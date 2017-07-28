Oklahoma seamstress helps brides after Alfred Angelo closure

One seamstress is working hard to help brides after nationwide bridal retailer Alfred Angelo shut down suddenly earlier in July.

Rose Ellis did contract work for Alfred Angelo stores in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

>> Read more trending news

When the retailer shut down, it left brides and bridesmaids without answers and their dresses.

ABC News reported that Ellis came into work at the Oklahoma City location and was told that the chain was closing for good at 6 p.m. and she needed to call her brides.

Brides were able to get their dresses if they were in stores, but alterations on many of them were not complete, so Ellis swooped in.

Related: Bridal retailer Alfred Angelo abruptly closes all stores

Ellis took the 60 dresses that were paid for in the store and called each of the brides for which she had contact information, letting them know that she would complete the alterations free of charge.

She was even able to get some of the dresses for brides who couldn’t make it in time.

“They’re very excited that I have their dress and sorry that I’m going through all of this,” Ellis said. “It’s not fair for me to charge them again, and I wouldn’t hold their dresses for ransom either, that’s crazy as well.”

According to ABC News, Ellis said she has not been paid by Angelo Ellis since June.

Related: Seamstress comes to aid of brides-to-be after Alfred Angelo Bridal files bankruptcy

For a while, Ellis was driving from Tulsa to Oklahoma City to deliver dresses in time for weddings. Stephanie Huey found Ellis through Facebook and got her contact information through a friend. Huey has arranged a space for Ellis at a local hotel so Ellis has a place to meet with brides to give them their altered gowns. She also set up a GoFundMe Page for Ellis’ efforts. It has raised more than $4,000 of its $2,500 goal.

“My agenda is to make sure that all my brides I have come in contact with have that fabulous wedding day that they were expecting to have from the beginning,” Ellis said.

Ellis is the latest in a string of people coming to the rescue after Alfred Angelo’s closing. A seamstress in Washington completed alterations for more than 60 dresses rescued from the business.

Across the world, strangers began offering their own gowns to brides left without their dress.