Omarosa teases tell-all in post-White House resignation interview

Just a day after the news that Omarosa Manigault Newman was leaving her role in President Donald Trump’s administration, she appeared on “Good Morning America,” where she told Michael Strahan she planned on sharing her story soon.

“When I have a chance to tell my story, Michael, I have quite a story to tell,” Manigault Newman said. “As the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that made me feel uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally. That has affected my community and my people. And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear.”

GMA Anchor Robin Roberts was less than amused by Manigault Newman’s claims that she has “quite a story to tell” when the video cut back to her sitting with Strahan.

“That’s what she said, she has a story to tell,” Roberts said with an eye roll. “I’m sure she’ll be selling that story. Bye Felicia.”

That amazing moment when @RobinRoberts hits Omarosa with the ‘Bye Felicia!’ 😩 pic.twitter.com/gdWDVeStJj — theGrio.com (@theGrio) December 14, 2017

Manigault Newman maintained that she was not fired by the administration and that she resigned to Chief of Staff John Kelly in the situation room.

.@omarosa on her time at the White House with Trump administration: “There were a lot of things that I observed during the last year that I was very unhappy with, that I was very uncomfortable with." pic.twitter.com/qKHSyw6y4B — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 14, 2017

“John Kelly and I had a very straightforward discussion about concerns that I had, issues that I had raised, and as a result, I resigned, and it will be taking place Jan. 20, when I leave this very interesting administration,” she said.

Manigault Newman said that the Secret Service did restrict her pass to the White House, but she denied reports that she attempted to enter the residence.

“Certainly I had more access than most, and people had problems with that,” she said. “People had problems with my 14-year relationship with this president, but I’ve always been loyal to him, straightforward, and I’ve provided him with the support he needed throughout this year.”

When denying the reports that she was escorted out and caused a disruption, Manigault Newman blamed merican Urban Radio Networks Whit House Correspondent April D. Ryan for spreading a “false narrative.” Although she did not mention Ryan by name, she was likely referring to the journalist.

As news initially broke that Manigault Newman was leaving the White House, Ryan tweeted that she heard there was drama surrounding her exit.

I am hearing from several sources there was a lot of drama at the White House last night and it wasn’t about the Alabama election. #fired. Stay tuned — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

I heard there was drama and she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

According to multiple sources Omarosa did not resign. She was even escorted out of he building and off campus. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Sources say General Kelly did the firing and Omarosa is alleged to have acted very vulgar and cursed a lot and said she helped elect President Trump. The word is a General Kelly had it and got rid of her. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

So I hear @Omarosa will be in tv in the am. She is admitting to tension between her and General Kelly but will she own up to it all. I am sure she will try to drag me in the press but hey she has been doing that for sometime. I am immune. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 14, 2017

My sources were right @Omarosa45 tried to get into or break into the residence. She tripped the alarms of the residence. Lawd help!! She was fired — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 14, 2017

Ryan and Manigault Newman have had a contentious relationship, as reported by The Washington Post, CNN and other news outlets.