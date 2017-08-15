After Pearce Tefft of Fargo, North Dakota, learned that his son, Peter Tefft, attended a white nationalist rally last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, the father publicly responded to the news.

Tefft used The Forum to write an open letter about his son, whose image was shared on social media.

“I, along with all of his siblings and his entire family, wish to loudly repudiate my son’s vile, hateful and racist rhetoric and actions,” Pearce Tefft wrote. “We do not know specifically where he learned these beliefs. He did not learn them at home.”

Tefft wrote that he has shared his home “with friends and acquaintances of every race, gender and creed.”

“I have taught all of my children that all men and women are created equal. That we must love each other all the same,” he said.

He continued: “Evidently, Peter has chosen to unlearn these lessons, much to my and his family’s heartbreak and distress ... I pray my prodigal son will renounce his hateful beliefs and return home. Then and only then will I lay out the feast.”

Pearce Tefft also said that the rest of his family “do not, never have, and never will accept (Peter’s) twisted worldview.”

He ended the letter with a plea: “Peter ... please son, renounce the hate, accept and love all.

Jacob Scott, Peter Tefft’s nephew, also shared a similar statement denouncing his actions, Business Insider reported.

“In brief, we reject him wholly,” Scott said, according to The Forum.

The Virginia rally claimed the lives of three people -- two Virginia state troopers and counter-protester Heather Heyer.

Steve Helber/AP White nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police dressed in riot gear ordered people to disperse after chaotic violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protestors. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)