Panera Bread employee fired after insulting guest on receipt

A Georgia woman is upset after receiving a receipt from a Panera Bread restaurant employee insulting her.

The woman, who asked not to be identified on camera, told WSB-TV's Nerferiti Jaquez she was visiting the Panera Bread at North Druid Hills in Dekalb County, Georgia, on the way to pick up her son.

When she asked for a substitution on her salad at the restaurant, she received it and a note on her receipt calling her a "stupid (expletive)."

Photo contributed to WSB-TV “Add watermelon for this stupid (expletive),” the receipt read.

"I was floored. What are your morals? What does Panera Bread stand for?" she asked.

The woman told WSB-TV she immediately went to the manager, who said he'd talk to the cashier and asked if she wanted him to remake her salad. Upset, the woman said she left and then called Panera’s corporate office.

"The response that I got from them just didn't feel like they felt like it was a big deal," she said.

She decided to post the receipt on Facebook and vent her frustration.

A spokesperson from Panera Bread sent the following statement about the incident to WSB-TV:

“At Panera, we have a zero tolerance policy for this kind of behavior and the associate has been terminated as a result of this situation. We are focused on fostering a warm and welcoming environment for everyone, and this incident is not indicative of the way that we treat our guests.”

The customer said she's satisfied with the response but wished it was handled professionally from the beginning.

"I feel like if I didn't use social media as my platform. I don't feel like I would have been heard," she said.

The customer said she used to go to the restaurant to relax at least once a week but now she won't go back again.