Oklahoma man cleans Tulsa streets to ‘right his wrongs’

National
Close

Photo Credit: NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Trash bags.

By: FOX23.com

TULSA, Okla. -  A homeless man in Oklahoma is cleaning the streets of Tulsa in order to “right his wrongs,” according to police.

Officer Popsey Floyd posted the story about Brian Freeman, aka Cleaner, on his Facebook page Wednesday.

Floyd said that officers observed a line of trash bags on a Tulsa street and tracked down Freeman on Wednesday.

Freeman told an officer that he is trying to set a good example for his son and wants to work rather than panhandle.

Feel good story? Since last week bags of trash have been placed on the side of the road from 41st to 51st in...

Posted by Popsey Floyd on Wednesday, July 26, 2017

