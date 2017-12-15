Listen Live
cloudy-day
42°
H 48
L 31

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
42°
Partly Cloudy
H 48° L 31°
  • cloudy-day
    42°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 48° L 31°
  • cloudy-day
    48°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 48° L 31°
  • clear-day
    53°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 53° L 37°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Overall teen drug use is down, marijuana and vaping up, study finds
Close

Overall teen drug use is down, marijuana and vaping up, study finds

Five Fast Facts: Marijuana

Overall teen drug use is down, marijuana and vaping up, study finds

By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Vaping and marijuana are becoming increasingly more popular among American teens than traditional cigarettes, binge drinking and the misuse of pain relievers, all of which have hit historic lows in 2017.

» RELATED: Doctors and the opioid crisis: An AJC National Investigation

That’s according to a new National Institute on Drug Abuse survey of about 45,000 eighth-, 10th- and 12th-graders, in which nearly 40 percent of U.S. 12th-graders surveyed reported some type of illicit drug use in the past year, with about 1 in 3 reporting using some kind of vaping device.

>> Read more trending news 

The results released Thursday also showed that the use of illicit drugs such as cocaine and heroin continues to decline overall, to the lowest levels seen in the survey’s 43 years.

Read the full survey at drugabuse.gov.

Here are the major findings from the Monitoring the Future survey:

Cigarette smoking declines among teens

According to these findings from the 2017 Monitoring the Future survey, cigarette smoking has dramatically declined in the past decade. 

In 1997, 24.6 percent of 12th-graders reported cigarette smoking as a daily drug activity. In 2017, only 4.2 percent of high school seniors said they smoked cigarettes on the daily.

» RELATED: 7 million people die of tobacco use each year — how much is tobacco costing Georgians?

Vaping, marijuana use up among teens

About 1 in 3 12th-graders in the U.S. reported using some kind of vaping device in 2017, but many teens don’t know what is in the device they’re using, according to the survey.

» RELATED: Are e-cigarettes a way to quit smoking?

When asked what they thought was in the mist they inhaled the last time they used the device, 51.8 percent of 12th graders said ‘just flavoring,’ 32.8 percent replied ‘nicotine’ and 11.1 percent said ‘marijuana’ or ‘hash oil.’ 

“We are especially concerned because the survey shows that some of the teens using these devices are first-time nicotine users,” Nora D. Volkow, director of NIDA, said. “Recent research suggests that some of them could move on to regular cigarette smoking, so it is critical that we intervene with evidence-based efforts to prevent youth from using these products.”

» RELATED: Atlanta parents weigh pros and cons of letting their teens vape

And among American eighth-, 10th- and 12th-graders, the percentage of those who said they used pot in the previous year increased to 24 percent, a 1.3 percent increase from 2016.

While marijuana rates are slightly up from 2016 (22.6 percent), they’re similar to 2015 rates (23.7 percent).

And according to the survey, 12th-graders in states with medical marijuana laws are more likely to have vaped marijuana or consumed marijuana edibles than their counterparts.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: A cannabis plant grows in the Amsterdam Cannabis College, a non profit charitable organization that gives information on cannabis and hemp use.
Close

Overall teen drug use is down, marijuana and vaping up, study finds

Photo Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: A cannabis plant grows in the Amsterdam Cannabis College, a non profit charitable organization that gives information on cannabis and hemp use.

» RELATED: Vaping device that looks like USB drive popular with teens

Binge drinking levels off among teens

Binge drinking (having five or more drinks in a row) among eighth-, 10th- and 12th-graders appears to have leveled off in 2017 after years of steady decline, according to the report.

» RELATED: How much alcohol is too much?

Here’s the 2017 breakdown compared to peak years:

- 12th-graders: 16.6 percent reported binge drinking (31.5 percent in 1998)

- 10th-graders: 9.8 percent (24.1 percent in 2000)

- Eighth-graders: 3.7 percent (13.3 percent in 1996)

“While binge drinking among eighth, 10th, and 12th grade students remains well below the levels seen a decade ago, the downward trend in binge drinking appears to have slowed somewhat in recent years,” George F. Koob, director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, said. “This may signal a need for more emphasis on alcohol prevention strategies in this age group.”

» RELATED: Georgia law says teens can have alcohol (sometimes)

Pain medication misuse hits historic lows among teens

In 2017, the misuse of opioid pain reliever Vicodin among high school seniors dropped to its lowest point since the survey began measuring it in 2002.

» RELATED: 5 ways to to talk to your young child about the opioid epidemic

Only 2 percent of 12th-graders reported Vicodin misuse. Last year, the figure was at 2.9 percent. In 2003, 10.5 percent of 12th-graders reported Vicodin misuse.

When it comes to overall pain medication misuse (narcotics other than heroin) among high school seniors, the survey showed a significant decline since its 2004 peak — from 9.5 percent in 2004 to 4.2 percent in 2017.

