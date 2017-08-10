Listen Live
cloudy-day
75°
H -
L 72

!
Traffic
BREAKING:

President Trump on his ‘fire and fury' warning to North Korea: Maybe statement wasn't tough enough.

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
75°
Chance of Rain
H -° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Chance of Rain. H -° L 72°
  • heavy-rain-day
    Today
    Chance of Rain. H -° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    84°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of T-showers. H 84° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend, seek clear skies and dark area
Close

Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend, seek clear skies and dark area

Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend, seek clear skies and dark area
Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend, seek clear skies and dark area

By: WFTV.com

There is another celestial show, and this one is going on right now. The Perseid meteor shower started mid-July and will go on through Aug. 24. It peaks this weekend.

>> Read more trending news

The moon's phase at waning gibbous will prevent us from seeing a big chunk of the light streamers, but this is one of the most active meteor showers of the year. On average at its peak, we could see 30-40 meteors per hour.

They’re called Perseid because they seem to originate from the constellation Perseus.

Last year's new moon helped the Perseid excel with 200 meteors an hour.

The Perseid occurs because the Earth just grazes the edge of the Swift-Tuttle debris stream in space.

Optimal viewing is between midnight and dawn, but best a couple of hours before sunrise. Make sure to look north and stay away from city lights. Be patient and allow your eyes to get used to the darkness. It can take them 30 minutes to adjust, and make sure you are able to see lots of sky.

