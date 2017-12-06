Oklahoma RB Rodney Anderson denies rape allegation

Documents show a woman filed a protective order that accuses starting University of Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson of rape.

The order accuses Anderson of driving a woman home from a bar and attacking her while she was blacked out. No charges have been filed.

His attorney released a statement denying the allegations:

"Mr. Anderson first learned of (the woman’s) request for a civil protective order late yesterday evening. Mr. Anderson is shocked and disturbed by (the woman’s) claims. The allegations are patently false. Mr. Anderson did not, nor would he ever, force himself on any woman," the statement began.

"There are undoubtedly true victims of sexual assault, for whom Mr. Anderson carries a tremendous amount of compassion. However, there are those accused of sexual assault which they unequivocally did not commit – as is the case for Mr. Anderson. It is incumbent on our community to reserve judgment and to treat this allegation on its own merit. We are confident that when authorities have all of the information surrounding this circumstance, Mr. Anderson will be completely exonerated of any wrongdoing, and he looks forward to the conclusion of this investigation so he can focus on his obligations as a student-athlete."

The news comes weeks before the University of Oklahoma faces off against Georgia in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

The university released a brief statement Monday on the situation saying officials "are aware [of the filing] and are gathering information."

KOKI reached out to them again Tuesday following the release of more details on the allegations and received this statement:

"The university is aware of the situation and is following our protocols in coordinating with the Norman Police Department, which is currently handling the inquiry. The university takes seriously all allegations of misconduct and is continuing to collect information in this matter."

Anderson created a Twitter account Tuesday to defend himself:



In my wildest dreams, I never thought I'd have to set up a Twitter account to defend myself. In the most possible straightforward and honest manner, I did not do this.@espn — Rodney Anderson (@24RAnderson) December 5, 2017

Thank you to everyone supporting my family. I know my brother better than anyone and know that he's innocent. Anyone who knows him knows his outstanding character. Continue to pray, I know that God will take care of us. — Ryder Anderson (@ryderanderson10) December 6, 2017

Anderson's brother, Ryder Anderson, also took to Twitter to defend his brother:

