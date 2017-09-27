Listen Live
National
Pitbull sends private plane to Puerto Rico to help cancer patients
Photo Credit: Michael Ares/Palm Beach Post
Grammy award winner Armando Christian Perez “Pitbull” at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach on Feb. 1.

By: Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

Miami-based rapper Pitbull has joined the group of people who are reaching out to help victims in Puerto Rico.

>> Read more trending news

The Grammy award-winning artist will be sending his personal plane to Puerto Rico to help cancer patients to get treatment in the United States, the New York Daily News reported.

He told the paper that it was the least he could do.

“Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part,” he said in a statement to the Daily News.

On Tuesday, Puerto Rican Congresswoman Jennifer González on Twitter thanked Pitbull for his help: 

Also this week, ESPN reported that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was also loaning his plane out for relief efforts. Point guard J.J. Barea was going to fly the plane to the island to help transport food, water and supplies.

﻿Related: Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Daddy Yankee call for hurricane relief aid for Puerto Rico﻿

And “Despacito” singer Daddy Yankee earlier this week told CNN that he donated $200,000 to the cause. The native Puerto Rican said his wife and family live there and need help: 

Read more at the New York Daily News and ESPN

News

  • WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB Radio, The AJC and Channel 2 Action News are partnering with the League of Women Voters to host an open forum as the race for Atlanta mayor heats up. All candidates for Atlanta mayor are invited to participate and talk about the issues on Sept. 28 at Emory University.  You can watch the live event LIVE on WSBRadio.com or on the official WSB Radio Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The forum will be moderated by WSB’s Director of Editorials & Public Affairs Jocelyn Dorsey. There are more than a dozen people in the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor. Kasim Reed’s tenure ends in 2018. An early poll from August shows candidate Mary Norwood leading the pack, with 25.4 percent of the vote. However, three candidates -- Keisha Lance Bottoms, Peter Aman and Caesar Mitchell -- have more than 10 percent of the vote. On top of that, nearly 20 percent say they’re undecided or have no opinion.
  • Trump open to possibly firing HHS Secretary Tom Price over private jet flights
    Trump open to possibly firing HHS Secretary Tom Price over private jet flights
    With a U.S. House committee now asking for details about private charter jet travel at taxpayer expense by HHS Secretary Tom Price and other top administration officials, President Donald Trump on Wednesday left open the possibility that he might fire the former Georgia Congressman, bluntly telling reporters he is ‘not happy’ with news reports about Price’s flights. “I will tell you personally, I’m not happy about it,” the President told reporters as he left the White House on Wednesday afternoon for a speech on tax reform. “I am not happy with him,” Mr. Trump said of Price, who left Congress earlier this year to join the Trump Administration. Asked by reporters if he might fire Price, the President left his HHS chief hanging. “We’ll see,” Mr. Trump said. President Trump on HHS Secretary Price's use of private planes: 'I'm not happy about it' https://t.co/qZh3t7mo6N https://t.co/wLPF5VEToq — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 27, 2017 The President’s comments came hours after the House Oversight Committee signaled that it was reviewing press reports about private charter jet trips taken by Price and other top officials in the Trump Administration. “The Committee is examining the extent to which non-career officials at federal departments and agencies either use government-owned aircraft for personal travel or private non-commercial aircraft for official travel,” read a bipartisan letter sent to the White House Chief of Staff. Signed by Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), the letter is the clearest signal yet that Congress is raising red flags about private charter travel, detailed in recent stories about HHS Secretary Tom Price, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Gowdy and Cummings – the top two members of the House Oversight Committee – asked for documents and information on such flights by October 10. Rep Trey Gowdy R-SC & Rep Elijah Cummings D-MD ask for data on private jet travel by Trump administration officials pic.twitter.com/iLB2IsUHkZ — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 27, 2017 Last week, when stories first emerged about travel by Price on charter flights, officials at the Department of Health and Human Services defended his decision to take private jets instead of commercial flights. “The travel department continues to check every possible source for travel needs including commercial, but commercial travel is not always feasible,” the statement read. But those answers did not mollify the President, who was reported by some news organizations to be very unhappy with Price – and then showed it. “I’m not happy about it,” the President said when asked about Price, though Mr. Trump has made his anger known about other top officials in his administration – like Attorney General Jeff Sessions – but not forced them out of a job.
