5 people found overdosed in Ohio hospital parking lot, police say

SIDNEY, Ohio - Five people were driven to a Sidney, Ohio, hospital Sunday after overdosing, according to Sidney Police Chief Will Balling.
Initial reports indicated as many as three overdose victims have been found, and officers are administering Narcan at the scene.
Balling said a truck arrived at the hospital carrying three people who overdosed, while two other people arrived at different times. The times when each incident was reported were not available, and it was not known if the overdoses are believed to be connected.
Sidney dispatchers are unable to confirm whether the victims overdosed in the hospital parking lot or if they were driven to hospital unconscious.
According to scanner traffic, an unknown number of overdoses were reported in the same area earlier Sunday. It was not known if the overdoses are believed to be connected.
The conditions of the five overdose patients was not known, but Balling said one person “might not make it.”