By the way, if you hear a rumor that the 2017 Perseid will be the brightest in 96 years, do not believe it – it was a meme that started in Facebook at the end of July and has really taken off.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Colorado teen fighting brain cancer sworn in as honorary police sergeant
    Colorado teen fighting brain cancer sworn in as honorary police sergeant
    A Colorado teen fighting brain cancer realized his dream when he was sworn in as a honorary police sergeant by the Lakewood Police Department, KUSA reported. >> Read more trending news Trevor Kling was diagnosed with anaplastic astrocytoma two years ago. The 13-year-old has endured 14 months of chemotherapy and 34 radiation treatments. “Every day I had to go to treatment after school,” Kling told KUSA. Despite the treatments and the pain that came with them, Kling missed only one day of school and maintained a 3.87 grade-point average. “We think we have a difficult time, things are tough for us or tough in this job and in this profession,” Lakewood police Chief Dan McCasky told KUSA. “When we look at a young man like Trevor and we see his courage and commitment, it really kind of invigorates all of us and makes us realize how precious life is and really, we value his courage and dedication and commitment too.” Kling said he was inspired by watching policemen in action. “I saw a show on police, and I wanted to do what they were doing,” he told KUSA. “Helping out the state of Colorado.” As Kling continues his battle against the aggressive cancer, one thought keeps him motivated. 'Hope that I'll get better,' he told KUSA.
  • North Korea, Trump exchange threats: Live updates
    North Korea, Trump exchange threats: Live updates
    President Donald Trump warned North Korea it could face 'fire and fury' after a report was released indicating Pyongyang had successfully produced a nuclear warhead that could fit inside a missile. >> Read more trending news
  • Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend, seek clear skies and dark area
    Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend, seek clear skies and dark area
    There is another celestial show, and this one is going on right now. The Perseid meteor shower started mid-July and will go on through Aug. 24. It peaks this weekend. >> Read more trending news The moon's phase at waning gibbous will prevent us from seeing a big chunk of the light streamers, but this is one of the most active meteor showers of the year. On average at its peak, we could see 30-40 meteors per hour. They’re called Perseid because they seem to originate from the constellation Perseus. Last year's new moon helped the Perseid excel with 200 meteors an hour. The Perseid occurs because the Earth just grazes the edge of the Swift-Tuttle debris stream in space. Optimal viewing is between midnight and dawn, but best a couple of hours before sunrise. Make sure to look north and stay away from city lights. Be patient and allow your eyes to get used to the darkness. It can take them 30 minutes to adjust, and make sure you are able to see lots of sky. By the way, if you hear a rumor that the 2017 Perseid will be the brightest in 96 years, do not believe it – it was a meme that started in Facebook at the end of July and has really taken off.
  • Students surprised by cheers and encouragement on 1st day of school
    Students surprised by cheers and encouragement on 1st day of school
    Some lucky Atlanta students got a huge surprise last week. Mentors encouraged them as they walked into school for the very first time this year. During the welcome, approximately 370 boys at BEST Academy of Atlanta, an all boys school for grades 6 through 12, were greeted with cheers, handshakes, high-fives, hugs and encouraging words from over 70 men. TRENDING STORIES: Big Boi gives service puppy to girl paralyzed in bounce house shooting After days on the run, police arrest man accused of concealing death of local vet Woman claims ‘extreme direct sexual harassment’ against DeKalb commissioner The heartfelt welcome was thanks to a partnership by several Atlanta non-profit organizations, including 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Emerging 100 of Atlanta, The Collegiate 100 and the 100 Black Men of America. BEST Academy student Gs3 Harris told ABC News he had no idea what to expect when he walked off the bus on August 1.   The graduating senior said his first reaction when seeing the dozens of men cheering was, 'Oh snap! All these people came here to see us?' Harris, 17, said one man even pulled him aside and said, 'You look like you're going somewhere. You'll be famous soon.' 'That was kind of special because not too many people think that of me,' said the student, who plans to study mechanical engineering at Georgia State University when he graduates. 'It was a boost in morale.' Ray Singer, the program director for 100 Black Men of Atlanta and the liaison for the school, said the morning also benefited the mentors. 'At the end of the day, all of our volunteers walked away with just as much as experience as the student,' he told ABC News. 'It gives them an opportunity to have some real dialogue with students about careers ... and they walk away feeling uplifted.' It's part of the non-profit organization's larger partnership with the school, which they adopted 11 years ago when the school initially opened. Dr. Timothy Jones, the school's principle, was thankful his students got such a great start to the school year. 'When they see these men high-fiving them and circling them, it’s really saying, 'Hey, this is who I aspire to be and it’s possible,'' he told ABC News. 'They become like symbols ... symbols of hope and light.
  • Deputies, community step up to help neighborhood affected by tragedy
    Deputies, community step up to help neighborhood affected by tragedy
    What started out as a simple Facebook post turned into a huge event for the families affected by tragedy last month. Parents along Emory Lane in Gwinnett County grew concerned when their children would not go outside and play after learning some of their friends were killed. Investigators said Isabel Martinez fatally stabbed her four children and husband in July . She has been charged with multiple counts of murder and remains in the Gwinnett County jail, being held without bond. Since then, the children in the small community have remained inside, scared to go out. “This isn't average for this neighborhood, 'cause in this neighborhood we just play,' said Abran Ramierez, 12. “It was really down in the neighborhood. Nobody came outside.” That’s when the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office decided something needed to be done. “When we heard reports of children that play outside every day, they were no longer playing outside because their friends had passed away under terribly tragic circumstances, The Sheriff's Office was compelled to do something just to let the community know that we care about them and their community cares about them,” Deputy Shannon Volkodav with the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said. The Sheriff’s Office decided to go to Facebook to ask for the community’s help to get the neighborhood a play set, and the community responded in a big way. “We've received a tremendous amount of items for these families. So much so that we had to ask people to stop bringing them in,” Volkodav said. Within two hours of posting about the play set, a woman from Atlanta had already ordered one for the