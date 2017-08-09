Listen Live
cloudy-day
73°
H -
L 70

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
73°
Cloudy
H -° L 70°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H -° L 70°
  • cloudy-day
    Today
    Cloudy. H -° L 70°
  • heavy-rain-day
    82°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of Rain. H 82° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Oklahoma high school to require drug tests for parking permits
Close

Oklahoma high school to require drug tests for parking permits

Oklahoma high school to require drug tests for parking permits
Photo Credit: FOX23.com
Bixby High School in Bixby, Oklahoma, is requiring students to take drug tests before they are eligible for parking permits.

Oklahoma high school to require drug tests for parking permits

By: Greg Brown, FOX23.com

BIXBY, Okla. -  Bixby Public Schools in Bixby, Oklahoma, says it will soon require any students who park on campus to first pay for and take a drug test, becoming one of the first school districts in the state to do so.

The school district officials reportedly announced in an email this week that they believe parking on school property is a privilege, and they intend to implement a policy requiring all those seeking parking passes to first take a drug test.

School officials say the use of alcohol and drugs impairs students’ ability to operate vehicles in a safe and reasonable manner as they park on school property.

>> Read more trending news

Officials said the policy is not intended to be disciplinary in nature, and they do not plan to issue academic sanction solely for violation of the policy. However, they say students may be disciplined if a violation of the policy also results in other school district violations.

A first violation will reportedly result in a meeting with a parent or guardian, counseling and a 30-day parking pass revocation. Students will be able to shorten the revocation through additional counseling and activities.

The district says students and parents will have to sign a contract concerning the policy before they are eligible for a parking permit.

District officials claim the change will not cost them money.

Students will be responsible for both purchasing the $20 parking permits and also paying $25 for a baseline drug test.

They may then be required to submit to random drug testing or testing due to “reasonable suspicion.” The district says students’ initial drug test payments will cover these additional tests.

School officials say students who register for a parking permit and fail to pay for both the permit and drug test before Sept. 1 will be subject to fines and towing for parking on campus.

Students can go to the school’s website to register and pay for the drug test, then sign up for a time to complete the test.

