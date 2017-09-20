DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia middle school teacher is out of the classroom after a controversial assignment for kids, including rap lyrics with racial slurs.
WSB-TV talked to a child and her mother Tuesday night who said she just had to act.
Mother, Crishana Wright said lessons are an important part of her youngest child’s education as Kalani Wright makes her transition into middle school.
But Wright said one assignment that came home had no place in the classroom.
"It was really against everything I try to teach them, you know?” Wright told WSB-TV.
She said she was stunned to read explicit lyrics on a worksheet that was handed out by a music teacher at DeKalb County's Bethune Middle School.
The assignment contained expletives, violence and sexually suggestive lyrics, all in print.
"I'm reading all these words, and I immediately asked her why she had this and she said it was an assignment," Wright said.
"I saw that and I was like, ‘My mom would be mad,’” sixth-grader Kalani said.
The exercise was for sixth-graders to take the rap lyrics and come up with their own positive words.
"I don't really see how you can make that positive but to say don't do it," Wright said.
Wright said she understands the purpose but says this wasn't thought out. Willis brought Wright's concerns to the school district.
In a statement, the superintendent wrote:
“The assignment was inappropriate, unacceptable and contrary to our standards. The employee responsible has been removed from the classroom and will be held accountable for such poor judgment. While we encourage teacher creativity, the expectation is that the instruction is always standards-based and age appropriate.”
"I think we all kind of know when it may be a problem, then if that's the case don't take the chance," Wright said. "You're dealing with children's minds; you have to be very cautious."
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself