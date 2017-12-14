Listen Live
Philip Seymour Hoffman's partner talks about the late actor's 2014 death
Philip Seymour Hoffman's partner talks about the late actor's 2014 death
Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman and girlfriend Mimi O'Donnell arrive at The Orange British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) at the Odeon Leicester Square on February 19, 2006 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Philip Seymour Hoffman's partner talks about the late actor's 2014 death

By: Rare.us

Costume designer Mimi O’Donnell shared the story of her late partner Philip Seymour Hoffman’s battle with addiction, in a candid essay for Vogue.

“From the beginning [of our relationship], Phil was very frank about his addictions,” she wrote. “He told me about his period of heavy drinking and experimenting with heroin in his early 20s, and his first rehab at 22. He was in therapy and AA, and most of his friends were in the program. Being sober and a recovering addict was, along with acting and directing, very much the focus of his life.”

Hoffman, the father of O’Donnell’s three children — Cooper, 14, Tallulah, 11 and Willa, 9 — died from a heroin overdose in early February 2014 at the age of 46.

O’Donnell addresses her late partner’s stints in rehab, and his numerous attempts to get sober to no avail.

“As soon as Phil started using heroin again, I sensed it, terrified,” wrote O’Donnell. “I told him, ‘You’re going to die. That’s what happens with heroin.’ Every day was filled with worry. Every night, when he went out, I wondered: Will I see him again?”

On one occasion, Hoffman returned from rehab and was acting strangely. She encouraged him to stay in a rented apartment so as not to upset their kids. But Hoffman again relapsed and returned to rehab. Which was when she decided it was time to be honest with the children.

“We sat in a common room, and they asked him questions, which he answered with his usual honesty,” she recalled. “He never came out and said, ‘I’m shooting up heroin,’ but he told them enough so that they could get it, and they were just so happy to see him. It was hard when we left, because they all wanted to know why he couldn’t come home with us. But it felt healthy for us to deal with it together, as a family.”

In late 2013 and early 2014, Hoffman was filming “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1” in Atlanta. When he returned home to New York, he relapsed again and died just three days later.

“It happened so quickly. Phil came home from Atlanta, and I called a few people and said that we needed to keep an eye on him. Then he started using again, and three days later he was dead,” she wrote. “I had been expecting him to die since the day he started using again, but when it finally happened it hit me with brutal force. I wasn’t prepared. There was no sense of peace or relief, just ferocious pain and overwhelming loss. The most difficult—the impossible—thing was thinking, How do I tell my kids that their dad just died? What are the words?”

If you or someone you know is suffering from addiction, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s national helpline on 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

