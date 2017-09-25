Listen Live
National
Photos show raccoon hitching ride on policeman’s windshield
Photos show raccoon hitching ride on policeman’s windshield

Photos show raccoon hitching ride on policeman’s windshield
Photo Credit: Colorado Springs Police Department
Colorado Springs police Officer Christopher Frabbiele was driving to the scene of a car crash the night of Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, when a raccoon hopped onto his windshield.

Photos show raccoon hitching ride on policeman’s windshield

By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -  A Colorado Springs police officer got a surprise visitor last week when a raccoon jumped onto his windshield as he responded to a call. 

Officer Christopher Frabbiele was driving to the scene of a car crash Wednesday night when the raccoon hopped onto the windshield, according to a post on the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Facebook page, which included photos of the encounter. 

Frabbiele was “pawsitively surprised,” the post reads. 

“He found a safe place to pull over and snapped the other two photos of the hitchhiker,” according to the post.

The raccoon safely hopped off the van and Frabbiele continued to the accident scene, department spokesman Lt. Howard Black told the Denver Post

“How in the world did that raccoon hop on?” Black said. “It’s safe to say a raccoon hopping is not a common occurrence.”

The Post reported that raccoons are prevalent in the Colorado Springs area, but they are typically found sniffing around garbage cans or hiding in residents’ attics, crawl spaces or basements.  

The department’s Facebook followers expressed shock and awe over the photos. 

“I love this,” one woman wrote. “Did the raccoon get a ticket for obstructing, failure to yield or hitchhiking? Thanks, CSPD!”

“The raccoon had waited hours for an officer to respond to his call for service, and he wasn’t about to let the officer go until his issue had been resolved,” another commenter wrote. 

One woman expressed concern that the officer was on his cellphone while driving.

“Trash pandas are cute, though,” she wrote. 

