One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested in Maine

Maine saw its first “creepy clown” sighting of the year on Tuesday when residents reported a machete-wielding man in a clown mask near their neighborhood.

>> Read more trending news

WCSH in Portland reported that 911 dispatchers got multiple calls around 6 p.m. Tuesday from residents in Hollis, who reported that the man was walking near a convenience store before running off into a wooded area.

Maine State Police troopers searched the woods for about an hour before the man emerged from the trees in Waterboro, more than 10 miles southwest of Hollis. A state police spokesman told WCSH the man was identified as Corey Berry, 31, of Hollis.

Troopers who arrested Berry determined the machete was duct-taped to the sleeve of his shirt where an amputated arm used to be, the news station reported.

Berry, who troopers said was very intoxicated, told the troopers he was attempting to play a prank in the vein of previous “creepy clown” sightings.

He was charged with criminal threatening and released from the York County Jail on $200 bond, WCSH reported.