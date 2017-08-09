STOCKTON, Calif. - The latest prison photo of convicted murderer Phil Spector, made infamous by the many outrageous wigs he sported during his journey through the criminal court system, shows yet another side of the legendary rock producer.
A new mugshot released Tuesday by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows a completely bald Spector, 76, smiling into the camera. The photo, dated June 14, also shows Spector wearing hearing aids in both ears.
Spector’s previous most recent mugshot, taken in October 2013, showed a solemn Spector with a head that was bald on top, but had long, stringy hair on the sides and back.
Spector, who became as well-known for his eccentric behavior as for his work as a music producer, was convicted in 2009 of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Lana Clarkson. Clarkson, 40, was found dead in Spector’s Los Angeles mansion the night of Feb. 3, 2003, after going home with him from her hostess job at the House of Blues.
Clarkson had been shot through the mouth. According to the New York Times, prosecutors in the case argued that Spector shot Clarkson after she spurned his sexual advances.
Spector’s defense team countered by labeling Clarkson’s death a suicide by a struggling actress frustrated with the lack of momentum in her career.
The trial that saw Spector convicted and sentenced to 19 years to life in prison was the second in the case. His first trial ended in a hung jury in 2007.
Spector, known for his Wall of Sound, worked with a number of big names during his career, including the Rolling Stones, the Beatles and Tina Turner. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.
