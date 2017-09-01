Listen Live
cloudy-day
81°
H 82
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
81°
Thundershowers
H 82° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Thundershowers. H 82° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    82°
    Today
    Thundershowers. H 82° L 69°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 83° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Oregon appeals court orders couple to have dogs undergo shocking surgery for their barking
Close

Oregon appeals court orders couple to have dogs undergo shocking surgery for their barking

Oregon appeals court orders couple to have dogs undergo shocking surgery for their barking
Photo Credit: Guang Niu/Getty Images
Tibetan Mastiff (Getty File Photo by Guang Niu/Getty Images)

Oregon appeals court orders couple to have dogs undergo shocking surgery for their barking

By: Rare.us

An appeals court in Oregon ruled that a couple must “debark” their loud dogs following a lawsuit by their neighbors.

>> Read more trending news

Karen Szewc and John Updegraff must pay for a surgical procedure known as debarking to cut the vocal cords their Tibetan Mastiff dogs. The couple bred the dogs in 2002 and received their first citations for violating Jackson County code in 2004 and 2005. Szewc argued that the land protected under a different set of ordinances because she also ran a farm with goats, chickens and sheep, which Tibetan Mastiffs are often charged with protecting. The court rejected the defense, fined the couple was fined $400, and ordered them to debark two of their dogs.

Neighbors Debra and Dale Krein filed a lawsuit in 2012 alleging that the couple did not take the necessary steps to silence their animals. Szewc argued that a cougar stole six sheep from the farm in 2010 after debarking her dogs, making off with “$3,000 of income.” Regardless, a court sided with the Kreins in 2015 and ordered the couple to pay $238,000 in damages.

“The dogs are my employees,” Szewc said. “We do not have the dogs to harass the neighbors. We have the dogs to protect our sheep.”

“This ruling came as a complete shock to us,” said Scott Beckstead, senior director for the Oregon chapter of the Humane Society of the United States. Beckstead indicated that there were other solutions, such as sprays, that could be implemented to deal with loud barking.

Similarly to Beckstead, several other activists have decried the practice. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals released a statement saying that it was opposed to “surgical procedures that attempt to circumvent the behavioral issue while exposing pets to unnecessary discomfort and risk.”