» RELATED: US gun death rate up for second straight year, drug deaths rising faster than ever

“The decline in both the misuse and perceived availability of opioid medications may reflect recent public health initiatives to discourage opioid misuse to address this crisis,” Volkow said. “However, with each new class of teens entering the challenging years of middle and high school, we must remain vigilant in our prevention efforts targeting young people, the adults who nurture and influence them, and the health care providers who treat them.”

Overall, according to the survey, illicit drug use other than marijuana and inhalants, remains the lowest in the history of the survey in all three grades.

Read more from the survey at drugabuse.gov.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set May wedding date
    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set May wedding date
    Royal watchers now have the date of the royal nuptials. May 19, 2018, will be the day that Prince Harry and his fiancée, Meghan Markle, will be married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. >> Read more trending news Kensington Palace, the official Twitter account of the royal family, posted the announcement Friday morning. The couple announced their engagement Nov. 27, The Associated Press reported.  Markle will be spending the Christmas holidays with her betrothed and his family, including his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham, the royal estate in Norfolk, north of London, The AP reported.
  • Uber driver charged in rape of 16-year-old girl
    Uber driver charged in rape of 16-year-old girl
    An Uber driver in Georgia was arrested Thursday after a 16-year-old girl said she was raped in suburban Atlanta, police said. >> Read more trending news Abdoulie Jagne, 58, of College Park, was identified as the man police said allegedly raped a girl in the Gwinnett County city of Norcross, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera said.  Uber officials said Jagne had been with the company for a couple of months and released a statement: “What’s reported here is horrifying beyond words. Our thoughts are with the rider and her family during this time. This driver has been permanently removed from the app.'  After the girl was dropped off at an apartment complex in that area Monday, she seemed intoxicated and banged on several doors, Pihera said. Someone called 911 and when police spoke with the girl she said her Uber driver raped her, Pihera said. The girl, whose pants were still around her ankles, was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation, Pihera said.  “The officers made contact with the friend who scheduled the Uber ride and obtained identifying information on the driver along with the vehicle information,” Pihera said.  Uber officials have been working with police in the ongoing investigation. Jagne was booked into the Gwinnett County jail Thursday.
  • From rapper to mogul, Jeezy continues to make power moves
    From rapper to mogul, Jeezy continues to make power moves
    Rapper Jeezy was so poor growing up as a child that he and his mother sometimes knocked cockroaches off their meals so they could eat.It's a moment Jeezy will never forget. The four-time Grammy-nominated rapper is now far removed from those poverty-stricken conditions, but those tough childhood memories still makes him hungry for a better life.Now, he wants to use his testimony of overcoming life's daunting obstacles to inspire listeners to 'trust the process' through his new album, 'Pressure,' released Friday. His eighth album features Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, J. Cole and 2 Chainz.Now, at 40, Jeezy says 'Pressure' is focusing more on his evolution from the street life.Jeezy adds, 'No matter what you're going through in life, just stand your ground and believe in yourself.
  • Teen busted for allegedly selling pot brownies at Walmart
    Teen busted for allegedly selling pot brownies at Walmart
    A 19-year-old was arrested when police said they caught him selling pot brownies at a local Walmart. Douglasville police said Addae Simmons was arrested last week for selling the brownies and other edibles.  Simmons had a major “wake and bake” operation. We’re talking to police about how this operation may have been targeted toward students, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4. Teen busted for selling dangerously potent pot brownies and other marijuana treats. Details of a thriving online biz . Live on Channel 2 Action News at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/c1YK39yokJ — Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) December 15, 2017 TRENDING STORIES: Mother of 7 killed with child in backseat of car Mom accused of leaving son in car near drugs while breaking into house Man arrested for killing crossing guard near school, police say
  • Pete Rose defamation lawsuit dismissed after agreement
    Pete Rose defamation lawsuit dismissed after agreement
    A defamation lawsuit filed by Pete Rose last year against the lawyer who got him kicked out of baseball has been dismissed.Federal court documents show Rose's suit against John Dowd was dismissed Friday.Statements issued by Rose's lawyer and Dowd's lawyer say both parties agreed 'based on mutual consideration, to the dismissal with prejudice of Mr. Rose's lawsuit against Mr. Dowd.'They say they can't comment further.Rose contended in the suit that Dowd defamed him in 2015 by saying on the radio that the former baseball great had raped young teen girls during spring training.Dowd investigated Rose for Major League Baseball in 1989, leading the game's all-time hits leader to be declared ineligible for the Hall of Fame.
  • US to sanction at least 1 person for Myanmar violence
    US to sanction at least 1 person for Myanmar violence
    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. plans to impose sanctions on one person responsible for the crackdown on Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims. Others may be punished too.It would mark the first new sanctions on Myanmar since Washington began easing restrictions five years ago to reward the Southeast Asian nation's shift toward democracy after decades of direct military rule.Tillerson did not say Friday who would be targeted by the sanctions and when.The Trump administration is expected to announce as early as next week designations under a U.S. law that allows targeted sanctions on foreign individuals for human rights violations and corruption.The crackdown by Myanmar's security forces has prompted 630,000 refugees to escape to neighboring Bangladesh. The U.S. last month called it 'ethnic cleansing' and threatened punishments.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.