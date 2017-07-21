Owl in wheel of plane delays flight out of Portland airport

Authorities say a former UPS worker stole guns, phones, watches and expensive shoes from shipments he was supposed to deliver. Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was the first to break the news of the investigation in Lilburn. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he took nine guns, 22 phones, 31 smartwatches, as well as shoes. Rick Holmes works at Main Street Guns in Lilburn and said two weeks ago, UPS was supposed to deliver a package containing 10 guns. When the box arrived, it had already been opened and nine guns were missing. 'We immediately called ATF and UPS to report these guns were missing,' he said. TRENDING STORIES: Corrections officers killed in inmates escape 'made several mistates' Rodents fell from ceiling of Chipotle, customers say Police: 11-year-old asked neighbor for food while mom out 'clubbing' Police said they questioned the driver, Seun Long Vang. Investigators said his story didn't add up. 'It was clear he violated some internal policies, so UPS terminated Vang's employment after the interview,' Lilburn police Capt. Thomas Bardugon said. Police went to Vang's Lilburn home and spoke to his girlfriend, Chhun Hath Kheav. 'During the interview she was very nervous. You could tell something wasn't right with her and investigator Belcher asked her straight up, 'Where are the stolen guns?' and she said, 'Right here in my car,'' Bardugon said. Police recovered the guns and got a search warrant for the home where they found dozens of other items. Police said Vang has been charged with felony theft by taking. Kheav has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
