11 people injured after Porsche crashes into crowd at car show
11 people injured after Porsche crashes into crowd at car show

Photo Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BOISE, Idaho -  The driver of a sports car lost control and crashed into a crowd at a car-enthusiast event, injuring 11 people Saturday, police said.

Those people had serious not critical injuries, Boise Police Lt. Charles LeBar told The Idaho Statesman.

The driver of a Porsche Boxster Spyder accelerated quickly through a turn and careened off the road and onto a sidewalk around 11 a.m. after a monthly Cars and Coffee meetup, police said.

Witnesses told police the Porsche and some other drivers were “kind of showing off for the crowd” as they left the parking lot where the event is held and the driver lost control going too fast, LeBar said.

The driver, who is cooperating with police, has not been identified.

“(I saw) one body after another going flying up in the air, and shoes flying everywhere, and cellphones,” witness Steve Vatcher, told the Idaho Statesman. “And after that it was sheer screaming.”

The investigation is continuing. When it’s complete authorities will forward it to the Ada County prosecutor for possible charges against the driver.

