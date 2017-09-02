Listen Live
National
L’Oreal fires its first British transgender model
Close

L’Oreal fires its first British transgender model

L’Oreal fires its first British transgender model
Photo Credit: Dave M. Benett
Model Munroe Bergdorf.

L’Oreal fires its first British transgender model

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

French cosmetics giant L‘Oreal fired its first transgender model to appear in a British advertising campaign after she described all white people as racist on a social media site, Reuters reported.

>> Read more trending news

London-based model Munroe Bergdorf had announced on her Facebook page on August 27 that she was to be part of the French cosmetics brand’s new advertising campaign celebrating diversity.

In an online message that later appeared on Friday to have been deleted, Bergdorf said, according to the Daily Mail newspaper: “Honestly I don’t have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people.”

L‘Oreal’s UK unit said on its Twitter page it had decided to terminate her contract: “L‘Oreal champions diversity. Comments by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with our values and so we have decided to end our partnership with her.”

Bergdorf responded Friday by criticizing the Daily Mail for its reporting. She argued that her comments were a reaction to the violence of white supremacists in Charlottesville in the United States.

“When I stated that ‘all white people are racist.’ I was addressing that fact that western society as a whole, is a system rooted in white supremacy -- designed to benefit, prioritize and protect white people before anyone of any other race,” she said.

"Sit still and smile in a beauty campaign 'championing diversity'. But don't actually speak about the fact that lack of...

Posted by Munroe Bergdorf on Friday, September 1, 2017

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts.

