Photo of Scaramucci, Priebus in Oval Office lights up social media

A photo taken Tuesday at the White House is making the rounds on social media in what some are saying is the very definition of a picture being worth a thousand words.
The image began to get some notice as Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director, launced a twitter, TV and online attack denouncing Reince Priebus, White House chief of staff, as a paranoid schizophrenic and a leaker of White House information.
In the photo taken Tuesday, Priebus is seen staring at Scaramucci who is glaring back at him as the two stand inside the Oval Office.
The photo was taken by a Wall Street Journal photographer, T.J. Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick said in a post from the Wall Street Journal that despite what seems obvious to most who see the photo, he didn't sense any tension between the men.
“I didn’t notice tension in the room, but honestly I likely wouldn’t have if it was there—with such a short amount of time for a high-profile assignment my attention was all going to the viewfinder,” he said.
On Thursday, Scaramucci unleashed a profanity-laced rant against Priebus, suggesting the former Republican Committee chairman is mentally ill and has leaked information from the Trump White House.
Priebus has not responded to Scaramucci's claims.
The photo has sparked memes across twitter, one showing former White House spokesman Sean Spicer hiding in the bushes looking into the Oval Office as Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway sits on her knees on a sofa taking a photo, and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie gazes up, looking at the photographer who took his photo as he and his family enjoyed a day at the beach he ordered closed to the public.
