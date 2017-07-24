Budding photographers should start making the list of equipment they need now before next month’s show in the sky.
Many know they’re not supposed to look directly at the eclipse with the naked eye, but some may not realize that the lens on your camera will not offer any protection for your vision, KGW reported.
Nikon says that despite the fact that the moon covers the sun, the crescent that is seen around the moon is so dangerous that it could cause vision damage and even blindness.
So what do you need to safely photograph the Aug 21 eclipse?
Professional photographers say first you need a solar filter lens to add to your gear.
It will help protect not only your eyes, but also the sensors inside the camera.
They can be found on websites like Amazon.
Professionals also suggest instead of using the normal viewfinder, use the camera’s screen. It will not intensify the light coming from the hardware into your eye.
Eclipse2017.org also suggested, don’t use a flash, it will ruin the show for anyone around you, use a tripod, use a lens that is long enough, and make sure you’re fully charged or have new batteries.
Photographing the eclipse: Time to prepare is now
NASA has put together a list of what size lens and an example of what you may see using each one.
And since many people don’t invest in DSLR and other larger cameras, focusing on using the cameras built into phones, you could damage that camera if you don’t take the right precautions.
You can use solar eclipse paper over the lens, but experts say that even at full-zoom, your photos will be small, KGW reported.
Professionals have one other tip that may shake some selfie experts to the core: Put the phone away and actually watch the eclipse with your own eyes, instead of watching it on a screen.
For more on the technique of photographing an eclipse, click here.