  • Dems wield Equifax, Wells Fargo in fight over arbitration
    Dems wield Equifax, Wells Fargo in fight over arbitration
    Equifax and Wells Fargo. Democrats determined to stop Republicans from overturning a consumer-oriented rule are using the scandals roiling both companies to hammer the GOP's efforts. A hack of Equifax's computer system exposed the sensitive personal information of 143 million Americans. Wells Fargo was fined $100 million by federal regulators for its illegal sales practices in which employees trying to reach unrealistic sales goals opened accounts without customers' permission. In July, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau decided to ban most types of mandatory arbitration clauses. The clauses require credit card or bank customers to use an arbitrator when they have a dispute rather than sue in court, and the clauses were commonly used by both companies. The House has since voted to block the consumer bureau's rule. Now the clock is ticking on action by Senate Republicans. 'These companies did terrible, terrible wrong and they want to prevent consumers from having rights to sue them. That is outrageous,' Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said at a news conference Wednesday in the Capitol. 'Put simply, we're urging our Republican colleagues to say no to immunity for Equifax, Wells Fargo or anyone else who does such horrible financial misdeeds.' Democrats argued that, without the new rule, companies will be able to keep private those disputes pursued through mandatory arbitration. 'They allow corporate America to take advantage of a shadow justice system,' Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., said of the arbitration clauses. Banks have strongly opposed banning arbitration clauses, arguing that arbitration is a more efficient way of handling small disputes and that class-action lawsuits largely benefit the lawyers handling the cases. In voting to overturn the rule in late July, House Republicans said the average payout for consumers in financial class-action lawsuits was $32 and attorneys made nearly $1 million. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has not scheduled a vote on repealing the rule, but Democratic aides said he is trying to get fellow Republicans on board with repeal of the rule. With Equifax's former CEO expected to testify before congressional panels next week, a news conference Wednesday gave Democrats an opportunity to link the credit reporting agency with the use of arbitration clauses. 'Whether it is fake accounts at Wells Fargo or a massive data breach at Equifax, recent scandals have demonstrated that consumers need to access the justice system when a big, powerful company opens accounts in their name, without their consent, and leaves them vulnerable to fraud by failing to secure their personal data,' said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Equifax, after criticism from consumer advocacy groups, announced that it had removed arbitration clauses for those who enroll in its free credit monitoring and identity theft protection. ___ On Twitter, reach Kevin Freking at https://twitter.com/APkfreking
  • Moore's path to victory in Alabama: God, guns and defiance
    Moore's path to victory in Alabama: God, guns and defiance
    Roy Moore wouldn't stand a chance in many Senate races after defying federal court orders, describing Islam as a false religion, calling homosexuality evil and pulling out a revolver on stage before hundreds of supporters. But in Alabama, he's now the odds-on favorite to join the nation's most exclusive political body. Moore prevailed Tuesday in a Republican primary runoff by defeating an opponent backed by both President Donald Trump and deep-pocketed allies of Sen. Mitch McConnell. As hard as it may be to understand in liberal cities such as New York or San Francisco, Moore is widely popular across a mostly white, Christian-dominated state where voters have repeatedly embraced outsiders who campaign on embracing God and rebuffing authority. 'The things that end careers for politicians elsewhere strengthen Roy Moore,' said Alabama political strategist David Mowery, who helped run a Democratic campaign against Moore for state chief justice in 2012. After all, this is a state where George C. Wallace, who famously vowed 'segregation forever' and defied court orders, won four terms as governor. President Donald Trump carried the state handily with his insurgent run for the White House. It's also a place where campaign commercials often depict politicians at a church, praying or holding a Bible. Moore wraps all that into a single package. He was removed as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court twice after higher courts found he rejected rulings regarding Ten Commandments displays and gay marriage. He's also a horse-riding, gun-toting Vietnam veteran who has talked for his entire public career about acknowledging the God of the Christian Bible. He lost bids for the Republican nomination for governor in 2006 and 2010, but that didn't matter in the Senate rate. In his closing argument to voters — an election eve appearance where he stood in a barn and brandished a handgun to demonstrate his support of the Second Amendment — Moore quoted both scripture and the state's motto: 'We dare defend our rights.' Patricia Riley Jones of Abbeville is hooked. She joyously held up a Moore sign and American flags at his victory party. 