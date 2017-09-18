Listen Live
cloudy-day
86°
H 88
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
86°
Mostly Clear
H 88° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 66°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 66°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
5 people found overdosed in Ohio hospital parking lot, police say
Close

5 people found overdosed in Ohio hospital parking lot, police say

5 people found overdosed in Ohio hospital parking lot, police say
Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images/Getty Images
Contents of an overdose rescue kit. Police said five people were found overdosed at a hospital in Sidney, Ohio.

5 people found overdosed in Ohio hospital parking lot, police say

By: WHIO.com

SIDNEY, Ohio -  Five people were driven to a Sidney, Ohio, hospital Sunday after overdosing, according to Sidney Police Chief Will Balling. 

Initial reports indicated as many as three overdose victims have been found, and officers are administering Narcan at the scene.

>> Read more trending news

Balling said a truck arrived at the hospital carrying three people who overdosed, while two other people arrived at different times. The times when each incident was reported were not available, and it was not known if the overdoses are believed to be connected. 

Sidney dispatchers are unable to confirm whether the victims overdosed in the hospital parking lot or if they were driven to hospital unconscious.

According to scanner traffic, an unknown number of overdoses were reported in the same area earlier Sunday. It was not known if the overdoses are believed to be connected. 

The conditions of the five overdose patients was not known, but Balling said one person “might not make it.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Alright it was a laugher, it should have been a laugher, it was a laugher.  But this is nothing to joke about.
  • Officer in nurse arrest was reprimanded for sex harassment
    Officer in nurse arrest was reprimanded for sex harassment
    A Utah officer caught on video dragging a nurse from a hospital and handcuffing her was previously reprimanded for sexually harassing a female co-worker, according to police documents released amid investigations into the arrest that became a flashpoint in the debate over police use of force. Internal affairs investigations by Salt Lake City police confirmed allegations that Detective Jeff Payne harassed a department employee in a 'severe and persistent' way in 2013. It included several incidents of unwanted physical contact and a disparaging email, the records say. Payne's lawyer, Greg Skordas, said Monday that the reprimand is a problem, but it's only part of Payne's decorated 27-year record with the department. Payne also faced a vehicle-chase complaint from the Utah Highway Patrol in 1995 that resulted in a two-week suspension without pay, according to the records. The documents didn't details the complaint but said he violated the police code of ethics on cooperation with other officers and courtesy toward other agencies. The detective's discipline history was released in response to a public-records request from The Associated Press and other media outlets as multiple investigations into the July 26 arrest of nurse Alex Wubbels play out. Her lawyers are looking into Payne's history and how the city has dealt with prior incidents, said attorney Karra Porter. Wubbels hasn't sued the city, though Porter has said that could change. Payne handcuffed the nurse after she refused to allow blood to be drawn from an unconscious patient, citing hospital policy. The detective had support from his supervisor, Lt. James Tracy, who said Wubbels could be arrested if she didn't allow the blood draw. An investigation by a civilian review board found Payne had apparently become frustrated after a long wait to perform the blood draw and ignored the nurse's correct explanation that she could not allow it without a warrant or formal consent from the patient, who had been in a car crash. Salt Lake City police apologized for the arrest, changed their blood-draw policies and placed Payne and Tracy on paid administrative leave after the video from police body cameras drew widespread attention online. An internal investigation found evidence that the officers violated several policies. Police Chief Mike Brown is now weighing possible punishment that could include firing.
  • Georgia Power estimates Irma recovery cost will be more than $100M
    Georgia Power estimates Irma recovery cost will be more than $100M
    Irma may be gone but cleanup continues across Georgia. Last week, Georgia Power restored electricity to nearly a million customers. On Monday, Georgia Power reported just 200 customers remain without power. Now, the Georgia Public Service Commission is adding up the costs.  'You don’t want them penalized. We don’t want them having to cut corners, well, we won’t bring in as many trucks. We won’t bring in as many workers, no, no. We want them moving quickly, moving all the assets and getting people turned on as quick as possible,' said the organization's vice chairman, Tim Echols. TRENDING STORIES: EQUIFAX BREACH: Consumer Adviser Clark Howard answers YOUR questions 1 Hurricane Maria takes aim at Caribbean islands Family of Georgia Tech shooting victim demanding answers The PSC is the state agency that oversees and regulates utilities in Georgia including setting rates. It reviews Georgia Power base-rate proposals every three year. The next round is in 2019. Last year’s recovery from Hurricane Matthew along the Georgia coast cost Georgia power around $120M dollars.  Channel 2's Aaron Diamant explains why the cost for Irma will likely top that and what that means for  rate-payers, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
