentals
    Drivers whose cars were flooded by Harvey can't find rentals
    His three vehicles flooded by Hurricane Harvey, Jason Bell checked at one car-rental office only to find about 2,500 people ahead of him on the waiting list. When he tried a more out-of-the-way location, the reservations still numbered about 300. Many other storm victims have the same problem. Tens of thousands of personal vehicles were inundated by floodwaters or smashed by wind-tossed objects, creating a huge demand for rentals that has put the cars in painfully short supply in the Houston area and across eastern Texas. Rental companies say they are bringing in more vehicles from areas including the Southeast, but the logistics problems left by Harvey could get worse as Hurricane Irma threatens Florida. Cesar Garcia of Port Arthur, Texas, doesn't know when he will be driving again. 'I tried renting a car and none of those places said there was availability from here to Houston,' Garcia, 28, said Monday. 'I was told 'good luck.' Nothing.' Auto industry experts estimate as many as 1 million vehicles were damaged by Harvey, with most being total losses. State Farm, one of the largest U.S. auto insurers, said it has already received nearly 20,000 claims from the Houston area alone. The scope of the problem is evident in a field that has become a massive parking lot for storm-damaged vehicles at Royal Purple Raceway, a dragstrip located on 500 acres in Baytown, about 35 miles east of Houston. Tow trucks pulling or carrying flooded cars enter the parking area every few minutes, dropping them off so insurance adjusters can assess the damage. Water lines are evident on many of the vehicles, which workers say are mostly from the area east of Houston. Dealership advertisements are visible on some of the cars, but many appear to be private vehicles. The owners may now be among those in lines at car rental counters. Enterprise Holdings — which includes the Enterprise, National and Alamo car rental brands — said it has already moved more than 4,000 vehicles to southeast Texas and plans to bring in at least 17,000 more in coming weeks. The Avis Budget Group, which operates Avis and Budget car rentals plus Budget Truck, said it also was moving additional vehicles into the affected areas and was waiving late fees, one-way rental fees and rental extension fees in the Houston area. The car rental crunch extends outside the hurricane zone. Company websites show it can be hard to make reservations in cities that were not directly affected by Harvey, including Dallas, where many people headed to the Houston area landed before Houston airports reopened. Until he can get a car, Bell is hitching rides from son Jason Bell Jr., who drove him to an Enterprise office in Beaumont. The elder Bell said he lives on a high spot in his neighborhood, so friends left their cars on his property as a safeguard against rising waters. Then the entire area flooded for the first time, he said, and now his own house looks like a resting place for wet Fords, Chevys and other vehicles. 'There are probably 15 flooded cars in my yard right now,' he said. ___ Associated Press Writer John Mone in Port Arthur contributed to this report.
  • Trump's decision to end immigrant program unleashes protests
    Trump's decision to end immigrant program unleashes protests
    Police in New York handcuffed and removed over a dozen immigration activists who briefly blocked Fifth Avenue in Manhattan in front of Trump Tower. The protest Tuesday began with a march down the street and grew to about 400 people. Some cried as they held hands during a sit-in. In Chicago, Mayor Rahm Emanuel told youths at a high school with a large number of students in the country illegally that they are welcome. The mayor says Chicago schools will be a 'Trump-free zone.' In Los Angeles, city and county officials plan to express their opposition at midday.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.