News

  • President's criticisms spark more protests at NFL games
    President's criticisms spark more protests at NFL games
    A week ago, just six players protested. Most NFL players on Sunday locked arms with their teammates — some standing, others kneeling — in a show of solidarity. A handful of teams stayed off the field until after 'The Star-Spangled Banner' to avoid the issue altogether. As he prepared to board Air Force One to return to Washington from New Jersey, Trump said the players protesting the anthem were 'very disrespectful to our country' and called again on owners to stop what he considers unpatriotic displays in America's most popular sport. 'This has nothing to do with race,' Trump said. 'This has to do with respect for our country.' The president's attack on athletes turned the anthems — usually sung during commercials — into must-watch television shown live by the networks and Yahoo!, which streamed the game in London. In some NFL stadiums, crowds booed or yelled at players to stand. There was also some applause. The NFL and its players, often at odds, used Sunday's anthems to show unity. One of Trump's biggest supporters in the NFL, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, joined the chorus when he expressed 'deep disappointment' with Trump. 'I like Bob very much. He's my friend. He gave me a Super Bowl ring a month ago. So he's a good friend of mine and I want him to do what he wants to do,' Trump said. '... We have great people representing our country, especially our soldiers our first responders and they should be treated with respect. 'And when you get on your knee and you don't respect the American flag or the anthem.' The protests started more than a year ago when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand during the anthem as a protest of police treatment of minorities. This season, no team has signed him, and some supporters believe NFL owners are avoiding him because of the controversy. A handful of white players didn't stand Sunday, but the vast majority of those actively protesting were black. Defensive star Von Miller was among the large group of Denver Broncos who took a knee in Buffalo Sunday, where Bills running back LeSean McCoy stretched during the anthem. 'We felt like President Trump's speech was an assault on our most cherished right, freedom of speech,' said Miller, who normally steers clear of politics and social issues. Dozens of more players protested before the Raiders-Redskins game, the final one of the day and not far from the White House in Landover, Maryland. All but a handful of Raiders sat on their bench and seven Redskins took a knee while their teammates stood arm-in-arm along with owner Dan Snyder and president Bruce Allen. In Chicago, the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed in the tunnel except for one player, Army veteran Alejandro Villanueva, who stood outside with a hand over his heart. Both the Seahawks and Titans stayed inside until after the national anthem was over in Nashville, a throwback to the pre-2009 NFL when teams, not the league, set pre-game policy regarding players standing on the sideline for the anthem. A handful of NFL players had been continuing Kaepernick's protest this season, but that ballooned Sunday following Trump's two-day weekend rant. It began with the president calling for NFL protesters to be fired and continued Saturday when he rescinded a White House invitation for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors over star Stephen Curry's criticism. The president's delving into the NFL protests started by Kaepernick brought new attention and angered many players who took one insult as a personal attack on their mothers. 'Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you'd say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He's fired,'' Trump said to loud applause Friday night at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama. 'I'm a son of a queen,' Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett said. Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady was among the New England Patriots who locked arms in solidarity in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Aaron Rodgers did the same with his teammates in Green Bay. 'Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings!' Trump tweeted Sunday. In Detroit, anthem singer Rico Lavelle took a knee at the word 'brave,' lowering his head and raising his right fist. In Nashville, anthem singer Meghan Linsey, took a knee as she finished singing. Jets Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson, whose brother, Woody, is the ambassador to England and one of Trump's most ardent supporters, called it 'an honor and a privilege to stand arm-in-arm unified with our players during today's national anthem' in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The issue reverberated across the Atlantic, where about two dozen players took a knee during the playing of the U.S. anthem at Wembley Stadium. 'We stand with our brothers,' Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs said. 'They have the right and we knelt with them today. To protest, non-violent protest, is as American as it gets, so we knelt with them today to let them know that we're a unified front.' Jaguars owner Shad Khan and players on both teams who were not kneeling remained locked arm-in-arm throughout the playing of the anthem and 'God Save The Queen.' No players knelt during the British anthem. 'Me taking a knee doesn't change the fact that I support our military, I'm a patriot and I love my country,' Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said. 'But I also recognize there are some social injustices in this country and today I wanted to take a knee in support of my brothers who have been doing it.' Alexander said he'll go back to standing for the anthem next week. 'I just wanted to show them that I was with them today, especially in the backdrop of our president making the comments about our players, about their mothers,' Alexander said. 