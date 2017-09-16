Listen Live
Over a year after the shooting of Harambe, male gorilla joins Cincinnati Zoo
Over a year after the shooting of Harambe, male gorilla joins Cincinnati Zoo

Over a year after the shooting of Harambe, male gorilla joins Cincinnati Zoo
Photo Credit: John Sommers II/Getty Images
June 2, 2016: Flowers lay around a bronze statue of a gorilla and her baby outside the Cincinnati Zoo's Gorilla World exhibit days after a 3-year-old boy fell into the moat and officials were forced to kill Harambe, a 17-year-old Western lowland silverback gorilla (Photo by John Sommers II/Getty Images)

Over a year after the shooting of Harambe, male gorilla joins Cincinnati Zoo

By: daytondailynews.com

A new silverback gorilla is now at the Gorilla World habitat at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

Mshindi, a 29-year-old western lowland gorilla, came from the Louisville Zoo. He is the first male gorilla to join the zoo since Harambe, who was killed two summers ago.

Cincinnati zoo strongly defends decision to shoot Harambe

“Mshindi has settled in nicely,” WCPO-TV reported Ron Evans, Cincinnati Zoo’s curator of primates as saying. “When working with highly intelligent animals like the great apes, it's imperative for keepers from both zoos involved in a transfer to collaborate and exchange detailed information to ensure a smooth transition."