  • PBS suspends ‘Tavis Smiley’ show amid sexual misconduct investigation
    PBS suspends ‘Tavis Smiley’ show amid sexual misconduct investigation
    PBS has suspended the “Tavis Smiley” show following allegations of sexual misconduct between Smiley and former production staffers. >> Read more trending news According to Variety, PBS hired a firm to oversee Smiley’s behavior after reports of misconduct. As many as 10 witnesses, both men and women, spoke to investigators.   A PBS spokesperson released a statement on the suspension: 'Effective today, PBS has indefinitely suspended distribution of Tavis Smiley, produced by TS Media, an independent production company. PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley. This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision.
  • New Year’s Eve Peach Drop moving to Woodruff Park
    New Year’s Eve Peach Drop moving to Woodruff Park
    Speculation that Atlanta’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration would move from Underground Atlanta to Woodruff Park was confirmed Wednesday. The city of Atlanta told Channel 2 Action News that this year the annual event will move to the central city park, a few blocks north of Underground. For 28 years the city has hosted an all-day party each New Year’s Eve at Underground, featuring bands, food, confetti, and the ceremonial lowering of the 800-pound Peach from a tower above the plaza. The traditional New Year’s Eve celebration has often attracted more than 100,000 people, according to PeachDrop.com. Expectations that the event would make a move were ramped up with the sale this spring of Underground Atlanta to the South Carolina firm WRS Real Estate Investments. The sale had been announced two years ago, but was postponed due to complications, including questions about easements from MARTA and railroad companies. Plans for the purported $300 million overhaul of Underground would turn it into a live-work-play community with apartments and a grocery store. WRS paid $34.6 million for the money-losing mall including 12 acres of land. The sale of Underground occurred in a year that also saw the sale of two dozen downtown properties to a German developer, Newport Holding GmbH, raising the prospect of a revitalized downtown south of Marietta Street. “The Gulch,” the area behind Marietta Street, best known as tailgate-central during Falcon’s games, has also been offered as a possible locale for Amazon’s new satellite headquarters, in plans proposed by the state of Georgia. The Peach Drop has undergone a few changes over the years, including the version in 2014, when the giant peach shared space on the tower above Underground with an even-more-giant replica of a peanut M&M. A city spokesperson told WSB the city would release specific plans for entertainment and security at the Woodruff Park event some time this week.
  • Tommy Nobis, ‘Mr. Falcon,’ is dead at 74
    Tommy Nobis, ‘Mr. Falcon,’ is dead at 74
    Tommy Nobis, “Mr. Falcon,” has died at the age of 74. Nobis died Wednesday morning at home with his wife at his side, after an extended illness, the Atlanta Falcons confirmed.  Nobis was Atlanta’s No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and No. 5 choice in the AFL in December 1965. He played his college ball at Texas.  Nobis is one of college football’s all-time greatest linebackers. In his tenure with the Texas Longhorns (1963–1965), he averaged nearly 20 tackles a game and, as the only sophomore starter, was an important participant on the Longhorns’ 1963 National College Football Championship team, which defeated No. 2 Navy led by Heisman Trophy winner Roger Staubach in the 1964 Cotton Bowl Classic.  Read and sign the online guestbook for Tommy Nobis As a senior despite being slowed by a knee injury, he won the Outland Trophy for the best lineman in the country and the Maxwell Award for college’s best player. “Mr. Falcon” played from 1966-76 and was the original face of the franchise. It did not take long for the Falcons to get their first Pro Bowl selection as Nobis was elected his rookie season after being named Rookie of the Year and setting the unofficial record for most tackles in a season with a staggering and untouchable 294, which still stands today. Even more impressive, Nobis accomplished that feat in just a 14-game season, meaning he averaged close to 18 tackles a game. In his 11-season career, Nobis made the Pro Bowl five teams and was selected to the NFL’s 1960’s All-decade team. The Falcons franchise was built around Nobis, which led to his nickname “Mr. Falcon.” Nobis, who spent his entire NFL career bothered by knee injuries, was an inaugural member of the 2004 Falcons Ring of Honor and has his No. 60 jersey retired. “On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the great Tommy Nobis,” said Falcons owner Arthur Blank. “Tommy’s legacy began as the first Falcons player in team history, was built over 40 years with the organization and will live on for years to come in our Ring of Honor. ‘Mr. Falcon’ is rightfully beloved by generations of Falcons fans and we will always be grateful for his many contributions to our team and community.” No funeral plans have been announced.
    Costume designer Mimi O'Donnell shared the story of her late partner Philip Seymour Hoffman's battle with addiction, in a candid essay for Vogue. >> Read more trending news "From the beginning [of our relationship], Phil was very frank about his addictions," she wrote. "He told me about his period of heavy drinking and experimenting with heroin in his early 20s, and his first rehab at 22. He was in therapy and AA, and most of his friends were in the program. Being sober and a recovering addict was, along with acting and directing, very much the focus of his life." Hoffman, the father of O'Donnell's three children — Cooper, 14, Tallulah, 11 and Willa, 9 — died from a heroin overdose in early February 2014 at the age of 46. O'Donnell addresses her late partner's stints in rehab, and his numerous attempts to get sober to no avail. "As soon as Phil started using heroin again, I sensed it, terrified," wrote O'Donnell. "I told him, 'You're going to die. That's what happens with heroin.' Every day was filled with worry. Every night, when he went out, I wondered: Will I see him again?" On one occasion, Hoffman returned from rehab and was acting strangely. She encouraged him to stay in a rented apartment so as not to upset their kids. But Hoffman again relapsed and returned to rehab. Which was when she decided it was time to be honest with the children. "We sat in a common room, and they asked him questions, which he answered with his usual honesty," she recalled. "He never came out and said, 'I'm shooting up heroin,' but he told them enough so that they could get it, and they were just so happy to see him. It was hard when we left, because they all wanted to know why he couldn't come home with us. But it felt healthy for us to deal with it together, as a family." In late 2013 and early 2014, Hoffman was filming "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1" in Atlanta. When he returned home to New York, he relapsed again and died just three days later. "It happened so quickly. Phil came home from Atlanta, and I called a few people and said that we needed to keep an eye on him. Then he started using again, and three days later he was dead," she wrote. "I had been expecting him to die since the day he started using again, but when it finally happened it hit me with brutal force. I wasn't prepared. There was no sense of peace or relief, just ferocious pain and overwhelming loss. The most difficult—the impossible—thing was thinking, How do I tell my kids that their dad just died? What are the words?" If you or someone you know is suffering from addiction, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline on 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
  • Evans leads No. 24 Texas Tech over Kennesaw State 82-53
    Evans leads No. 24 Texas Tech over Kennesaw State 82-53
    Keenan Evans scored 16 points and No. 24 Texas Tech defeated Kennesaw State 82-53 on Wednesday night for its first win as a ranked team in eight years.The Red Raiders were ranked 22nd two weeks ago when they lost to Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden and fell out of the Top 25. They returned after handing then-No. 22 Nevada its first loss last week.Texas Tech (8-1) rolled to a 42-19 halftime lead, holding the Owls to 4-of-19 shooting and outrebounding them 26-10. Kennesaw State (1-8) shot 33 percent for the game.Tommy Hamilton IV and Zach Smith scored 11 points each and Justin Gray added 10 for the Red Raiders.James Scott scored 19 points for the Owls and Tyler Hooker had 14, going 9 of 11 on free throws. Kennesaw State made more free throws (20) than field goals (14).Texas Tech entered the rankings last month for the first time since the 2009-10 season, when the Red Raiders started 9-0, were ranked as high as 16th and reached the quarterfinals of the NIT.Kennesaw State went almost 10 minutes without a field goal in the first half and trailed 34-9 when that drought ended on a jumper by Scott with 4:26 left before halftime.BIG PICTUREKennesaw State: Texas Tech was the latest opponent in a tough nonconference schedule that included Butler, Florida State and Washington. The Owls hope it will prepare them to be competitive in the Atlantic Sun Conference.Texas Tech: The Red Raiders knew the game against Nevada was a chance to redeem themselves for the loss to Seton Hall and have a chance to return to the rankings. Now that they've done it, they have got a good shot at being in the poll when Big 12 play starts.UP NEXTKennesaw State: Bethune-Cookman at home Saturday.Texas Tech: Rice on Saturday at Lubbock Municipal Coliseum, the first game on its old home court since 1999 as what's being called 'Throwback Night.'___More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
  • Boy in serious condition after being hit by car in DeKalb County
    Boy in serious condition after being hit by car in DeKalb County
    A child is in the hospital after police say he was hit by a car DeKalb County. According to police, a 12-year-old boy was playing in the middle of Tilson Road around 5:40 p.m. when a vehicle slowed down to tell him to get out of the road. Police said at that time, another vehicle hit the child. The crash happened near McNair Middle School.  The boy was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston in serious condition. Police said the driver remained on the scene. Investigators are looking into the crash to determine if there will be any charges.