'And then you put that in conjunction with how he tried to gray-area Nazism and KKK members as being fine people, I had to take a knee.' The National Hockey League's reigning champion Pittsburgh Penguins announced Sunday they've accepted a White House invitation from Trump. The Penguins said they respect the office of the president and 'the long tradition of championship team visiting the White House.' Before Game 1 of the WNBA Finals in Minneapolis on Sunday, the Los Angeles Sparks left the floor while the Minnesota Lynx stood arm-in-arm. The Sparks returned to a chorus of boos when the song was finished. Trump also mocked the league's crackdown on illegal hits, suggesting the league had softened because of its safety initiatives. Kahn, who was among the NFL owners who chipped in $1 million to the Trump inauguration committee, said he met with his team captains before kickoff in London 'to express my support for them, all NFL players and the league following the divisive and contentious remarks made by President Trump.' Among the strongest criticisms of the president Sunday was this from Saints coach Sean Payton: 'I'm disappointed in the comments that were made. I think we need a little bit more wisdom in that office,' he said of the White House. 'I want that guy to be one of the smarter guys in the room and it seems like every time he's opening up his mouth it's something that is dividing our country and not pulling us together.' ___ For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL ___ AP Sports Writers Dennis Waszak Jr., Steve Reed, Larry Lage, Teresa M. Walker, John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno and Associated Press Writer Zac Boyer contributed. ___ Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton
  • Accidental attic fire leaves Douglas County couple dead
    Accidental attic fire leaves Douglas County couple dead
    An early morning house fire was ruled accidental, but a husband and wife are dead, officials said.  Boyd Weese, 80, and his wife, Evelyn Weese, 79, died in their Douglas County home, spokesman for the Office of Commissioner Insurance Glenn Allen said. The home located at 64485 Ansley Blvd. in Lithia Springs was destroyed. “My fire investigator determined that the blaze started in the attic of the home,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said. “We believe the fire was the result of an electrical malfunction.”  RELATED: Boy burned in fire started by discarded cigarette dies day after mother Investigators found no signs of a working smoke alarm found inside the home, Allen said. In July, a 6-year-old boy and his mother died after a cigarette started a fire in a trash can, Hudgens said. The Weese deaths bring the total number of Georgians who have died as a result of a fire this year to 77, according to the state office.  Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  • Police investigating 3rd armed robbery in 3 weeks near Georgia Tech
    Police investigating 3rd armed robbery in 3 weeks near Georgia Tech
    A string of armed robberies in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood has Georgia Tech students on alert. 'That's pretty nerve-wracking because obviously you want to be safe,' one student told Channel 2's Rikki Klaus. TRENDING STORIES: Falcons, Lions link arms during national anthem Police say gunman captured after opening fire at church Man arrested in connection with infant daughter’s death Police say three robberies happened in three weeks in a popular area near Georgia Tech's campus where many students live. The latest incident happened on Mecaslin Street, the second time this area was hit. Police say the group of seven Georgia Tech students were robbed Sunday morning. Investigators say the two men holding guns got out of the car and stole the student's phones, credit cards, IDs and keys.  Some neighbors were surprised to hear of the recent trend. 'It's a little scary. I didn't know that in the past three weeks it's been up,' said neighbor Zahna Jenkins. Officers said the getaway driver stayed in the car.  Police say group of 7 Georgia Tech students robbed this a.m. in NW Atlanta complied w/ armed robbers, handing over phones, credit cards. 6pm pic.twitter.com/dRvsLHoK8D — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) September 24, 2017
  • Aid begins to flow to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico
    Aid begins to flow to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico
    Large amounts of federal aid began moving into Puerto Rico on Saturday, welcomed by local officials who praised the Trump administration's response but called for the emergency loosening of rules long blamed for condemning the U.S. territory to second-class status. In northwest Puerto Rico, people began returning to their homes after a spillway eased pressure on a dam that cracked after more than a foot of rain fell in the wake of the hurricane. The opening of the island's main port in the capital allowed 11 ships to bring in 1.6 million gallons of water, 23,000 cots, dozens of generators and food. Dozens more shipments are expected in upcoming days. The federal aid effort is racing to stem a growing humanitarian crisis in towns left without fresh water, fuel, electricity or phone service. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is in charge of the relief effort, said they would take satellite phones to all of Puerto Rico's towns and cities, more than half of which were cut off following Maria's devastating crossing of Puerto Rico on Wednesday. The island's infrastructure was in sorry shape long before Maria struck. A $73 billion debt crisis has left agencies like the state power company broke. As a result the power company abandoned most basic maintenance in recent years, leaving the island subject to regular blackouts. A federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances authorized up to $1 billion in local funds to be used for hurricane response, but Gov. Ricardo Rossello said he would ask for more. 'We're going to request waivers and other mechanisms so Puerto Rico can respond to this crisis,' he said. 'Puerto Rico will practically collect no taxes in the next month.' U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York said she will request a one-year waiver from the Jones Act, a federal law blamed for driving up prices on Puerto Rico by requiring cargo shipments there to move only on U.S. vessels as a means of supporting the U.S. maritime industry. 'We will use all our resources,' Velazquez said. 'We need to make Puerto Rico whole again. These are American citizens.' A group of anxious mayors arrived in the capital to meet with Rossello to present a long list of items they urgently need. The north coastal town of Manati had run out of fuel and fresh water, Mayor Jose Sanchez Gonzalez said. 