National
Is it Pennywise? Pa. town sees red balloons floating above sewer grates
Close

Is it Pennywise? Pa. town sees red balloons floating above sewer grates

Is it Pennywise? Pa. town sees red balloons floating above sewer grates
Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros. Pictures
BILL SKARSGÅRD as Pennywise in New Line Cinema's horror thriller "IT," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Is it Pennywise? Pa. town sees red balloons floating above sewer grates

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LITITZ, Pa. -  It appears that a homicidal clown could be lurking beneath the streets of a small eastern Pennsylvania town. Red balloons have been tied to the sewer grates in the town of Lititz and police have taken to Facebook to tell the prankster to please refrain from replacing the balloons that they’re removing, The Associated Press reported.

>> Read more trending news

The red balloon is what Pennywise, the child-eating clown who lives in the sewers of Stephen King’s novel “It” uses as a calling card.

>>Read: Child embodies Pennywise for ‘It’-themed photos

A movie remake hits theaters Friday.

Police said in their post that they were “completely terrified” by the balloons and “respectfully request they do not do that again.”

After the post went viral, the police department decided to take its investigation to another level, having the department’s criminal investigative division look into who left the balloons.

They also gave those who haven’t seen the trailers for the upcoming film advice to watch the previews “with a friend or coworker with all the lights on and the sound down low,” warning viewers by using the movie’s tagline “You’ll float too.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  Is it Pennywise? Pa. town sees red balloons floating above sewer grates
    Is it Pennywise? Pa. town sees red balloons floating above sewer grates
    It appears that a homicidal clown could be lurking beneath the streets of a small eastern Pennsylvania town. Red balloons have been tied to the sewer grates in the town of Lititz and police have taken to Facebook to tell the prankster to please refrain from replacing the balloons that they’re removing, The Associated Press reported. >> Read more trending news The red balloon is what Pennywise, the child-eating clown who lives in the sewers of Stephen King’s novel “It” uses as a calling card. >>Read: Child embodies Pennywise for ‘It’-themed photos A movie remake hits theaters Friday. Police said in their post that they were “completely terrified” by the balloons and “respectfully request they do not do that again.” After the post went viral, the police department decided to take its investigation to another level, having the department’s criminal investigative division look into who left the balloons. They also gave those who haven’t seen the trailers for the upcoming film advice to watch the previews “with a friend or coworker with all the lights on and the sound down low,” warning viewers by using the movie’s tagline “You’ll float too.”
