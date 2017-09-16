11 people injured after Porsche crashes into crowd at car show

Kamryn Pettway ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns as No. 15 Auburn overcame five turnovers to hold off FCS school Mercer 24-10 Saturday in another troubling performance by the Tigers' offense. After being held without a touchdown in a 14-6 loss at third-ranked Clemson the previous week, Auburn (2-1) could at least point to a stout defensive opponent as the reason for its troubles. Not this time. Mercer, which only resumed its football program five years ago and plays a division down in the Southern Conference, gave the Tigers all they could handle, much to a chagrin of a disgruntled crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium — many of whom didn't bother returning to their seats after a lackluster first half in which the Southeastern Conference powerhouse led only 10-3. Much of Auburn's woes could be attributed to an inability to hold onto the ball. The Tigers lost three fumbles in the first half and another returning a punt on what should've been their first possession of the second half. Jason Stidham also had an interception when Kam Lott ripped the ball away from Nate Craig-Myers , a lackluster effort by the intended receiver that symbolized the entire afternoon. Stidham otherwise had a big game, completing 32 of 37 for 364 yards. The Bears (1-2) fell behind 17-3 on Pettway's second TD, a 9-yard run midway through the third quarter. But the private school from Macon, Georgia made things interesting with its only drive of any significance in the game. Mercer pushed 83 yards in 12 plays, capped by Kaelan Riley's 7-yard scoring pass to Marquise Irvin with just less than 14 minutes to go. Even when the Tigers managed to keep possession of the ball, they couldn't help but shoot themselves in the foot. After Riley's TD pass, Auburn drove downfield for what should have been a decisive score. But two holding penalties and an unsportsmanlike conduct kept the Tigers from reaching the end zone, and normally dependable kicker Daniel Carlson hooked a chip-shot attempt from 26 yards to keep Mercer within range of a massive upset. The Bears couldn't take advantage of the opportunity. Auburn finally put the game away with Pettway's third TD — a 4-yard run with 4:50 remaining . But the Tigers were more relieved than excited when this one ended. CARTED OFF There was a scary moment in the second quarter . Auburn right tackle Darius James was carted off the field on a stretcher after being injured on what appeared to be a routine, 3-yard run by Pettway. When James went down, teammate Mike Horton landed on his back. The 324-pound senior remained sprawled out on the turf, face down and showing no movement while being treated. James' neck was stabilized and he was flipped over gently onto a backboard before being lifted onto the stretcher. Both teams kneeled in front of the respective benches, clearly concerned about James' condition. James had feeling in his extremities when he was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for further evaluation. After the game, coach Gus Malzahn said the player was doing well and would make a full recovery. THE TAKEAWAY Mercer: The Bears had to be feeling good about this one, despite the loss. They avoided what everyone expected to be a blowout in their first game against a nationally ranked FBS or SEC team since returning to the gridiron in 2013. Auburn: The Tigers have a lot of work to do offensively. Even though they ran up and down the field against overmatched Mercer, piling up a 510-245 lead in total yards, their sloppiness with the ball was inexcusable. This team appears nowhere close to challenging No. 1 Alabama's dominance in the SEC West and can expect to tumble at least a few spots in the next Associated Press poll. UP NEXT Mercer: The Bears return to their level of play when they travel to East Tennessee State for a Southern Conference game. Auburn: The Tigers open their SEC schedule at Missouri. ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry ___ For more AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25