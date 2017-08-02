Pistol-packing bride pulls gun on groom on wedding night

A Tennessee bride who was packing heat on her wedding night is now in jail, news reports state.

Kate Elizabeth Prichard, 25, and her new husband were at a hotel just hours after saying “I do” when witnesses said she whipped out a gun, according to WTVF.

"She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband's head, and pulled the trigger," Sgt. Kyle Evans with the Murfreesboro Police Department told WTVF.

Luckily for the new groom, the gun wasn’t loaded. However, his new bride then filled the chamber and fired a round into the air.

When police arrived, the newlyweds told officers nothing had happened, WTVF reported.

But after police interviewed witnesses and found shell casings on the ground and a gun in the bathroom, they booked Prichard into the Rutherford County jail.

"Responding officers let the husband know the honeymoon was over and his new wife was going to jail," said Evans.

