It appears that a homicidal clown could be lurking beneath the streets of a small eastern Pennsylvania town. Red balloons have been tied to the sewer grates in the town of Lititz and police have taken to Facebook to tell the prankster to please refrain from replacing the balloons that they’re removing, The Associated Press reported.

The red balloon is what Pennywise, the child-eating clown who lives in the sewers of Stephen King’s novel “It” uses as a calling card.

A movie remake hits theaters Friday.

Police said in their post that they were “completely terrified” by the balloons and “respectfully request they do not do that again.”

After the post went viral, the police department decided to take its investigation to another level, having the department’s criminal investigative division look into who left the balloons.

They also gave those who haven’t seen the trailers for the upcoming film advice to watch the previews “with a friend or coworker with all the lights on and the sound down low,” warning viewers by using the movie’s tagline “You’ll float too.”