Those who take a baseline drug test for an extracurricular activity for the 2017-18 school year will not be required to take an additional test to park.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Forget the eclipse, there's a spectacular show in the sky this week
    Forget the eclipse, there's a spectacular show in the sky this week
    While we have been talking for many weeks about the coming solar eclipse that is now less than two weeks away, there is another major celestial event happening right now – and it's about to peak! See more Things 2 Do around Atlanta The annual Perseid meteor shower is underway, and the show will get better as we head through the week. The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year as Earth passes through the trail of dust and debris left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle. This comet orbits the sun in a much more oblong path than Earth’s orbit. The comet last passed by Earth in 1992 and will swing by again in 2126. The meteors are made of tiny dust and other particles from the tail of the comet as it orbits around the sun. The particles, many no bigger than a grain of sand or a pea, blast across the sky at 132,000 mph and disintegrate high up in our atmosphere after making a brilliant streak of light. More: Check out a FREE concert by the Spin Doctors, AC/DC Tribute Band this weekend Scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) say the Perseids typically will produce around 50 to 80 meteors per hour. The problem is, this year’s peak night for the meteor shower will coincide with a nearly full moon. The moonlight will make a lot of the dimmer meteors invisible, which will lower the overall count. But don’t let that stop you from checking out the show as there still should be plenty of brighter meteors to see. The greatest numbers of meteors will be between midnight and just before dawn on the mornings of Aug. 11-13. The meteors will originate in the northeastern sky near the constellation Perseus (thus their name). However, the meteors will streak across the sky in all directions, so it doesn’t really matter. Just keep in mind the best viewing for meteors is as far away from the city lights as possible. You will also want to be patient. “Be sure to be patient when looking for the meteors,” Dr. James Hackley, an optometrist with Gemini Eye Care, said. “It can take your eyes as long as 20 to 30 minutes to fully adapt to darkness after being in a normally lit room. So be sure you can at least devote an hour or more to viewing to be able to get the best show.” If you do miss the Perseids this year, the next big meteor show will be the Leonids in November. This meteor shower has been known to produce 10 times as many of meteors as the Perseids. The greatest meteor shower in U.S. history occurred with the Leonids on Nov. 12, 1833, with 20 to 30 meteors reported per second.
  • Former officer sentenced to 90 days in jail for kicking in ex-fiancee's door
    Former officer sentenced to 90 days in jail for kicking in ex-fiancee's door
    A former Atlanta police officer was found guilty Wednesday of criminal trespass for storming into a home in Henry County. Investigators said Phillip Barresi kicked in the door of a home in Locust Grove and threatened his former fiancee and her family in November 2016. The victim said Barresi, who was dressed in his police uniform, confronted the family with his hand on his service weapon. He was sentenced 90 days in jail and 12 months on probation. We’re talking to the victim who says the sentence is not enough, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.    
  • Law enforcement surprise young girl battling cancer
    Law enforcement surprise young girl battling cancer
    A young girl fighting a rare cancer celebrated her 7th birthday in a magical way with the help of her favorite people. Karma Lilly Little has been battling Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma non-stop since she was diagnosed at age 3.  While in Atlanta for treatment, she befriended local law enforcement and became close friends with Police Chief Erika Shields. Lilly Little was even made an honorary officer by both APD and NYPD. The young girl's Alice in Wonderland themed birthday party featured characters, a tea party and her friends from law enforcement. To follow Karma's cancer battle, visit her Facebook page here.   
  • Primary complicates GOP Sen. Heller's Nevada re-election bid
    Primary complicates GOP Sen. Heller's Nevada re-election bid
    On the same day a Republican challenger jumped in the race against Sen. Dean Heller, dozens of mostly Democratic protesters rallied outside his Reno office to denounce his latest position on health care. The attacks illustrate the political angst on both the right and the left that Heller will have to navigate to be re-elected next year in his role as arguably the most vulnerable incumbent Republican in the U.S. Heller already has voted both ways on health care. He opposed two Trump-backed measures — one to replace the Obama-era law, the other to repeal and come up with a replacement in the future. He later backed a final stripped-down bill known as 'skinny repeal,' which also failed. Tuesday's protesters — wearing 'Heath Care Voter' t-shirts and buttons saying 'I Stand With Planned Parenthood' — questioned Heller's principles and characterized him with words like 'wishy washy.' 'I don't like the way that he says one thing in private and doesn't tell the truth in public,' said protester Fran Puchli, grasping a sign that said '2018 Unseat Dean Heller.' Las Vegas businessman Danny Tarkanian read from practically the same script — albeit from the opposite end of the political spectrum — in announcing his primary bid to unseat Heller. Tarkanian said he's been inundated with texts, emails and phone calls from Nevadans upset with Heller 'for campaigning one way in Nevada and voting the exact opposite in Washington D.C.' 'The refrain is the same: He turned his back on us,' said Tarkanian, 55, the son of University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian. Tarkanian's campaign makes good on conservatives' threats to challenge incumbents they blame for hurting their yearslong quest to dismantle the 2010 health care law. Tarkanian has been unapologetic in his support of President Donald Trump. Heller was keeping a low profile during the August congressional recess and had no direct comment on the recent developments. His campaign spokesman Tommy Ferraro dismissed Tarkanian as a 'perennial candidate' who has never won a major race, 'wasted conservatives' time and cost the Republican Party seats up and down the ballot.' The last time both political parties were so closely watching Heller's every move, he was refereeing another high-stakes U.S. Senate battle two decades ago. As Nevada's secretary of state, he was responsible for formally certifying Democratic Sen. Harry Reid's 1998 re-election victory by just 428 votes after a monthlong recount. Despite a legal challenge and pressure from GOP leaders to do anything he could to derail what would become Reid's ascension to Senate majority leader, Heller insisted he had to follow the law and certify the vote in accordance with state election rules. With some exceptions, his impartiality drew high praise and earned him respect from the old guard in both parties. 