'Hysteria is starting to spread. The hospital is about to collapse. It's at capacity,' he said, crying. 'We need someone to help us immediately.' The death toll from Maria in Puerto Rico was at least 10, including two police officers who drowned in floodwaters in the western town of Aguada. That number was expected to climb as officials from remote towns continued to check in with officials in San Juan. Authorities in the town of Vega Alta on the north coast said they had been unable to reach an entire neighborhood called Fatima, and were particularly worried about residents of a nursing home. 'I need to get there today,' Mayor Oscar Santiago told The Associated Press. 'Not tomorrow, today.' Rossello said Maria would clearly cost more than the last major storm to wallop the island, Hurricane George in September 1998. 'This is without a doubt the biggest catastrophe in modern history for Puerto Rico,' he said. Rossello and other officials praised the federal government for planning its response in detail before the storm hit, a contrast with what Puerto Rico has long seen as the neglect of 3.4 million Americans living in a territory without a vote in Congress or the electoral college. 'This is the first time we get this type of federal coordination,' said Resident Commission Jenniffer Gonzalez, Puerto Rico's non-voting representative in Washington. A dam upstream of the towns of Quebradillas and Isabela in northwest Puerto Rico was cracked but had not burst by Saturday night as water continued to pour out of rain-swollen Lake Guajataca. Federal officials said Friday that 70,000 people, the number who live in the surrounding area, would have to be evacuated. But Javier Jimenez, mayor of the nearby town of San Sebastian, said he believed the number was far smaller. Secretary of Public Affairs Ramon Rosario said about 300 families were in harm's way. The governor said there is 'significant damage' to the dam and authorities believe it could give way at any moment. 'We don't know how long it's going to hold. The integrity of the structure has been compromised in a significant way,' Rossello said. Some residents nonetheless returned to their homes Saturday as the water levels in the reservoir began to sink. 'There were a lot of people worried and crying, but that's natural, because the reservoir was about to break through,' said Maria Nieves, 43. 'They couldn't open the spillway until later in the night.' The 345-yard (316-meter) dam, which was built around 1928, holds back a man-made lake covering about 2 square miles (5 square kilometers). More than 15 inches (nearly 40 centimeters) of rain from Maria fell on the surrounding mountains. Officials said 1,360 of the island's 1,600 cellphone towers were downed, and 85 percent of above-ground and underground phone and internet cables were knocked out. With roads blocked and phones dead, officials said, the situation may worsen. At least 31 lives in all have been lost around the Caribbean due to Maria, including at least 15 on hard-hit Dominica. Haiti reported three deaths; Guadeloupe, two; and the Dominican Republic, one. Across Puerto Rico, more than 15,000 people are in shelters, including some 2,000 rescued from the north coastal town of Toa Baja. Many Puerto Ricans planned to head to the mainland to temporarily escape the devastation. ____ Coto reported from San Juan.
  • State to pay $550,000 to convicted murderer because of amputation
    State to pay $550,000 to convicted murderer because of amputation
    The state of Georgia has agreed to pay $550,000 to a diabetic inmate serving a life sentence for murder to settle his lawsuit alleging that he lost his left leg because of improper care and neglect by a prison doctor. The settlement means Michael Tarver’s case against Dr. Chiquita Fye, the medical director at Macon State Prison, won’t go to trial as scheduled this month and ends an improbable legal proceeding that began three years ago with a lawsuit written in longhand and filed without the aid of an attorney. ﻿>> Read more trending news﻿ Tarver’s federal lawsuit asserted that Fye, the lone defendant, was deliberately indifferent to his injury as he languished for months in the prison infirmary. Deliberate indifference to a prison inmate’s medical needs violates the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits governments from imposing cruel and inhuman punishment. U.S. District Judge Marc T. Treadwell signed off on an order Monday stating that a settlement had been reached. The case was scheduled for trial starting Sept. 25 in Treadwell’s court in Macon. The amount of the settlement was disclosed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by Mike Brown, an Augusta attorney who began representing Tarver when the case entered the discovery phase. Brown said Tarver, who is 55 and serving a sentence of life without parole for the 1994 murder of a Columbus convenience store clerk, plans to distribute a “good portion” of the money to his family. Fye, 65, has been the medical director at Macon State Prison since 2006, making her one of the longest-tenured physicians working for Georgia Correctional HealthCare, the branch of Augusta University that provides medical services for the Department of Corrections. The Emory-trained doctor receives an annual salary of $159,324 to oversee a facility that employs 20 nurses and upper-level providers and provides 24-hour care to men from multiple institutions. Despite the settlement, Georgia Correctional HealthCare stands behind Fye, a university spokeswoman said. Christen Engel, the school’s associate vice president for communications, said that conclusion was reached after what the university believes was an extensive review of Fye’s conduct. “GCHC human resources professionals interviewed providers at Macon State Prison and found that Dr. Fye continually exhibits professionalism and sound judgment when caring for her patients,” Engel wrote in an email. Engel added that the organization is taking steps to improve wound care education for all its providers. Fye still faces another potential trial in federal court stemming from a lawsuit in which she is accused of failing to ensure the safety of a man who was abruptly cut off from his prescribed daily dose