Parents share daughter's poem about addiction in her obituary

SELINSGROVE, Pa. - The parents of a Pennsylvania woman who died from a heroin overdose included a poem in her obituary that she wrote about her struggles with drug addiction.
Delaney Farrell was 23 when she died July 1 in a bathroom stall at the Williamsport hotel where she worked, the Sunbury Daily Item reported.
In the obituary that was published in the Daily Item, Farrell’s parents, Brian and Bridget Farrell, added Delaney’s prose about addiction.
“Funny, I don’t remember no good dope days. I remember walking for miles in a dope fiend haze,” the poem begins.
Other lines included words of despair, sadness, and anger.
“I remember feeling like I lost all hope. I remember giving up my body for the next bag of dope. I remember only causing pain, destruction and harm. I remember the track marks the needles left on my arm,” Delaney Farrell wrote.
She ended the poem by noting that “I remember constantly obsessing over my next score but what I remember most is asking God to save me cuz I don’t want to do this no more!!!”
Bridget Farrell said she had no regrets about publishing the obituary.
“That’s what she was going through and that’s what was going through her mind and that was her life at the time,” she told WNEP. “If it could help even just one person it would be worth it.”
“I’m not ashamed of her,” Brian Farrell told the Daily Item. “If I can save one person, I’ll let them look at the inner battle she had. It was a constant horror for her.”
