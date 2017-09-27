Photo of grandma, granddaughter bride melts hearts on social media

Weddings are supposed to be a blending of families and and the family connections both sides have.
Lenore Cusick, while planning a wedding, had a request for her photographer: to make sure she had a special moment between the bride and her grandmother Jean “G” Altman, Yahoo reported.
It wasn’t just a request from Cusick, but Altman wanted a specific shot, a private moment between grandmother and granddaughter.
Virgil Bunao said that he had forgotten the request when the big day came, but Cusick, Altman and the wedding planner reminded him.
And this was the result.
Cusick told Yahoo, “I’m her only granddaughter and she passed down her love of fashion to me. She always let me play dress-up in her closet, and since my wedding day was the ultimate dress-up occasion, we had to capture it!”
Bunao also decided to forgo current DSLR camera technology and use something a little more classic, a 1956 Rolleiflex camera that uses film instead of SD cards, Yahoo reported.
“I shoot digital as well, but my favorite photos are the ones that are shot on film,” Bunao said.
The photographer reminds those getting married to include their grandparents and older family members in the big day.
“They’re not going to be around forever, and you’re going to cherish those photos for a long time,” he said.
Cusick agreed, “My grandmother has always helped celebrate the big and small milestones in my life. She even came the day I got my ears pierced. So it was really important to me that we captured the special role she played in my life on my big day.”
