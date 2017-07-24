TULSA, Okla. - A teacher’s act to get Oklahoma lawmakers’ attention has now been recognized worldwide.
Teresa Danks is a third-grade teacher in the Tulsa Public Schools system.
As a result of serious education budget cuts, Danks said she is now spending between $2,000 and $3,000 of her $35,000 salary on supplies for her students.
Last week, Danks said she decided to ask the public for help after she learned lawmakers weren’t going to help her.
Oklahoma teacher captures worldwide attention, raises thousands after panhandling
In six minutes Tuesday, the veteran teacher made $55 standing on a street corner asking for money, more than double what she makes per hour in the classroom.
“The panhandling teacher” is now getting donations from places near and far after FOX23 broke the story that she was begging for money so that she could buy school supplies for her students.
On Monday, Danks met with a family from Ohio who believes in and wants to donate to her cause.
Trisha Bailey lives near Cincinnati and is an aspiring teacher. She says she saw our story on a national news segment and immediately contacted Danks.
Bailey says she believes in the message that Danks is trying to send.
Her family is visiting Oklahoma this week, so she asked Danks if they could meet in person.
Bailey handed over $100 from her family to help with the cause.
As Danks headed to New York City for interviews, she said that she is thinking about now setting up a foundation.
Her GoFundMe page now has more than $4,000.