'He's a great Christian man,' she said. 'He stood up for God.' Alabama is Trump country, but the fact that Trump endorsed incumbent Sen. Luther Strange didn't bother most voters one bit. They still went with Moore. Bill Armistead, Moore's campaign chairman and a former chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, said Alabama voters have known Moore a lot longer than they have known Trump, a New York tycoon who became a reality TV star before entering politics. 'They have an opinion of Roy Moore, and they believe he is the kind of man that will go up and fight for them,' Armistead said. Starting in the mid-1990s, Moore rose to prominence while working as a circuit judge in Etowah County, where he drew challenges from the American Civil Liberties Union for opening court with a prayer and hanging a handmade Ten Commandments plaque on the courtroom wall. He was later twice elected Alabama chief justice. His appeal isn't universal. Danny Barry, a Christian who works as a landscaper in suburban Birmingham, said he supported Strange mainly because he didn't like the way Moore ignored court rulings to display the Ten Commandments in judicial buildings. 'I don't have a problem with the Ten Commandments, but I have a problem with him having this thing in his office building where it was against the law for him to do it. And so he made a big deal out of it. To me, things like that make us look like a bunch of backwoods rednecks,' said Barry, 68, of Pelham. Moore supporters liked the idea of sending an independent firebrand, beholden to no one, to the Washington 'swamp.' Skip Van Pamel, an electrical contractor from Athens, said he went to a Strange rally last week to hear Trump, but he did not support Strange. 'Roy Moore, whether you agree with his politics or not, he stands up for what he believes,' Van Pamel said. Before the election, GOP political consultant David Azbell said years of fighting for the Ten Commandments had made Moore unusually popular in Alabama. 'The perception is that Moses has endorsed Roy Moore,' Azbell said. His supporters flooded Tuesday's special GOP runoff for the Senate seat once held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, giving him a 9-point victory over Strange, who was a lobbyist before he was elected Alabama attorney general and then appointed to fill the remainder of Sessions' term. Now Moore must turn his attention to Democratic nominee Doug Jones, an attorney best known for prosecuting the final two Ku Klux Klansmen convicted of setting the bomb that killed four black girls at Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church in 1963. Jones said he intends to concentrate on jobs, health care and the economy. 'After years of embarrassing headlines about top public officials in this state, this race is about the people of Alabama and about choosing a candidate with character and integrity,' he said in a statement. At a victory party in Montgomery that included hymns and a lengthy prayer, Moore showed he doesn't plan to veer from the formula that brought him this far. 'We have to return the knowledge of God and the Constitution of the United States to the United States Congress,' Moore told a cheering crowd. ___ Chandler reported from Montgomery.
  • Cop saves life of woman at brink of jumping from bridge
    Cop saves life of woman at brink of jumping from bridge
    A Sacramento police officer’s training went to good use and probably saved the life of a woman who was prepared to jump from a city bridge. The Police Department, posting to its Facebook page, said that the officer came to the scene and found the woman on the ledge preparing to jump. The officer started speaking to the woman, trying to diffuse the situation. She didn't move from the ledge for several minutes, ignoring what the officer was saying. >> Read more trending news At one point she got off the ledge to grab something, and in that moment, the officer ran and tackled her so she wouldn’t be able to climb back over the railing. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The entire ordeal was captured by the officer’s body camera. The department credited the officer’s annual crisis training with saving the woman’s life.
  • Rapper Young Thug arrested on drug charge
    Rapper Young Thug arrested on drug charge
    Atlanta rapper Young Thug was arrested over the weekend in DeKalb County, Georgia, according to jail records. >> Read more trending news The artist, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams and who lives in Buckhead, was charged with possession of a Schedule II substance and a window-tint violation, records said. He was arrested Sunday in Brookhaven. Williams, known professionally for an unconventional delivery and collaborations with big names like Gucci Mane, remained in jail Wednesday afternoon. The rapper, 26, was also arrested last year at Atlanta’s Lenox Square Mall on a failure to appear warrant and in 2015 on accusations he threatened to shoot a Perimeter Mall security guard.