  • Mississippi teacher under fire for alleged racist Facebook post
    Mississippi teacher under fire for alleged racist Facebook post
    A teacher is out of the classroom after a racist Facebook post appeared on her page. >> Read more trending news Officials confirmed to Fox13Memphis that Cammie Rone is a teacher at Mississippi’s Batesville Intermediate School. The school serves about 600 students in the second and third grades, according to the school’s website. A post on Cammie Rone's Facebook page said: 'If blacks in this country are so offended no (one) is forcing them here. Why (don’t) they pack up and move back to Africa where they will have to work for a living.'  It went on to say the government will “pay for it.” >> See the latest on Fox13Memphis.com In a second post, Rone claimed that she was hacked. 'If anyone knows me I post about cows, recipes, and home improvements. Not racism,” she wrote. In a statement to Fox13Memphis, school district officials said they were aware of the incident. 'We are aware of the alleged Facebook comment involving one of our employees,” the statement said. “That employee has been placed on administrative leave as we continue our investigation into the matter.' ﻿The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • Clark Howard: 10 things you need to know about the Equifax data breach
    Clark Howard: 10 things you need to know about the Equifax data breach
    WSB-TV News anchor Craig Lucie hosted a special one-hour Q&A with consumer adviser Clark Howard Monday morning to answer questions on the Equifax data breach. >> Read more trending news Questions came in on a variety of topics, and Howard was extremely passionate throughout. He gave advice on protecting credit, shared tips on which services to use and even spoke directly to Equifax executives and the company’s CEO. At one point, Howard pointed directly into the camera and said, “Equifax, you are lame!” It’s important to note that WSB-TV reached out to Equifax and offered company officials the opportunity to join the show. They declined. Below are questions and Howard’s answers to some of the most-talked about topics. What are we dealing with here?  “This is the ugliest data breach in the history of the digital era. There is nothing else that has ever happened that is like this. There have been some very large (breaches) of medical providers, and Yahoo had the largest worldwide breach. But the information gathered was never as broad or as deep as this. 143 million Americans, this is nearly two out of three American adults with a credit file.” Will freezing my credit negatively affect my score? “If you freeze your credit, it has no impact at all on your existing credit, and has zero impact on your credit score ... Freezing your credit will simply prevent a criminal from opening a new account as if they were you. That’s the whole purpose of freezing your credit.” How do I freeze my credit? “The first thing you should do is go to Credit Karma and sign up for their self-monitor. Freeze your credit with each of the three credit bureaus HERE.” What form do I need to mail Equifax?  “Don’t mail a form to Equifax, do it online.”  What about paying to freeze credit? “It’s idiotic and mean-spirited that we have to pay a fee to lock down our own credit when we never gave these companies permission to build these documents on us. We never gave them permission to sell off our information over and over again. They created the hazard for us, both economic and moral. And now we’re left with the mess to clean up. And we have to pay to clean up their mess! How insane is it?” How has Equifax handled the breach? “They have been tone deaf. They don’t know how to handle this because they don’t care about us. (It’s) new territory for them.” What will happen in the next year or two? “There’s going to be a role for Congress to play, and a role for other American companies to play.” How long do you think this could last?  “These are the keys to the kingdom. These criminals have everything they need to take over your identity, and to do things as if they were you for the rest of your life.” TEAM CLARK HOWARD’S CONSUMER ACTION CENTER Libby Godwin, a volunteer with Team Clark Howard’s Consumer Action Center, said the center has been flooded with concerned callers. “I’ve been here for 5 and a half years and it’s never been so busy,” Godwin told WSB-TV. CAC Director Lori Silverman said the increase in calls is “unprecedented.” “We’ve had over 1,000 calls per day,” she said. “We have a 100 percent phone use one call at a time.” Click here to visit Clark Howard's official website, Clark.com.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.