of the anti-anxiety drug Xanax. The man, William Stoner, ultimately suffered a seizure and had to be transported by helicopter to a hospital for treatment. Tarver’s amputation and Stoner’s seizure were among the issues detailed by the AJC last month in a story in which six former healthcare workers at the prison 130 miles south of Atlanta in Oglethorpe questioned Fye’s care of inmates. In depositions and interviews, the six said Fye’s disdain for criminals at times caused her to withhold vital treatment when she believed inmates were faking or otherwise trying to take advantage. Tarver’s leg was amputated above the knee in November 2012, six months after he slipped and fell on a wet floor in the prison kitchen, opening a dime-size cut above his ankle. As a diabetic, Tarver was particularly vulnerable to infection, but evidence developed through his lawsuit indicated that the wound was allowed to become dangerously toxic even as he was under observation in the infirmary. One former prison nurse said in a deposition that the wound became so foul-smelling that the odor was noticeable outside Tarver’s room. Another testified she had informed Fye that tissue within the wound had turned black, but the doctor didn’t respond. One of the country’s foremost wound care experts, Dr. John Macdonald, also provided a deposition in which he was highly critical of Fye. Macdonald, a professor at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine who has established a wound clinic in Haiti, testified that Tarver’s treatment violated the basic tenets of wound care and that what happened to him “would have never happened in Haiti.” Fye testified that she did not notice the smell or the black tissue. She further argued that her treatment was adequate because she twice prescribed antibiotics for Tarver and had him admitted at one point to a local emergency room. Lawsuits filed by prison inmates “pro se” -- without an attorney -- often do not survive early procedural challenges, but Tarver’s case, initially written by hand on 26 lined pages, was different. Eventually realizing that he needed an attorney, Tarver hired Brown, who obtained the deposition testimony. Evidence developed by Brown also showed that some of Tarver’s medical records are missing, including an order for a wound consultation that a former physician assistant testified she wrote when Fye wouldn’t do one. In pre-trial filings, Brown stated that key documents had been destroyed and asked Treadwell to make that known in his jury instructions. The judge had yet to rule on the request when the case settled. Brown said Tarver, now incarcerated at Augusta State Medical Prison, has a prosthetic leg but mostly gets around using a wheelchair. Weight fluctuations caused by Tarver’s diabetes limit his use of the prosthetic device, the attorney said. Fye’s issues mark the second time in the last two years that Georgia Correctional HealthCare has been forced to deal with questions regarding one of its doctors. In 2015, the organization fired the physician most responsible for treating female inmates, Dr. Yvon Nazaire, after the AJC revealed how nine women had died in his care under questionable circumstances  at Pulaski State Prison and Emanuel Women’s Facility. The AJC’s series also cast doubt on the truthfulness of the resume Nazaire submitted when he was hired for his position. Since the AJC first began reporting on Nazaire, three lawsuits have been filed dealing with his treatment of inmates and another is expected, according to a notice of claim filed in that case earlier this year. Medical board fails to act The Georgia Composite Medical Board can sanction physicians when it finds they failed to provide appropriate medical care. However, it has yet to take action against Dr. Chiquita Fye, the medical director at Macon State Prison. The board did not sanction Dr. Yvon Nazaire, who oversaw healthcare for Georgia women inmates, even after a state report found that the deaths of inmates in his care clearly demonstrated that his treatment fell below community standards. Nazaire avoided discipline through a loophole: He allowed his Georgia license to lapse. Some women in Nazaire’s care told the AJC about botched cancer diagnoses. You can read that story here: http://bit.ly/2jOq2t4 In Fye’s case, six former prison healthcare workers said she withheld vital treatment and medication from sick or injured inmates. Find out what they had to say here: http://bit.ly/2ixad9O
  • The Latest: Republicans revise health bill to woo holdouts
    The Latest: Republicans revise health bill to woo holdouts
    The Latest on the Republican effort to overhaul the Obama health law (all times local): 9:52 a.m. Republicans have released a revised version of their legislation dismantling the Obama health care law. It contains added money and newly eased coverage requirements aimed at winning over GOP senators whose opposition could well sink the bill. The proposal would allow states to let insurers boost premiums on people with serious pre-existing medical conditions and on older customers. They could also let insurers sell lower-cost policies covering fewer services than President Barack Obama's health care law requires. The initial version of the Republican bill required states to get federal approval to make those changes. The changes might help win over Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, who said he wanted added steps to reduce premiums. Sponsors say the measure adds money for states with dissident senators including Maine, Alaska and Kentucky. __ 4:18 a.m. Top Republicans are adding money to their staggering effort to repeal the Obama health care law and say they're pushing toward a climactic Senate faceoff this week. Yet their path to succeeding in their last-gasp effort has grown narrower, perhaps impossible. GOP senators' opposition to their party's drive to scrap President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act swelled to lethal numbers Sunday. Moderate Sen. Susan Collins all but closed the door on supporting the teetering bill and conservative Sen. Ted Cruz said that 'right now' he doesn't back it. President Donald Trump has pressed for a fresh vote, and White House legislative liaison Marc Short and Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of the measure's sponsors, said Republicans would move toward a vote this week.