neighborhood and sent it to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. On top of that, people donated a large amount of toys and school supplies to help the families affected by the tragedy that unfolded in their neighborhood. TRENDING STORIES: Woman claims 'extreme direct sexual harassment' against DeKalb commissioner Video shows train crash through tractor-trailer full of candy Family desperately searching for elderly man missing since Sunday Thursday, they surprised everyone with a big giveaway that mimicked a block party. On top of handing out the toys and school supplies, the Sheriff’s Office brought pizza, snacks and ice cream for everyone. Several of the neighborhood fathers also quickly got to work putting together the new neighborhood play set, despite the rain. “It means a lot to us, to everybody,” mother Niyeli Perez said. “Hopefully, as in right now, today, they can go back and play again.” “It's amazing to be part of something like this,” Volkodav said. “We're not the heroes of this story though. The people who are donating and sending in items to support these families, they're the heroes and we couldn't do this without them.”
  • What if Trump pushed out McConnell? It might not change anything
    What if Trump pushed out McConnell? It might not change anything
    President Donald Trump raised a lot of eyebrows on Capitol Hill this week by repeatedly going after Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, demanding that the top Republican do more to push ahead with plans to overhaul the Obama health law, and also to spur action on other top Trump priorities, like bills on tax reform, and new money for roads and bridges. Let’s imagine for a moment that President Trump could wave a magic wand and get rid of McConnell – would anything really change in the Senate? 1. If McConnell disappears, the music stays the same. Sure, get rid of McConnell. For the sake of argument, let’s say that somehow he is replaced by a more conservative Republican, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). Or even his fellow Bluegrass State Republican, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). They might emphasize different arguments, and maybe try to schedule some different types of bills and votes. But they aren’t going to be able to suddenly create 60 votes for Republican priorities – or even 50 votes in some cases. This argument reminds me a lot of the big push to get rid of John Boehner as Speaker of the House. It sounds great in theory, but it doesn’t change much. Remember – even if you have 52 Republican Senators who are fully on board with Donald Trump, fully on board with the Tea Party and other conservative groups, you still don’t have 60 votes in the Senate, and you might not have the votes to pass tax reform or infrastructure legislation either. Pretend Ted Cruz or Rand Paul could get elected Majority Leader. How would they get bills passed? I love those guys but I don't get it. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 10, 2017 2. There’s no evidence of a Senate GOP rebellion. In all of the interviews of recent weeks that reporters have done with Senators on the Republican health care debacle, there were lots of questions asked about the leadership of Mitch McConnell, and nowhere did I pick up on any signs that McConnell’s job was in trouble. If anything, fellow GOP Senators felt like he was in a no-win situation on health care, and did better than anyone could expect to get 49 votes on a GOP “skinny” bill that barely did anything to change the Obama health law. Would there be some Republicans ready to push him off the second floor Capitol balcony? Sure. But there doesn’t seem to be a broader uprising against the Senate Majority Leader. GOP'er who understands Senate emphasizes: 'Problem for Trump is that there is nobody who is going to challenge McConnell in the conference.' — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) August 10, 2017 3. McConnell hears words of support from fellow Republicans. While Senators are spread around the country on their summer break, some jumped on social media to express their support for McConnell – and by extension – pushed back against the President’s public rebuke. “I fully support him,” said Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), who said McConnell was “the best leader we’ve had in my time in the Senate, through very tough challenges.” Meanwhile, from Iowa, there were words of praise on the radio about McConnell’s leadership from Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA). And there have not been any rumblings from McConnell critics, who have been outnumbered for some time in the Senate. McConnell “is the single biggest reason why Neil Gorsuch is now a SCOTUS justice,” said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC). And for now, McConnell doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. If Trump ever commits actually trying to oust McConnell, it will be a senstitive test of the Senate GOPs loyalty. Prediction: Trump won't. https://t.co/Z6f0uMoIbz — Todd Zwillich (@toddzwillich) August 10, 2017 @SenateMajLdr will continue to lead our caucus &amp; bring us closer together to keep the promises we made to the American people. (3/4) — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) August 11, 2017 4. A reminder of broader GOP dysfunction. There’s no law that says the President shouldn’t complain about his party’s leaders in the Congress. It’s obvious that lots of Republican voters love that the President is giving McConnell a hard time. But it is also a reminder – yet again – to GOP Senators, that Mr. Trump may not have their best interests at hand. A number of Republican Senators were horrified at the treatment by the President of their former colleague, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was put on the public barbecue in similar fashion as McConnell. That action by the President did not instill fear in the hearts of GOP Senators – instead it was disappointment, and it galvanized a number of Republicans to stand together against the President. In the past few weeks, I did not sense the seeds of any revolt against McConnell because of the health care failure. After Labor Day, the President is going to need every GOP vote he can find. Let @hillhulse explain why Trump’s Twitter fury at McConnell may backfire https://t.co/YDVrysiDAi — Michael Tackett (@tackettdc) August 11, 2017 5. The truth in Trump’s complaint on health care. One thing that no one could really dispute about President Trump’s jabs at the Senate Majority Leader were over how the GOP has dealt with the issue of the Obama health law. As I have reported on for the last seven years, Republicans have pressed to repeal the health law from the outset, but they were never really ready with a full replacement. Last year, I got a lot of nastygrams on Twitter and Facebook when I would tell people that there was no GOP agreement on how best to replace Obamacare (‘you are biased!’ was a common refrain). Except the last six months have proven that assessment correct. The GOP really didn’t have a plan that was ready to come off the shelf when the President took the oath of office. Trump may not have his own plan, but his party didn’t really have one either. Trump on McConnell stepping down: If he doesn't get repeal &amp; replace, tax reform or infrastructure done, 'then you can ask that question.' — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 10, 2017
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.