Debarking procedures are partially prohibited in six states.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Oregon appeals court orders couple to have dogs undergo shocking surgery for their barking
    Oregon appeals court orders couple to have dogs undergo shocking surgery for their barking
    An appeals court in Oregon ruled that a couple must “debark” their loud dogs following a lawsuit by their neighbors. >> Read more trending news Karen Szewc and John Updegraff must pay for a surgical procedure known as debarking to cut the vocal cords their Tibetan Mastiff dogs. The couple bred the dogs in 2002 and received their first citations for violating Jackson County code in 2004 and 2005. Szewc argued that the land protected under a different set of ordinances because she also ran a farm with goats, chickens and sheep, which Tibetan Mastiffs are often charged with protecting. The court rejected the defense, fined the couple was fined $400, and ordered them to debark two of their dogs. Neighbors Debra and Dale Krein filed a lawsuit in 2012 alleging that the couple did not take the necessary steps to silence their animals. Szewc argued that a cougar stole six sheep from the farm in 2010 after debarking her dogs, making off with “$3,000 of income.” Regardless, a court sided with the Kreins in 2015 and ordered the couple to pay $238,000 in damages. “The dogs are my employees,” Szewc said. “We do not have the dogs to harass the neighbors. We have the dogs to protect our sheep.” “This ruling came as a complete shock to us,” said Scott Beckstead, senior director for the Oregon chapter of the Humane Society of the United States. Beckstead indicated that there were other solutions, such as sprays, that could be implemented to deal with loud barking. Similarly to Beckstead, several other activists have decried the practice. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals released a statement saying that it was opposed to “surgical procedures that attempt to circumvent the behavioral issue while exposing pets to unnecessary discomfort and risk.” Debarking procedures are partially prohibited in six states.
  • Man kills wife after she wouldn’t have sex with him, DA says
    Man kills wife after she wouldn’t have sex with him, DA says
    After Yamilet Rodriguez-Vences refused to have sex with her husband, she walked out of their apartment and said she would come back to take their children with her in the morning. A week later, on Oct. 15, 2015, her body was found decomposing in trash bags behind an oil change center in Lawrenceville, Georgia. >> Read more trending news Her husband, Fernando Guzman-Perez, was convicted of murder and concealing the death of another on Wednesday, the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office said. Rodriguez-Vences was reported missing by her sister on Oct. 12, 2015, after Guzman-Perez told the sister that Rodriguez-Vences had left after an argument, the DA’s office said. Police met with Guzman-Perez two days later. Guzman-Perez told police that he had tried to initiate sex with Rodriguez-Vences on Oct. 7, 2015, but she repeatedly refused before getting out of bed and leaving the apartment. Guzman-Perez told detectives that his wife did not take her cell phone because he had purchased it for her, and told him not to call her family or their pastor because she was not going to stay with them. Police found Rodriguez-Vences’ body in orange trash bags in the brush behind Express Oil Change in Lawrenceville, where Guzman-Perez worked, on Oct. 15, 2015. Guzman-Perez was taken to the Lawrenceville Police Department’s headquarters and interviewed again by investigators. He then told police that he had followed Rodriguez-Vences out of the apartment when she left and reached out to grab her arm, but she fell down the stairs and broke her neck. He said he panicked and put her body in the trash bags, which he put behind the Express Oil Change, according to the DA’s office. Rodriguez-Vences did not have any broken bones, a Gwinnett County medical examiner testified at trial. Due to the level of decomposition, it was difficult to determine her exact cause of death, but she “could not exclude” asphyxiation, as one trash bag was taped around Rodriguez-Vences’ neck.  Guzman-Perez was found guilty after a two-day trial and sentenced to life in prison without parole.
  • Prosecutor says mother told hairdresser ‘no rush’ as baby died in hot car
    Prosecutor says mother told hairdresser ‘no rush’ as baby died in hot car
    The 25-year-old mother accused of leaving her baby daughter in a car to die during a summer hair appointment was denied bond Friday in Decatur, Georgia. Dijanelle Fowler is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 1-year-old Skylar Fowler. Prosecutor Dalia Racine told the court there was no question the child died while the mother got her hair braided at a salon on June 15. >> Read more trending news Testing shows the temperature in the car rose to 129 degrees; the heat index more than 150, Racine said. Fowler was reportedly inside the salon for five and a half hours. “No rush,” she told the hairdresser, according to Racine. “Take your time.” Fowler, who was in town from South Carolina for a job interview, told employees at the salon the child was at day care. At one point, a relative who she’d been staying with stopped by the salon. Fowler told her the child was with a friend, Racine said. Related: Woman whose baby died in hot car while she was getting hair done charged with murder Fowler has said she left the air conditioner running in the car, which police have said is also their understanding. But the prosecutor told the judge the state actually has no evidence of that. Defense attorney Charles Brant said it’s clear the air conditioning is why the car’s battery died, leading Fowler to need help getting it jump-started. In the process of the jump, Racine said, the mother seemed calm and collected and told no one of Skylar’s condition. She later drove to Emory University Hospital. The child’s father, Louis Williams II, joined with the prosecution in asking that bond be denied. Williams, an Air Force reservist who left court quickly, previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he had chosen to forgive Fowler but didn’t want to comment on the charges.  It was Williams, who had been deployed in the Middle East when his daughter died, who told investigators Fowler had confessed to him. She had previously given several false accounts of what happened, a detective testified in a previous hearing. Judge Kiesha R. Storey said she chose to deny bond because Fowler has almost no ties to DeKalb County and presents a flight risk.
  • Krispy Kreme selling Pumpkin Spice Glazed Doughnuts one day only
    Krispy Kreme selling Pumpkin Spice Glazed Doughnuts one day only
    This month, for one day only, Krispy Kreme will sell limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Glazed Doughnuts at participating stores while supplies last. >> Read more trending news The company calls the doughnut a “seasonal transformation of the classic Original Glazed doughnut.” The Pumpkin Spice Glazed Doughnut will be available at select U.S. stores only on Friday, Sept. 8. The offering will not be available at restaurant locations in Mobile or Foley, Alabama or at the doughnut chain’s Louisiana locations. Krispy Kreme is also promoting a limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and a seasonal pumpkin spice latte.
  • Smoke seen pouring from Russian consulate in San Francisco
    Smoke seen pouring from Russian consulate in San Francisco
    Acrid, black smoke was seen pouring from a chimney at the Russian consulate in San Francisco Friday, a day after the Trump administration ordered its closure amid escalating tensions between the United States and Russia. Firefighters who arrived at the scene were turned away by consulate officials who came from inside the building. An Associated Press reporter heard people who came from inside the building tell firefighters that there was no problem and that consulate staff were burning unidentified items in a fireplace. Mindy Talamadge, a spokeswoman from the San Francisco Fire Department, said the department received a call about the smoke and sent a crew to investigate but determined the smoke was coming from the chimney. 'They had a fire going in their fireplace,' she said. Talmadge said she did not know what they were burning on a day when normally cool San Francisco temperatures had already climbed to 95 degrees by noon. 'It was not unintentional. They were burning something in their fireplace,' she said. The consulate's workers are hurrying to shut Russia's oldest consulate in the U.S. The order for Russia to vacate the consulate and an official diplomatic residence in San Francisco — home to a longstanding community of Russian emigres and technology workers — escalated an already tense diplomatic standoff between Washington and Moscow. The deadline for the consulate to close is Saturday. ___ Associated Press writer Jocelyn Gecker contributed to this report.
  • Retirement approved for cop who said ‘we only kill black people’
    Retirement approved for cop who said ‘we only kill black people’
    A Cobb County police lieutenant set to be fired for making inappropriate racial comments has been allowed to retire immediately instead. >> Read more trending news Lt. Greg Abbott was caught on camera telling a woman “we only kill black people” during a traffic stop. The woman, who appears to be white, was nervous about reaching for her phone in front of the officer. The stop took place on July 10, 2016, just four days after Philando Castille was shot and killed by a Minnesota police officer after Castille informed the policeman he had a gun permit and was armed. Related: Cop during traffic stop: ‘Remember, we only kill black people’ During a press conference in Marietta, Georgia, Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register announced Thursday his intention to terminate Abbott’s employment. As Register addressed reporters and members of the community, Abbott was sending in his request to retire. Cobb Public Safety Director Sam Heaton confirmed Friday that Abbott requested an immediate retirement and it was approved by the department. “He is entitled to his full retirement benefits and would have been even if terminated,” Heaton said in an email.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.