'He deserves a medal for bipartisanship,' Reid said at the time. 'They were trying to push him into being partisan and he refused to be partisan.' The political drama came at a time when Nevada's status as a Republican stronghold was shifting. GOP presidential candidates failed to carry the state only once from 1952 to 1988 before Democrat Bill Clinton won in 1992 and 1996. The state went Republican for George Bush the next two times, but Barack Obama won twice, followed by Hillary Clinton in November, making Heller the only Republican seeking re-election in 2018 in a state that rejected Trump. Heller has increasingly drawn the ire of Democrats who had viewed him as an acceptably moderate Republican but watched him gravitate, in their eyes, more to the right. He won some back when he refused to endorse Trump for president, spoke out against the president's travel ban this year and at one point sided with Nevada GOP Gov. Brian Sandoval in criticizing the impact Trump's health care cuts would have on Medicaid. But Heller has voted both ways since. And while the attacks from the left long were anticipated, the Republican infighting may prove more problematic. That will include fending off Tarkanian, who most recently lost a congressional race in November to Democrat Jacky Rosen. 'I really feel sorry for Dean. He's trying to present some sort of unified approach when you have a party that is at war with itself,' said Randi Thompson, a longtime Republican consultant in Reno. Rosen announced last month she's seeking Heller's Senate seat. The month before, a political advocacy group run by an ex-White House aide and Trump campaign veterans ran television advertisements targeting Heller after he surprised members of his own party with a press conference denouncing the GOP's Senate health care plan to repeal and replace the Obama health law. The group backed off under pressure from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. And the National Republican Senatorial Committee run by McConnell immediately expressed its support for Heller following Tarkanian's announcement on Tuesday. 'Time and again, Senator Dean Heller has proven he is unafraid to put Nevadans first,' NRSC spokesman Michael McAdams said. Thompson said Heller is probably more concerned about surviving the primary than winning the general election in November. 'It's going to be a tough race for him no doubt,' she said. 'I just hope he remembers who got him there. It was the Republicans. It was the people who want him to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'
  • Giant inflatable chicken resembling President Trump set up near White House
    Giant inflatable chicken resembling President Trump set up near White House
    A giant inflatable chicken meant to resemble President Donald Trump, featuring golden hair and making his hand gestures, was set up near the White House by a protester. >> Read more trending news On Wednesday, news started circulating that the inflatable chicken had been erected in the Ellipse area by the White House which is open to the public. The chicken is a replica of a statue that was originally showcased in a Chinese mall. According to The Hill, replicas of the statue have been popping up all over the United States ever since. Taran Singh Brar, the protester who claimed to have set up the chicken, said he purchased it for $1,300 and was using it as a “visual protest” against Trump, telling the Huffington Post’s Philip Lewis, “Trump is too chicken to release his tax returns, to stand up to Putin.” Trump was not at the White House, which is undergoing a renovation, during Brar’s protest as he is on a 17-day working vacation.
  • Hot words after New Orleans flood, pump problems revealed
    Hot words after New Orleans flood, pump problems revealed
    As volunteers hauled soggy insulation out of a flooded store that belongs to a prominent New Orleans social club Wednesday, the group's president said city pumping problems implicated in weekend flooding were unacceptable. 'It just doesn't make sense. We are too close to help, supposed to be, for us to flood this way,' Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club president Naaman Stewart said. He's part of a mounting chorus of critics outraged about the city's failures that contributed to flooding that deluged many neighborhoods after torrential rainfall. As a result, some city workers are now out of a job. The club's headquarters and store, only blocks from one of the city's 24 pumping stations, got about 2 to 3 feet (0.61 meters to 1 meter) of water Saturday. That's like having your house burn down across the street from a fire station, Stewart said. New Orleans' municipal pumping system is supposed to move water out of the low-lying city. Sewerage and Water Board officials told the City Council on Tuesday that pumping stations in two of the hardest-hit areas went down to half- to two-thirds capacity on Saturday, news outlets reported. The statement came in sharp contrast to assertions over the weekend from board officials and spokespeople, who said repeatedly that all 24 pumping stations were working at full capacity. Part of the problem was that eight of the huge pumps meant to move floodwaters weren't working. Six smaller 'constant duty' pumps also were out, general superintendent Joseph Becker said Tuesday. 'I was upset about that because everything that they had represented to the community indicated that all of the pumps were working, everything was fine, we were in great shape, we were prepared for hurricane season,' Stewart said. 'And come to find out, in a typical rainstorm, the pumps could not do their job.' The storm was unusually heavy, with 9.4 inches (24 centimeters) in three hours. National Weather Service meteorologists told local news outlets that's the sort of storm with a 1 to 2 percent chance of happening in a year. Another problem was that the board's own power plant wasn't at full steam, and the plants had to ration power from Entergy, The Advocate reported. It reported that capacity at the Lakeview plant dropped to 52 percent at one point because of the power problems, and in Mid-City, pumps were about 63 percent of total capacity throughout the storm. Elected city officials were among those expressing dissatisfaction. 'It is unacceptable that the public was not only uninformed, but misinformed as to our drainage system functionality during the flood,' Council Member LaToya Cantrell said in an emailed statement Wednesday. Cedric Grant, one of Mayor Mitch Landrieu's top deputies and the head of the Sewerage & Water Board, told the council at the start of Tuesday's meeting that he would retire at the end of hurricane season, which lasts through November. Public Works Director Mark Jernigan submitted his resignation shortly after the meeting, when he was asked whether his agency had done enough to clean the catch basins that feed the drainage system. Landrieu said he also wanted the board to fire Becker and the board's communications director.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.