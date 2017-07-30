Passenger holding baby punched by airport worker 

A man holding a baby was punched in the face by an airport employee Saturday while waiting for a delayed flight.

The victim was waiting to travel on Europe's budget airline EasyJet flight from Nice, France, to Luton, England, which was delayed 11 hours when he was hit, according to CNN.

>> Read more trending news

"EasyJet is very concerned to see this picture and can confirm the person in the photo is not an EasyJet member of staff and they do not work for EasyJet's ground handling agents in Nice," the airline said in a statement. "We are urgently taking this up with Nice Airport and their special assistance provider Samsic who we understand the person photographed works for."

We are concerned to see this - it is not an easyJet staff member & they do not work for our ground handling agents. 1/2 — easyJet Press Office (@easyJet_press) July 30, 2017

The man, still holding the child, was taken away but let back on the flight before it eventually took off.

The airport employee was suspended.

"We had a serious problem with someone of staff from our subcontractor Samsic," Jean-François Guitard, a director at Nice airport, told CNN. "Clearly it is a misconduct situation. We apologize strongly about this situation regarding this passenger. There is no reason for a staff member to fight a passenger.”