Oogie Boogie popcorn bucket causing swarms at Disney parks

Forget Space Mountain or Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The E-Ticket at this year’s Disneyland Halloween parties isn’t a ride at all, but rather a popcorn bucket.

But why would people wait an hour in a line for a popcorn holder? It’s because they’re in the shape of “The Nightmare Before Christmas’” big bad Oogie Boogie and it glows in the dark, Insider reported.

>> Read more trending news

Disney parks bring out specialty popcorn buckets throughout the year. In the past, it has have offered a coffin-shaped box with Jack Skellington on it and one with Zero, Jack’s ghost dog complete with light up pumpkin nose, coming out of his creepy dog house. They’ve also offered not so creepy ones like Cinderella’s carriage, a Dumbo-inspired container and a Tie Fighter from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”



This year, it was the villain’s turn to take over the haunted holiday.

The bucket was put on sale last week and they’re already selling out and appearing on Ebay.

There’s a large markup on the collectible too.

The glow in the dark Oogie Boogie costs about $15 if you can snag one at either Disneyland or Walt Disney World, but on the online auction site, they’re going for between $25 and $78 bucks. Many need to have shipping added to the final auction cost.

One offer includes a Mickey Mouse popcorn bucket in addition to Oogie. They have a starting bid of $99.99 or a buy it now price of $129.99.

Oogie, Jack and Jack’s girlfriend Sally have also taken over one of Disneyland’s famous rides once again. The Haunted Mansion will include an overlay from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” featuring the characters from the holiday mashup movie. The overlay will run through the end of the year. The park also has Mickey’s Halloween Party on select nights through Oct. 31, but all of the parties are sold out.



As for Walt Disney World, the park celebrates Halloween with the special ticketed event “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party” on select nights.

