Many thought a former Olympic high jumper thought he was going to be stuck in a wheelchair for the rest of his life, but he beat the odds and kept a promise to his bride as a wedding day gift to her.

Jamie Nieto was injured when he misjudged a back flip over a year ago while helping other jumpers. The two-time Olympian was left partially paralyzed after the accident. Doctors were not sure if he’d ever walk again. But he knew he would fully recover, The Associated Press reported.

Nieto proposed to his now-wife six months after his accident. Shevon Stoddard was there through his journey, ESPN reported. She’s also an athlete, competing in the hurdles.



Prior to the wedding, he went into the church using a walker, but a cane was waiting in case he needed it during or after the ceremony. He didn’t. Nieto, with the help of a groomsman, got into place where he waited for his bride.

Olympian Jamie Nieto walks to his wedding after being paralyzed pic.twitter.com/2q35mByM0K — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) July 22, 2017

Lots of tears in the church when Olympian Jamie Nieto's bride Shevon Stoddart sang down the aisle pic.twitter.com/HP4JSth5NW — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) July 23, 2017

After the ceremony, with help from his wife, he was able to walk the length of 15 pews and five steps to waiting car holding on to his wife for support.

Jae C. Hong/AP Two-time Olympic jumper Jamie Nieto, right, who was paralyzed from neck down 15 months ago after a spinal cord injury, walks down the aisle with his bride Shevon Stoddart after their wedding ceremony Saturday, July 22, 2017, in El Cajon, Calif. Step by halting step, Nieto made good on his vow to walk his new wife down the aisle of the church and out the door to a waiting limousine. It was roughly 130 steps, with a stop about halfway down the aisle for a kiss to appease the photographers. No cane, no walker, just his right arm holding onto his wife's left arm. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

“He set a goal, and he accomplished it, so that means a lot,” groomsman Kevin Henderson told ESPN.

